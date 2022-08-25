Read full article on original website
Related
nbc16.com
Oregon Marine Board offers Labor Day boating 'Fun and Friendly' reminders
SALEM, Ore. — Out and about this Labor Day weekend? | Share your recreation photos and videos with us. The Oregon State Marine Board is sharing some "Fun and Friendly" reminders on keeping your Labor Day weekend water recreation safe and fun. Wear your life jacket. Each boat (including...
nbc16.com
Fallen firefighter honored, memorialized in Medford
Jackson County, OR — The Rogue Valley community came together to honor fallen wildland firefighter Logan Taylor on Monday, Aug. 29. Friends, family and hundreds of his firefighting brethren came to Harry & David Field in Medford for a procession and memorial ceremony to celebrate a life gone too soon, after Taylor was killed on Aug. 18 fighting the Rum Creek Fire.
nbc16.com
Oregon nursing shortages impact critical care
SALEM, Ore. — Nursing shortages are making it difficult for patients to get critical care, like dialysis. Raina Dunne says six months ago her dialysis clinic started to re-schedule her regular lifesaving care visits. "Saying we don't have enough people to run dialysis; you can just wait," she said,...
nbc16.com
Federal Judge rules Oregon State Hospital must release 109 patients deemed unfit for trial
SALEM, Ore. — An Oregon federal court judge ruled on Monday, August 29 that the Oregon State Hospital would need to begin releasing certain patients deemed unfit to withstand trial. The ruling by Judge Michael Mosman requires the state hospital to initiate changes to discharge policies that will bring...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc16.com
Resources continue to be sent to fight the Rum Creek Fire
JOESPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — As the Rum Creek Fire continues to grow over the last few days, there has been more additional services and resources to help combat the fire. The Oregon Office of State Marshal (OSFM) sent five task forces and Crew 30 to engage in firefighting at Rum Creek. According to OSFM, These resources were mobilized from within Oregon through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System (OFMAS).
nbc16.com
Safeway and Albertsons stores collecting donations for those impacted by shooting in Bend
Safeway has announced that it begun collecting donations Tuesday to raise funds for the Bend community in the wake of the shooting at a Safeway store there. "Today we began collecting donations at checkout for those impacted by the tragedy in Bend," the company announced. 140 Oregon and southern Washington...
nbc16.com
Victims in Bend grocery store shooting were Army veterans
PORTLAND, Ore. — Both of the men shot and killed in the Safeway shooting in Bend on Sunday were U.S. Army veterans. Glenn Edward Bennett, 84, was shot near the entrance. A GoFundMe page has been set up in his honor. It had already raised more than $10,000 as of Monday afternoon.
nbc16.com
Rum Creek now biggest fire in the state, surpassing 10,000 acres
PORTLAND, Ore. — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Firefighters from NW Oregon headed to fight Rum Creek Fire. The fire started...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc16.com
Mom uses watch to track kindergartener son she says was left on bus
EAGLE, Idaho (KBOI) — Just as a new school year begins, an Idaho mother is concerned about letting her child ride the school bus. That's because her son didn't arrive home on time -- and she could only reach the kindergartener through his watch. "The only thing he says...
nbc16.com
More firefighters from Oregon are headed to fight the Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — When Governor Kate Brown declared a conflagration act on Saturday morning, it cleared the way for additional resources to help fight the Rum Creek fire. The Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office says that the Rum Creek Fire, burning in Josephine County, is threatening lives, structures,...
nbc16.com
PHOTOS: Virginia officer saves hawk caught in the grill of a car
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — Fairfax County Animal Protection Police Officer (APPO) McLemore in Virginia is credited with saving a hawk that got caught in the grill of a car. Fairfax County police said they responded to Interstate 66 and Interstate 495 after a driver realized a hawk was...
nbc16.com
Bend shooting reignites conversations about Oregon gun control measure
PORTLAND, Ore. — The deadly shooting in Bend on Sunday shook Oregon communities and shone a light back on the call for stricter gun control measures. In a briefing Monday, Bend police said the shooter shot and killed two people at a Safeway, using an AR-15-style rifle. Then he shot and killed himself.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc16.com
Bend shooter bought guns legally, worked at store, police say
BEND, Ore. — The gunman who shot and killed two people at a Bend Safeway on Sunday worked at the store for a short time, and he got his three guns legally, buying them himself, the Bend Police Department said Tuesday, releasing new details in the shooting that shook this central Oregon town to its core.
nbc16.com
Three killed, including suspected gunman, in shooting at Bend shopping center off Hwy 20
BEND, Ore. — Police in Bend, Oregon say three people are dead after shooting at The Forum shopping center on Sunday night, saying the suspected gunman is among those killed. A Bend Police spokesperson said people started calling 911 shortly after 7 p.m. to report gunfire at the shopping center, which is off Highway 20 at the Southeast 27th Street intersection.
nbc16.com
ODOT begins construction work on Beltline to replace median barriers
EUGENE, Ore. — On August 28, the Oregon Department of Transportation began work on Beltline highway, working West from Coburg Road towards River Road. ODOT says they're replacing the existing median barrier with new 42" tall barriers. They say this project will complete many elements of prior projects they...
nbc16.com
Police identify men killed at Bend store, saying one 'acted heroically' to stop shooter
BEND, Ore. — Bend Police identified the two people shot and killed at a Safeway grocery store off Highway 20 on Sunday night, saying one of the victims ‘acted heroically’ in an attempt to disarm the gunman. Law enforcement held a news conference on Monday afternoon to...
nbc16.com
Governor of Oregon declares state of emergency due to imminent wildfire threat
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency on Saturday, due to the imminent threat of wildfire across Oregon. With wildfire behavior increasing across the state, and with the threat of fire not likely to recede in the near future, it is imperative that we act now to prevent further loss—of life, property, business, and our natural resources," said Governor Kate Brown. "I issued this emergency declaration to ensure every resource is made available for firefighting efforts and to the crews striving to protect our state.
nbc16.com
UPDATE: Shooting in Bend Safeway, 3 dead including the shooter
BEND, Ore. — UPDATE (10:46 p.m.): The City of Bend held a press conference with more information on the shooting that took place at Safeway. A shooting erupted in east Bend at Safeway near HWY 20 took place Sunday evening. The Bend Police Department responded to multiple calls from 9-1-1 of reports of shots fired at the Forum Shopping Center.
Comments / 0