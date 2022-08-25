Reporter’s Notebook: Celebrating Little 5 Points, Morehouse College’s restored football and track fields, tour of Newnan’s historic buildings

Read full article on original website
A redeveloped and revitalized Civic Center stirs our imagination
Selecting a team to redevelop the Civic Center property is just the beginning of what could be a turning point for intown Atlanta. The board of the Atlanta Housing Authority voted unanimously on Aug. 24 to begin formal negotiations with the redevelopment team of Washington, D.C.-based Republic Properties, Camden, N.J.-based Michaels Organization and Atlanta-based Sophy Capital for 14.7 acres of the 19-acre site.
Atlanta BeltLine selects preferred route for complicated section of the Northwest Trail
When the 22-mile Atlanta BeltLine corridor was first proposed more than 20 years ago, the Northwest section always was viewed as the most difficult segment to complete the circle. Most of the BeltLine included abandoned or unused rail lines that could be converted to multi-use trails and transit. But the...
MARTA’s new deputy GM plans to speed up big transit projects
Josh Rowan earned a reformer reputation over the past three years for getting Atlanta’s street and sidewalk projects back on track by sorting out messy schedules and rebuilding public faith in unfulfilled promises. Now he aims to do something similar at MARTA, where he came aboard this month as the new deputy general manager.
In hindsight, it seems obvious
Part of the fun in looking back through time is examining the origins of the things that today we take for granted. Even though it is obvious that there clearly had to be a first for just about everything, that doesn’t make it any less interesting to find out just exactly how a particular “first” went down. So, once again, we pause to consider just exactly who was the first and what had to happen to make it that way in this week’s Stories of Atlanta.
The Bronzelens Film Festival returns in hybrid format
The event is dedicated to bringing national and worldwide attention to Atlanta as a film and film production center for people of color and showcasing them in an in-person and virtual setting. The Bronzelens Film Festival (BLFF) returned to an in-person format on Tuesday, premiering this year’s selections throughout the...
