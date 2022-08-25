Vegas has the Bruins by about 25 in this one. I’d be shocked if UCLA doesn’t blow that out of the water Saturday. The Bruins will be going up against a team that looked subpar in a subpar conference a season ago. The Falcons mustered just a 2-6 record in the Mid-American Conference in 2021, and a 4-8 record overall, with their eight losses coming by an average of 19.4 points.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO