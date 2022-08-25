ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Club Sports at UCLA

All kinds of sports can be found here at UCLA, with club and intramural sports offering students a way to play their favorite sports or try out new ones. Club track athletes Taylor Vassar and Jafarri Nocentelli, club basketball athletes Martin Barrett and Gabriel Hawkins, and club Quidditch athletes Christian Krieger and Brandon Chew share why they play and what it means to be an athlete at UCLA.
Gameday predictions: UCLA vs. Bowling Green

Vegas has the Bruins by about 25 in this one. I’d be shocked if UCLA doesn’t blow that out of the water Saturday. The Bruins will be going up against a team that looked subpar in a subpar conference a season ago. The Falcons mustered just a 2-6 record in the Mid-American Conference in 2021, and a 4-8 record overall, with their eight losses coming by an average of 19.4 points.
UCLA women’s soccer continues undefeated season start in victory over Santa Clara

In a return to her alma mater, coach Margueritte Aozasa bested her former head coach. In their first road game of the season, No. 6 UCLA women’s soccer (3-0) continued its undefeated start to the year with a 1-0 victory over Santa Clara (1-3). A 12th minute strike from senior forward Sunshine Fontes – her fourth goal of the campaign – proved the difference between the two teams Sunday afternoon.
Scouting report: UCLA football vs. Bowling Green

UCLA football will open its season with a matchup against Bowling Green at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. The Bruins are coming off an 8-4 year, while the Falcons went 4-8 in 2021. Here is this week’s scouting report from Sports staffer Gavin Carlson – who is making his scouting report debut.
