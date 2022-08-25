ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, MA

WCVB

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu wants federal help to shore up MBTA workforce

BOSTON — The greater Boston region is waiting to see what federal overseers will conclude about the MBTA's safety problems, and Mayor Michelle Wu joined transit activists on Monday to call for additional federal intervention to help reverse service cuts at the agency. Wu, her transportation deputy and major...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston's Emerald Necklace

NEEDHAM, Mass. — From enjoying Franklin Park and the green space of Frederick Law Olmsted’s Emerald Necklace. Eventbrite - Boston Harbor Now presents HarborFit: Latin Cultural Dance at Piers Park - Sunday, July 10, 2022 | Sunday, August 28, 2022 at East Boston Piers Park, Boston, MA. Find event and ticket information.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Influx of college students in Boston is another test for MBTA's Orange Line shutdown

BOSTON — Thousands of college students returning to campuses across Boston is another test for the MBTA's Orange Line shutdown. Thousands of freshman moved into dorms at Northeastern University during the weekend, and other schools including Berklee College of Music and Emerson College also welcomed students back to campus. Boston University will have its students move in later this week.
BOSTON, MA
WCAX

Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
POWNAL, VT
WCVB

Man swipes medical food packages from porch in Bridgewater, Massachusetts

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Bridgewater police are sharing video of a man who is suspected of stealing two boxes of prescription formula from a resident in the Massachusetts town. Alyssa Augusto told NewsCenter 5's Mary Saladna that she has the rare metabolic disorder phenylketonuria (PKU), which severely limits how much protein she can eat.
BRIDGEWATER, MA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCVB

Celebrating the visionary behind Boston's Emerald Necklace

Creating common ground was the mission of Frederick Law Olmsted, founder of American landscape architecture. The year 2022 marks the bicentennial of Olmsted’s birth and his epic impact across North America. The Emerald Necklace Conservancy is devoted to stewarding and protecting Boston’s Emerald Necklace, one of Olmsted’s most celebrated...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

FTA to release report on safety of MBTA system Wednesday morning

BOSTON — Federal Transit Administration officials will discuss the findings of the agency's safety management inspection of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority MBTA rail transit system and the MBTA's state safety oversight agency, the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities. A news conference about the findings is scheduled to start...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

