Read full article on original website
Related
WCVB
Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo removed from leadership positions in wake of allegations
BOSTON — Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, who is also a candidate for Suffolk County District Attorney, has been removed from his leadership positions on the council after allegations from over a decade ago recently resurfaced. Last week, The Boston Globe reported that Arroyo was the subject of two...
WCVB
Mother says daughter misidentified on first day at Boston school, leading to missing person report
BOSTON — A woman is considering withdrawing her 5-year-old daughter from a Boston charter school after the girl was misidentified on the first day of classes, a mistake that prompted a missing person report. Kyeisha Alexander said she dropped off her daughter, Nylah Kamara, off at the Match Community...
WCVB
Boston officials to discuss preparations ahead of massive move-in day known as 'Allston Christmas'
BOSTON — Officials from several Boston departments and agencies will discuss Wednesday the ongoing preparations related to the upcoming Sept. 1 student move-in. The move-in day that is known as "Allston Christmas" is the day thousands of leases expire or renew in the city. The traditional apartment turnover leaves...
WCVB
Massachusetts marks International Overdose Awareness Day with flags honoring lives lost
BOSTON — Massachusetts is marking International Overdose Awareness Day with a ceremony in Boston that honors the lives lost to opioid addiction. Volunteers planted 20,000 purple flags on Boston Common to commemorate the lives lost to overdoses from 2011 to 2021. Gov. Charlie Baker and other state leaders took...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCVB
20,000 purple flags honor lives lost to drug overdoses in Mass.
A sea of purple flags, on Boston's Liberty Mall. Each flag commemorates the lives lost to the opioid crisis.
WCVB
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu wants federal help to shore up MBTA workforce
BOSTON — The greater Boston region is waiting to see what federal overseers will conclude about the MBTA's safety problems, and Mayor Michelle Wu joined transit activists on Monday to call for additional federal intervention to help reverse service cuts at the agency. Wu, her transportation deputy and major...
WCVB
Boston's Emerald Necklace
NEEDHAM, Mass. — From enjoying Franklin Park and the green space of Frederick Law Olmsted’s Emerald Necklace. Eventbrite - Boston Harbor Now presents HarborFit: Latin Cultural Dance at Piers Park - Sunday, July 10, 2022 | Sunday, August 28, 2022 at East Boston Piers Park, Boston, MA. Find event and ticket information.
WCVB
Some Massachusetts schools face major staff shortage as new academic year begins
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — The city of Framingham is hardly unique when it comes to Massachusetts communities facing school staff shortages as the new academic year begins, but officials are trying to get the word out that they are hiring. Framingham Public Schools is looking to hire 45 teachers and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Update: Boston Police find missing 5-year-old girl
BOSTON — 6:48 p.m. Update: Boston Police say they have located Kamara. Original article: Police are asking for the public’s help after a child went missing Monday morning after being dropped off at school. Nylah Kamara is 5 years old and was last seen when she was dropped...
WCVB
Worker gets leg caught between Red Line train, platform at Alewife Station in Cambridge, Massachusetts, MBTA says
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — An employee of a cleaning company contracted by the MBTA was taken to a hospital after an incident involving a Red Line train at the Alewife Station in Cambridge on Tuesday. The woman was cleaning the train shortly before noon when her foot slipped off the...
WCVB
Influx of college students in Boston is another test for MBTA's Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — Thousands of college students returning to campuses across Boston is another test for the MBTA's Orange Line shutdown. Thousands of freshman moved into dorms at Northeastern University during the weekend, and other schools including Berklee College of Music and Emerson College also welcomed students back to campus. Boston University will have its students move in later this week.
WCVB
Visiting Olmsted's studio in Brookline, Mass., and exploring the largest park in Boston's Emerald Necklace
Creating common ground was the mission of Frederick Law Olmsted, founder of American landscape architecture. The year 2022 marks the bicentennial of Olmsted’s birth and his epic impact across North America. The Frederick Law Olmsted National Historic Site in Brookline, Massachusetts, is where Olmsted lived and ran his family...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPDATE: Homicide investigation underway in Dorchester shooting
BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a fatal shooting which took place Saturday night shortly after 6 p.m. in Dorchester. The shooting took place in the area of Blue Hill Ave and Westview St, according to police. When officials arrived on scene, they say they located an adult man...
WCVB
Cambridge, Massachusetts, police officer accused in multi-vehicle drunken crash
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A Cambridge, Massachusetts, police officer who has worked as a youth resource officer was charged Monday with drunken driving in a crash that involved three motorcyclists. Michael Daniliuk, 57, of Cambridge, was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and failure to stop at a...
WCAX
Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
WCVB
Man swipes medical food packages from porch in Bridgewater, Massachusetts
BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Bridgewater police are sharing video of a man who is suspected of stealing two boxes of prescription formula from a resident in the Massachusetts town. Alyssa Augusto told NewsCenter 5's Mary Saladna that she has the rare metabolic disorder phenylketonuria (PKU), which severely limits how much protein she can eat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCVB
Severely burned dog found in Norwood, Massachusetts; officials investigating
BOSTON — A 1-year-old dog was found as a stray in Norwood, Massachusetts, suffering from severe burns, the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) said Wednesday. Officials are investigating the incident as a case of animal cruelty and abandonment and are asking the public for any assistance in the investigation.
Block Island ferry fight suspect among 2 arrested in Pawtucket
Two suspects, including a man who had been previously arrested after a brawl on the Block Island Ferry earlier this month, were apprehended in Pawtucket last week for reportedly stealing a vehicle.
WCVB
Celebrating the visionary behind Boston's Emerald Necklace
Creating common ground was the mission of Frederick Law Olmsted, founder of American landscape architecture. The year 2022 marks the bicentennial of Olmsted’s birth and his epic impact across North America. The Emerald Necklace Conservancy is devoted to stewarding and protecting Boston’s Emerald Necklace, one of Olmsted’s most celebrated...
WCVB
FTA to release report on safety of MBTA system Wednesday morning
BOSTON — Federal Transit Administration officials will discuss the findings of the agency's safety management inspection of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority MBTA rail transit system and the MBTA's state safety oversight agency, the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities. A news conference about the findings is scheduled to start...
Comments / 1