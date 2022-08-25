Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
Record Enrollment Reported For Moorhead Area Public Schools
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Moorhead Area Public Schools is reporting a record enrollment to start the new school year. There are 7,427 students in grades K-12. That is 91 more students than the first day of school in 2021. The largest class in the district is 7th grade with...
kvrr.com
Fargo affordable housing issues starts with demolishing the high rise
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – City and State officials are teaming up to provide needed affordable housing in Fargo. It starts with the high rise being demolished late next summer or early fall. “It’s the Lashkowitz Tower. 248 apartment units. The low cost apartments for seniors and it served the...
kvrr.com
Man In Mental Health Crisis Climbs Sanford Medical Center
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A man going through a mental health crisis climbs the side of Sanford Medical Center in south Fargo. Fargo Police say it happened shortly after 4 a.m. and emergency responders and negotiators were called to the scene. The man was safely brought down from the...
kvrr.com
Two Arrests Made After Chase Through Fargo and Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Two people are arrested when a traffic stop turns into a chase that began shortly after 1 a.m. on the Main Avenue Bridge, headed into Moorhead then back into Fargo. Police say the car eventually came to a stop and the passenger, 32-year-old Skyler Poitra...
valleynewslive.com
Motorcyclist seriously hurt following Fargo crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A motorcyclist is battling life-threatening injuries following a crash in south Fargo. Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, August 29 at the intersection of 42nd St. and 9th Ave. S. Authorities aren’t releasing any other information saying the case is still...
UPDATE: Name released in head-on Richland County crash
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of the man killed in a head-on crash between two vehicles on Highway 13, just east of Barney, on Saturday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:15 a.m on August 27, a car driven by Washington Weanquoi, a […]
Fargo police searching for missing 13-year-old girl
FARGO, ND (KXNET) — The Fargo Police Department is seeking assistance in locating D’Vyne Kenyon, a 13-year-old Fargo girl. D’Vyne was last seen at approximately 12:00 p.m. on Monday, August 29, in Fargo. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, with reddish-brown hair, and was last seen wearing a green and black hoodie (pictured in […]
kfgo.com
2 charged in shots-fired incident on United Tribes campus
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Two men have been arrested in Bismarck after Burleigh County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots-fired call on the United Tribes Technical College campus there yesterday morning. No one was injured in the shooting but a witness was able to give officers a description of the shooter’s vehicle, which was later located in a trailer park about two miles away. Two men were seen walking away from the vehicle and, after an investigation, Damion and Devin Proffit of Fargo were taken into custody. Damion Proffit is charged with reckless endangerment and terrorizing. Devin Proffit is charged with tampering with evidence.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman arrested for assaulting husband and roommate
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A 28-year-old Fargo woman was arrested for assault early Sunday. Fargo PD says they were called to a home in the 4200 block of Estates Drive S. for a report of a domestic disturbance around 1 a.m. Stephanie Steenerson was arrested following an argument and...
valleynewslive.com
Rollover crash in Becker County leaves Ponsford man with injuries
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol reported a Ponsford man, who was a passenger, was injured in a rollover crash on Highway 34 in Becker County. Authorities say the driver left the scene following the crash. Troopers are actively searching for the individual involved. 34-year-old Jayson...
kvrr.com
Watch: Attorney General rules fatal Fargo police shooting justified
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley won’t charge Fargo Police Officer Adam O’Brien for using deadly force. On July 8 he shot Shane Netterville who later died. “Fargo Police conducted themselves professionally, bravely and within the law,” Wrigley said. Wrigley commended three...
DL-Online
Mother and daughter open interior design business in Detroit Lakes and Perham
PERHAM — Some families are meant to work together, even through multiple generations. This can be said for Perham and Detroit Lakes' mother-and-daughter team, Stacey Morris and Chelsea Brooke, who recently opened an interior design business together; Coral Cove Interiors. "Sometimes you get to a point where you have...
kvrr.com
RedHawks & fans honor veterans at last home game
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Moorhead RedHawks and fans at the ball game showing support for the Veterans Honor Flight of North Dakota/Minnesota with a special jersey auction in their last home series. Proceeds will go to helping with the next honor flight. It takes veterans from World War...
kvrr.com
Motorcycle Hit By Vehicle in S. Fargo, Rider Has Life-Threatening Injuries
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo police respond to a serious motorcycle crash last night. It happened just after 9:30 at the intersection of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue South when a motorcycle was hit by another vehicle. The driver of the motorcycle was transferred by ambulance to a local...
kvrr.com
RedHawks get series win in home finale 8-3
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- After an hour rain delay first pitch went across the plate at one thirty five!. Fans didn’t let the rain stop their shine it was a passionate crowd in attendance cheering their team on, as they move to make a deep playoff run. Top Performers. J....
kvrr.com
Over the weekend the Fargo Moorhead RedHawks closed out their last regular season home series in style two games to one over the Winnipeg Goldeyes.
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- A key cog in the offense is John Silviano, hit two grand slams in consecutive days. I’ve personally never heard of anyone doing that at any level of baseball. He’s been a stud all season. Coming into the series and even in the first two...
kvrr.com
Man Who Left Broken Down Tow Truck On I-94 Faces Charges
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — A man who left his broken down tow truck in the driving lane of I-94 causing a fatal crash last winter is now charged. Cass County States Attorney filing charges against 43-year-old Mario Butler of Minot. He is accused of negligent homicide, reckless endangerment, driving...
kvrr.com
NDSU eager to hit the field for first game
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)-Coach Matt Entz wants to see his squad show discipline on Saturday against the Drake Bulldogs,. Surprise surprise The Bison are coming in with major expectations. They received 39 of a total 41 votes first place votes to win their 8th Missouri Valley Conference title. and the favorite...
kvrr.com
NDSU Looks Forward to Kicking Off Season
FARGO– North Dakota State will open their season Saturday against the Drake Bulldogs at home. The Bison feel confident that practicing against themselves this fall has prepared them for the season. Quarterback Cam Miller believes that the Bison will stick to the game plan and pound the run, establishing their style of football. Senior captain Michael Tutsie is going into his sixth year and looks forward to his final ride with the Bison.
wdayradionow.com
Update: Woman found dead in South Fargo
(Update - 8:52 a.m.) -- Fargo Police now confirm to WDAY Radio that they responded to reports of an unresponsive women around 6:35 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was declared dead upon arrival. The cause of her death, and the woman's identity has not been released. Crews were on scene for...
