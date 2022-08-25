Read full article on original website
Michigan commit goes off for 4 touchdowns in season opener
Cole Cabana went off in Dexter high school’s season opening win against Grosse Point South Saturday afternoon. The 4-star back totaled 32 carries for 237 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. He was also a threat in the air, snagging 3 receptions for 60 yards and 1 touchdown. Cabana is...
Kirk Ferentz announces 2 Iowa freshmen who will not be redshirting in 2022
Kirk Ferentz broke the news about a pair of freshmen defensive backs who won’t be taking a redshirt year this season. Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register tweeted about the news. Ferentz said that Xavier Nwankpa and T.J. Hall are expected to play for the full season, and...
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of South Dakota State-Iowa game in Week 1
ESPN’s FPI rankings are out, which means the system has predicted the outcomes of all the B1G games. Iowa opens the 2022 season with South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes won the B1G West in 2021, but couldn’t handle Michigan in the B1G Championship Game. Iowa finished with a 10-4 record last season. Iowa will have to deal with some changes on offense, primarily the loss of Tyler Goodson.
Kirk Ferentz sets Iowa's starting QB entering 2022
Kirk Ferentz has his starting quarterback for Iowa as the team heads into the 2022 season. Coming out of 10 wins and a B1G West title in 2021, the Hawkeyes put the QB position up for grabs throughout the offseason. That QB battle included Spencer Petras – the starter for much of last season – and Alex Padilla.
Kirk Ferentz provides injury update for 2 Iowa WRs, key receiver listed out for Week 1
Kirk Ferentz could be without 2 of his wide receivers for the game against South Dakota State. Chad Leistikow and Lloyd Kennington Smith III of the Des Moines Register posted about the news. Keagan Johnson and Nico Ragaini were the top 2 wideouts for Iowa last season, just behind TE...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers make 'surprising' cut of former Minnesota WR, per report
NFL teams are starting to make some tough decisions when it comes to who will be making their rosters. A former Minnesota WR was 1 of the players who did not make it, per Greg Auman of The Athletic. Tyler Johnson is reportedly getting waived by the Buccaneers. He spent...
Scott Frost addresses question on potential tension with Nebraska OC Mark Whipple
Scott Frost was at the podium on Tuesday, and he cleared the air when asked about his feelings toward OC Mark Whipple. His response was as expected per Joe Nugent of Omaha WOWT-TV. Frost appeared to criticize some of his offensive assistants after losing to Northwestern on Saturday. However, he...
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Penn State-Purdue showdown in Week 1
ESPN’s FPI is predicting every game on the college football schedule, and the odds for Week 1 games are out heading into game week. In the B1G, that includes a season-opening crossover matchup between Penn State and Purdue. Those two sides will face off with a Blackout set for Thursday’s matchup in West Lafayette.
West Virginia unveils 'Country Roads' themed uniforms for Backyard Brawl with Pitt
West Virginia is going back to its roots for the Week 1 showdown with No. 17 Pitt. The return of the Backyard Brawl shouldn’t disappoint. The Mountaineers will be wearing their ‘Country Roads’ alternate uniforms for the game, named after John Denver’s hit song which has become 1 of their traditions in Morgantown.
Pat Fitzgerald breaks down onside kick call by Nebraska: 'I applaud Frost for being aggressive'
Pat Fitzgerald and his Northwestern squad made the trek to Dublin for Week 0 and came out on top against Nebraska. On Tuesday, Fitzgerald joined the Dan Patrick Show to recap everything from the trip. The head coach called it a “surreal” trip but hammered on the point that getting a win was the biggest aspect.
Indiana football on precipice of embarrassing all-time history
Indiana football has been around since the late 1800s. Playing that long lends itself to some wild records, but the Hoosiers are approaching one that would be rather disappointing for a major college football program. According to RedditCFB, the Hoosier program enters 2022 with an all-time record of 502-695-45 over...
Wisconsin QB reportedly injured in practice, out indefinitely heading into season opener
Wisconsin’s quarterback room is taking a hit heading into the season opener just days away. According to Jeff Potrykus with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, backup QB Chase Wolf went down during practice recently with an injury. That injury is currently unspecified, but Potrykus reports Wolf will be out indefinitely.
Detroit Lions including former Purdue QB in final roster cuts, per report
The Detroit Lions are reportedly moving on from a former Purdue star right around the corner from the NFL season opener. According to Adam Johnson with ESPN, the Lions are going to cut former Boilermaker David Blough in the final round of preseason roster cuts. Fellow backup quarterback Tim Boyle is also reportedly on the cutting block.
Northwestern releases hype recap video following successful trip Ireland
Northwestern may have come into the Nebraska game as underdogs, but the Wildcats didn’t play like 1. Pat Fitzgerald’s squad walked into Ireland and came out on top with 31-28 victory. The football team posted a recap video with some highlights from the game. The video used the...
James Franklin explains why he has high expectations for freshmen duo Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen
James Franklin has a multitude of running backs at his disposal this year. He was asked about what Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen can bring to the backfield for Penn State. Franklin 1st mentioned what makes Singleton so special. He is especially excited about how Singleton can go 80 yards down the field at any point.
Pat Fitzgerald proud of team after comeback victory: 'The guys just responded'
Pat Fitzgerald and Northwestern are buzzing after a great start to the 2022 college football season. This kind of play was something he didn’t see a lot of last season per Mariah Guzman of 247Sports. The Wildcats were looking down the barrel of a 28-17 deficit in the 3rd...
Fighting Illini defense speaks on strong effort versus Wyoming
The Illinois Fighting Illini took advantage of opportunity and buried Wyoming in Week 0 of college football action. It was a solid performance against an inferior opponent. Even still, the Fighting Illini defense was al over the field early and often. Cornerback Devon Witherspoon was asked how the team kept up its defensive identity through the offseason and into a strong performance Saturday. Witherspoon recorded just one tackle but snagged a key interception early in the 38-6 win.
Ryan Day confirms Ohio State's RB rotation for Notre Dame matchup
Ryan Day will have some quality talent at running back to chose from against Notre Dame. He confirmed who will be in the Ohio State backfield per Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors. To no one’s surprise TreVeyon Henderson will be getting some touches in the backfield after the season he...
Graham Mertz shares reaction to injury news for Wisconsin QB Chase Wolf
Graham Mertz might have some extra pressure this season. Backup quarterback Chase Wolf is reportedly out for the season with a torn meniscus. Wolf, a senior out of Cincinnati, appeared in four games for the Badgers in 2021. The 6-foot-1 QB threw for 124 yards and 1 touchdown over four games.
Penn State football: 5 statistical trends the Nittany Lions must reverse in 2022
Big picture, Penn State has been trending in the wrong direction these past 2 seasons, going 11-11 overall and 8-10 in Big Ten play. It’s easy to point a finger at the offensive line — and we will — but that’s far from the whole story. Breaking it down statistically, one can spread the blame far and wide. This list of hellish PSU trends provides a starting point:
