The Illinois Fighting Illini took advantage of opportunity and buried Wyoming in Week 0 of college football action. It was a solid performance against an inferior opponent. Even still, the Fighting Illini defense was al over the field early and often. Cornerback Devon Witherspoon was asked how the team kept up its defensive identity through the offseason and into a strong performance Saturday. Witherspoon recorded just one tackle but snagged a key interception early in the 38-6 win.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO