College Sports

saturdaytradition.com

Michigan commit goes off for 4 touchdowns in season opener

Cole Cabana went off in Dexter high school’s season opening win against Grosse Point South Saturday afternoon. The 4-star back totaled 32 carries for 237 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. He was also a threat in the air, snagging 3 receptions for 60 yards and 1 touchdown. Cabana is...
DEXTER, MI
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts winner of South Dakota State-Iowa game in Week 1

ESPN’s FPI rankings are out, which means the system has predicted the outcomes of all the B1G games. Iowa opens the 2022 season with South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes won the B1G West in 2021, but couldn’t handle Michigan in the B1G Championship Game. Iowa finished with a 10-4 record last season. Iowa will have to deal with some changes on offense, primarily the loss of Tyler Goodson.
BROOKINGS, SD
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz sets Iowa's starting QB entering 2022

Kirk Ferentz has his starting quarterback for Iowa as the team heads into the 2022 season. Coming out of 10 wins and a B1G West title in 2021, the Hawkeyes put the QB position up for grabs throughout the offseason. That QB battle included Spencer Petras – the starter for much of last season – and Alex Padilla.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Penn State-Purdue showdown in Week 1

ESPN’s FPI is predicting every game on the college football schedule, and the odds for Week 1 games are out heading into game week. In the B1G, that includes a season-opening crossover matchup between Penn State and Purdue. Those two sides will face off with a Blackout set for Thursday’s matchup in West Lafayette.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana football on precipice of embarrassing all-time history

Indiana football has been around since the late 1800s. Playing that long lends itself to some wild records, but the Hoosiers are approaching one that would be rather disappointing for a major college football program. According to RedditCFB, the Hoosier program enters 2022 with an all-time record of 502-695-45 over...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Detroit Lions including former Purdue QB in final roster cuts, per report

The Detroit Lions are reportedly moving on from a former Purdue star right around the corner from the NFL season opener. According to Adam Johnson with ESPN, the Lions are going to cut former Boilermaker David Blough in the final round of preseason roster cuts. Fellow backup quarterback Tim Boyle is also reportedly on the cutting block.
DETROIT, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Fighting Illini defense speaks on strong effort versus Wyoming

The Illinois Fighting Illini took advantage of opportunity and buried Wyoming in Week 0 of college football action. It was a solid performance against an inferior opponent. Even still, the Fighting Illini defense was al over the field early and often. Cornerback Devon Witherspoon was asked how the team kept up its defensive identity through the offseason and into a strong performance Saturday. Witherspoon recorded just one tackle but snagged a key interception early in the 38-6 win.
LARAMIE, WY
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day confirms Ohio State's RB rotation for Notre Dame matchup

Ryan Day will have some quality talent at running back to chose from against Notre Dame. He confirmed who will be in the Ohio State backfield per Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors. To no one’s surprise TreVeyon Henderson will be getting some touches in the backfield after the season he...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Graham Mertz shares reaction to injury news for Wisconsin QB Chase Wolf

Graham Mertz might have some extra pressure this season. Backup quarterback Chase Wolf is reportedly out for the season with a torn meniscus. Wolf, a senior out of Cincinnati, appeared in four games for the Badgers in 2021. The 6-foot-1 QB threw for 124 yards and 1 touchdown over four games.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State football: 5 statistical trends the Nittany Lions must reverse in 2022

Big picture, Penn State has been trending in the wrong direction these past 2 seasons, going 11-11 overall and 8-10 in Big Ten play. It’s easy to point a finger at the offensive line — and we will — but that’s far from the whole story. Breaking it down statistically, one can spread the blame far and wide. This list of hellish PSU trends provides a starting point:
STATE COLLEGE, PA

