Awesome good job Dion teaching your young men to have class, my father always told me, anyone can be common, but it takes work and discipline to have class.
Prime Time, is nothing but good. Not a bad thing you can say about him. Now passing down his knowledge to the kids. Jackson State should be proud to have him.
This is great and Deion has done a tremendous job so far. Lol the part about the sleeves killed me though, reminded me of Ricky Vaughn in Major League. “Yer sure not much of a dresser…we wear caps and sleeves at this level son”.
