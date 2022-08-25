ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Awesome good job Dion teaching your young men to have class, my father always told me, anyone can be common, but it takes work and discipline to have class.

Dawg Deputy
3d ago

Prime Time, is nothing but good. Not a bad thing you can say about him. Now passing down his knowledge to the kids. Jackson State should be proud to have him.

kfbr392crusher
4d ago

This is great and Deion has done a tremendous job so far. Lol the part about the sleeves killed me though, reminded me of Ricky Vaughn in Major League. “Yer sure not much of a dresser…we wear caps and sleeves at this level son”.

College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Crisis News

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders revealed that his football team is dealing with a crisis this week. A "water emergency" on Jackson State's campus has left Sanders' squad without air conditioning, water and other daily necessities. "We are hit with a little crisis in the city of Jackson," Sanders...
Deion Sanders Responds to Critics of His Coaching Style: ‘I Don’t Care’

When it comes to the sport of football, there aren’t many personalities bigger than Deion “Primetime” Sanders. Known for his engaging and flamboyant personality as a coach or TV personality, he is also well-regarded as one of the greatest players in NFL history, and quite possibly the best cornerback ever. Now, he is using that football acumen and energy to become one of the most intriguing coaches in college football.
Deion Sanders' Program Currently Dealing With Major Crisis

Jackson, Mississippi, is currently without reliable running water. Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency as Jackson doesn't have water to drink, bathe, flush toilets, fight fires, or handle other critical needs. Jackson State football head coach Deion Sanders explained the situation in a video (h/t HBCU Gameday's Steven...
Deion Sanders Says Jackson State Is in 'Crisis Mode' Ahead of Season Opener

The Jackson State football team has a challenge on its hands before the start of the 2022 season. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency in Jackson after the city was hit with heavy rains causing severe flooding in the area. The flood waters caused issues at a water treatment plant, which caused lower water pressure in Jackson, according to CBS News. NFL legend Deion Sanders, who is also the head coach at Jackson State, says his team is looking for temporary accommodations before the team's first game against Florida A&M on Sunday.
