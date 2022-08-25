Read full article on original website
Related
Major update in Walmart policy sparks customer fury after shoppers say it ‘feels like I’ve been accused of stealing’
AN incident at a Walmart that left a shopper feeling accused of stealing has sparked outrage among customers. Furious New Mexico resident Jonie Fischer said that a Walmart security guard denied her entry to a store because her purse was too big. Footage obtained by KOAT7 shows a sign in...
PopSugar
The Amazon Labor Day Weekend Deals You Don't Want to Miss
Celebrating Labor Day weekend and summer's end doesn't always come in the form of BBQs and lake getaways. In many cases, it can translate to online shopping for a good discount. (Or maybe a bit of both.) As we expected, there are a ton of Labor Day weekend deals going on, and shopping on Amazon is almost never a disappointment.
PopSugar
The Starbucks Fall Cup Collection Includes Pearlescent Studs and Whimsical Foliage
Nothing screams fall quite like a new Starbucks cup collection. The coffee chain is releasing a range of seasonal merchandise on Aug. 30, the same day its beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to menus. Similar to the 2021 offerings, this year's drop includes unexpectedly colorful design elements, such as bright-orange studs with a pearlescent finish, a periwinkle kaleidoscope dome, yellow-to-pink ombré, and gold leaf decorated with whimsical foliage motifs. Oh, and of course there are some color-changing hot cups in the mix.
Comments / 0