ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

The Amazon Labor Day Weekend Deals You Don't Want to Miss

Celebrating Labor Day weekend and summer's end doesn't always come in the form of BBQs and lake getaways. In many cases, it can translate to online shopping for a good discount. (Or maybe a bit of both.) As we expected, there are a ton of Labor Day weekend deals going on, and shopping on Amazon is almost never a disappointment.
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

The Starbucks Fall Cup Collection Includes Pearlescent Studs and Whimsical Foliage

Nothing screams fall quite like a new Starbucks cup collection. The coffee chain is releasing a range of seasonal merchandise on Aug. 30, the same day its beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to menus. Similar to the 2021 offerings, this year's drop includes unexpectedly colorful design elements, such as bright-orange studs with a pearlescent finish, a periwinkle kaleidoscope dome, yellow-to-pink ombré, and gold leaf decorated with whimsical foliage motifs. Oh, and of course there are some color-changing hot cups in the mix.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy