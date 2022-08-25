Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Child's body found in Montrose Twp. ditch, arrest made
MONTROSE TWP., Mich. - The Montrose Twp. Police Department confirms a 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the discovery of a child's body found in a ditch in the 9400 Block of North Morrish Road. Investigators say they were called to the area on Thursday, August 25 at...
UpNorthLive.com
Father arraigned on multiple charges after 16-month-old son found dead in ditch
FLINT, Mich. - Michael Christopher Butler was arraigned on multiple charges in front of Judge Christopher Odette in Genesee County District Court Tuesday morning. 39-year-old Butler is charged in connection with the death of his 16-month-old son. According to Montrose Township Police, the child's body was found last Thursday around...
UpNorthLive.com
Amtrak temporarily suspends two train routes to Chicago
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Amtrak temporarily suspended two train routes Saturday that travel between Chicago and Pontiac. Stuck in Kzoo: Amtrak train delayed over 8 hours in Kalamazoo. Due to lack of manpower and available train equipment, Wolverine Train 350 and 355 were canceled with no alternative route provided, Amtrak...
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan board considering abortion rights ballot initiative
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An election board in Michigan is scheduled to decide Wednesday whether a ballot initiative that seeks to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution should go before voters in November, although the board's verdict isn't expected to be the last word on the issue. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UpNorthLive.com
Spotted lanternfly can spread very quickly, experts say
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- An invasive species that has been in the United States since 2014 has made it's way to Michigan. The spotted lanternfly was discovered in Oakland County a few weeks ago and experts are doing what they can to stop the spread. Latest story: Spotted lanternflies could have...
Comments / 0