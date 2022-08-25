ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

Child's body found in Montrose Twp. ditch, arrest made

MONTROSE TWP., Mich. - The Montrose Twp. Police Department confirms a 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the discovery of a child's body found in a ditch in the 9400 Block of North Morrish Road. Investigators say they were called to the area on Thursday, August 25 at...
MONTROSE, MI
Amtrak temporarily suspends two train routes to Chicago

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Amtrak temporarily suspended two train routes Saturday that travel between Chicago and Pontiac. Stuck in Kzoo: Amtrak train delayed over 8 hours in Kalamazoo. Due to lack of manpower and available train equipment, Wolverine Train 350 and 355 were canceled with no alternative route provided, Amtrak...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Michigan board considering abortion rights ballot initiative

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An election board in Michigan is scheduled to decide Wednesday whether a ballot initiative that seeks to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution should go before voters in November, although the board's verdict isn't expected to be the last word on the issue. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
Spotted lanternfly can spread very quickly, experts say

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- An invasive species that has been in the United States since 2014 has made it's way to Michigan. The spotted lanternfly was discovered in Oakland County a few weeks ago and experts are doing what they can to stop the spread. Latest story: Spotted lanternflies could have...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

