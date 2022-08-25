Read full article on original website
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
El Paso Will Enjoy A Full Weekend Of Iron Maiden Shows
September 11th... El Paso will rock with one of the greatest metal bands of all time, Iron Maiden. They're making their way to the Don Haskins Center, the first time in over a decade. But before we see them, El Paso will rock with The Iron Maidens, the official, all...
One Lucky El Paso Fan Rocked On Stage With Hollywood Undead
This past weekend was quite an eventful one: The UTEP Miners Football season got started (we all know what happened there...). I didn't get to go to the UTEP game but I DID go to the Rockzilla show. That was the Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse, Hollywood Undead & Bad Wolves concert at Speaking Rock. And as you know, the weather in town... wasn't the greatest that night. It delayed at the UTEP game but at Speaking Rock...
Remember 2006 When Rihanna Played The Brut Sun Bowl In El Paso?
We’re flashing back to when an 18-year-old Rihanna took the stage at the 2006 Brut Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas. Since 1935, The Sun Bowl has been hosting college football bowl games in El Paso, the second-oldest bowl game in the country, next to the Sugar Bowl and Orange Bowl.
Cross Your Fingers El Paso Won’t Have This Scary Situation Happen
El Paso knows firsthand how the weather can be insane and deadly at times. For example, the terribly sad tragic death of a 2-year-old and her grandmother last year when Central flooded. Plus, we also can't forget the time a sinkhole swallowed a car in Central El Paso recently. Hell,...
El Paso Filmmakers To Shine Bright At Local 48 Hour Film Project
Head out this Thursday to support local filmmakers at the inaugural 48-Hour Film Project at the Plaza Theatre in downtown El Paso. The first ever 48-Hour Film Project (El Paso Chapter), spearheaded by sitting producer and El Paso native Robert Robles will showcase 18 shorts from filmmakers in the El Paso and Las Cruces area.
Remember When Lou Diamond Phillips Shot A Movie In Texas
El Paso is no stranger to appearing in movies as either a filming location or a setting in the movie. One film that my family remembered was one that starred Denzel Washington & Lou Diamond Phillips. The 1996 movie Courage Under Fire: a movie that took place in 1991 during the Gulf War. Denzel Washington played Lieutenant Colonel Serling & Lou played Staff Sergeant John Monfriez.
Halloween Spirit Is Up After Cucuy Appears on the Juarez Bridge
There is a certain Facebook some people in the borderland follow for business and pleasure. You may or may not have heard of Reporte de Puentes if you don't cross the border often. Some people in El Paso and mainly those who do cross the bridge from time to time...
Last Thursdays El Paso Returns With Fun Family Friendly Art Crawl
Let the weekend begin as Last Thursdays El Paso returns in August with plenty of art, music, food, and tons of fun. Last Thursdays kicks off the weekend with a fun, family-friendly art crawl across the Sun City. It's the last Thursday of the month which means Last Thursdays Art...
6 El Paso Spots That Made Travel Channel’s Delicious Destinations
We're recapping all six restaurants featured on the Travel Channel's Delicious Destinations. Did you know The Travel Channel was in El Paso for a segment of Delicious Destinations featuring celebrity chef and host Andrew Zimmern?. Andrew Zimmern is a celebrity chef, the creator, host, and co-executive producer of Travel Channel's...
El Paso Is Lucky to See Bad Wolves Then & Now with New Vocalist
We certainly can't forget the concert in 2019 when Bad Wolves performed at Don Haskins Center. If you caught the show back then you know this year's concert will be a tad different. If you're wondering how it may be a tad different this year is because of one particular...
Did El Pasoan Capture a Guardian Angel on Camera?
The popular El Paso Instagram account FitFam recently posted a video of what some believe is a guardian angel guiding a vehicle safely through a flooded area. “What do you think?” reads the caption that accompanies the clip, “While it could easily be a lens flare, others believe that this is actually a sighting of an angel protecting a worker as he leaves a flooded area near Alameda Avenue.”
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Comes to Life & to El Paso Very Soon
From the Vatican City to the Sun City. It was announced earlier this year that Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel Exhibition would be stopping in El Paso, we just didn't know when. Well, the dates, and location, have been set. Michelangelo's iconic paintings will come to life on the dates of September...
El Paso Symphony Orchestra & Music of Led Zeppelin = 1 Epic Night
El Paso fans, get ready as the El Paso Symphony Orchestra (EPSO) prepares to rock out to the music of Led Zeppelin with a full-light show this fall. EPSO is tapping into some super cool pairings announcing earlier this month its presentation of Harry Potter & The Sorcerers Stone, a film concert, and now music fans can enjoy an evening featuring the music of Led Zeppelin.
If You Thought El Paso Was Pretty, It’s Even Better From The Air
El Paso really has a sense of beauty to it, from the ground & air. We've seen some truly amazing photos of the El Paso sky. But not many show El Paso... FROM the sky. But one guy has posted some truly amazing photos of El Paso from a view we normally don't get to see.
El Pasoans Describe What Kind of Sandwich Their Ex Would Be
Dating is rough, and being exes with someone is even more rough. Everyone has exes. Sometimes you have an ex that makes you happy they're in the past, and other times- well your ex makes you wish things had worked out. But today we're not here to talk about the...
El Paso Band Back With A New Name But They’re Still Rockin’
We've had many bands rock El Paso throughout history. Most bands stick with their same name but on occasion you do see bands change their name during their career. Take the El Paso band Brother Strange. They've been around for quite some time bringing us some heavy sludge metal for their fans.
Sweet Addiction Bakeshop in Central EP Closing, Final Day Aug. 27
After five years, Sweet Addiction, located at 2831 Mobile Ave. on the corner of Piedras, is saying goodbye. On Saturday, August 27th, from 11 AM to 6 PM (or at least until they sell out) Sweet Addiction Bakeshop will be closing their doors forever. Owner Paloma has been baking for...
First Show Tickets Of New Broadway In El Paso Season Opens Friday
Let the Broadway In El Paso season begin - the first show tickets of the season go on sale this Friday for Hairspray The Musical. Broadway In El Paso returns with a new lineup featuring favorite fan classics and modern musicals for 2022 - 2023. The new lineup will bring...
El Paso Not The Best Halloween City In Texas? I Think Not
Christmas & Halloween are two of the biggest holidays celebrated in El Paso. No doubt about it. We see some amazing decorations, some truly fantastic costumes & we gawk over our favorite horror movies to watch during Halloween. Also we're not afraid to combine the two holidays to show off some... "Spookmas" decorations.
The Hissin’ Kitten Has to Be the Cutest Shop in New Mexico
Not only does The Hissin' Kitten have the cutest shop name, I think it has to be the cutest store in all of New Mexico. You may have heard of The Hissin' Kitten while browsing the booths at El Paso's farmers markets. One of my friends told me about The Hissin' Kitten after visiting her booth and loving the pencil sets for sale.
