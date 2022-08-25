ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

95.5 KLAQ

One Lucky El Paso Fan Rocked On Stage With Hollywood Undead

This past weekend was quite an eventful one: The UTEP Miners Football season got started (we all know what happened there...). I didn't get to go to the UTEP game but I DID go to the Rockzilla show. That was the Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse, Hollywood Undead & Bad Wolves concert at Speaking Rock. And as you know, the weather in town... wasn't the greatest that night. It delayed at the UTEP game but at Speaking Rock...
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Filmmakers To Shine Bright At Local 48 Hour Film Project

Head out this Thursday to support local filmmakers at the inaugural 48-Hour Film Project at the Plaza Theatre in downtown El Paso. The first ever 48-Hour Film Project (El Paso Chapter), spearheaded by sitting producer and El Paso native Robert Robles will showcase 18 shorts from filmmakers in the El Paso and Las Cruces area.
95.5 KLAQ

Remember When Lou Diamond Phillips Shot A Movie In Texas

El Paso is no stranger to appearing in movies as either a filming location or a setting in the movie. One film that my family remembered was one that starred Denzel Washington & Lou Diamond Phillips. The 1996 movie Courage Under Fire: a movie that took place in 1991 during the Gulf War. Denzel Washington played Lieutenant Colonel Serling & Lou played Staff Sergeant John Monfriez.
95.5 KLAQ

6 El Paso Spots That Made Travel Channel’s Delicious Destinations

We're recapping all six restaurants featured on the Travel Channel's Delicious Destinations. Did you know The Travel Channel was in El Paso for a segment of Delicious Destinations featuring celebrity chef and host Andrew Zimmern?. Andrew Zimmern is a celebrity chef, the creator, host, and co-executive producer of Travel Channel's...
95.5 KLAQ

Did El Pasoan Capture a Guardian Angel on Camera?

The popular El Paso Instagram account FitFam recently posted a video of what some believe is a guardian angel guiding a vehicle safely through a flooded area. “What do you think?” reads the caption that accompanies the clip, “While it could easily be a lens flare, others believe that this is actually a sighting of an angel protecting a worker as he leaves a flooded area near Alameda Avenue.”
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Symphony Orchestra & Music of Led Zeppelin = 1 Epic Night

El Paso fans, get ready as the El Paso Symphony Orchestra (EPSO) prepares to rock out to the music of Led Zeppelin with a full-light show this fall. EPSO is tapping into some super cool pairings announcing earlier this month its presentation of Harry Potter & The Sorcerers Stone, a film concert, and now music fans can enjoy an evening featuring the music of Led Zeppelin.
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Not The Best Halloween City In Texas? I Think Not

Christmas & Halloween are two of the biggest holidays celebrated in El Paso. No doubt about it. We see some amazing decorations, some truly fantastic costumes & we gawk over our favorite horror movies to watch during Halloween. Also we're not afraid to combine the two holidays to show off some... "Spookmas" decorations.
95.5 KLAQ

The Hissin’ Kitten Has to Be the Cutest Shop in New Mexico

Not only does The Hissin' Kitten have the cutest shop name, I think it has to be the cutest store in all of New Mexico. You may have heard of The Hissin' Kitten while browsing the booths at El Paso's farmers markets. One of my friends told me about The Hissin' Kitten after visiting her booth and loving the pencil sets for sale.
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas.

