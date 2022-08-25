ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBBJ

Area Relief Ministries to hold Salt & Light Benefit Dinner Sept. 11

JACKSON, Tenn. — Area Relief Ministries is holding the annual Salt & Light Benefit Dinner to help the homeless citizens of Jackson. A lot of talent is being displayed at this year’s event. The always incredible Jackson Symphony will be the entertainment for the benefit dinner, along with...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Free, fun event emphasizes the seriousness of dealing with electricity

TRENTON, Tenn.– Attendees to the Gibson County Fair are enjoying rides, games, and food this week. Tuesday evening fair goers were treated to a live demonstration that could one day… save their life. This action-packed demonstration called “8-1-1 in the 7-3-1” highlighted the do’s and don’ts of electrical...
WBBJ

Elmcroft hosts ‘senior carnival’ for residents in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local group is taking the time to bring out fun for all. Elmcroft Senior Living hosted a carnival for residents at their facility in northwest Jackson. The event was a chance to invite family and friends out for some fair day entertainment. In honor of...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

City calls for volunteers to help clean-up Muse Park

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson’s Recreation and Parks Department is planning a community clean-up day at Muse Park. The event will be held on September 17, and the city is seeking volunteers to help make it a success. “We recognize the importance of making sure all...
JACKSON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Greenfield, TN
WBBJ

Jackson-Madison County Library sparks creativity with upcycling program

DOWNTOWN JACKSON, Tenn. — You can give items around your home a new look with the help of the Jackson-Madison county library. Adult services librarian, Shane Plunk shares why the main library in downtown Jackson continues to expand in services like the upcycling program. This service creates a space...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Butterfly Release in Honor of National Grief Awareness Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — On Tuesday, members of the community got together, under the leading of the Positive Living Group, to hold a butterfly release in the memory of those who are no longer with us. Twana Miller, the Executive Clinical Director and Owner of the Positive Living Group, shares...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Gibson County Fair returns for 167th year

TRENTON, Tenn. — At the Gibson County Fair, fair goers are excited for the food and the rides. Everyone loves when the fair comes to town, but no one gets as excited as the kids who are going to board their favorite rides. Jaxon Coffman, an attendee of the fair, shares why he loves coming to the fair with his family.
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Bells community gathers for special event

BELLS, Tenn. — Residents of the Bells community gathered today to implore a deeper connection to each other and the park that hosted them. The Bells Association has conducted multiple events leading to today’s public and free picnic. Don Williams, President of the Bells Community Association, informs us...
BELLS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Fire Prevention#Fire Department#Fire Safety#Dept
radionwtn.com

.38 Special To Headline Soybean Festival

MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin and other sponsors have again partnered with the city of Martin to bring the Tennessee Soybean Festival to Martin on Sept. 5-10. More than 100 events for the entire family are scheduled during the festival, including appearances by the Puppy Pals Dog Show and the Jetpack Flying Water Circus. Labor Day children’s events include the annual sidewalk chalk art contest at the C.E. Weldon Building from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and the Mad Hatter Tea Party at 11 a.m. and Magical Martin Day from 3-7 p.m., both at the Martin Public Library.
MARTIN, TN
WBBJ

Experts discuss driving tips ahead of holiday travel

JACKSON, Tenn. — Here’s some tips to have a fun and safe Labor Day weekend behind the wheel. An estimated 42 million Americans plan to travel this Labor Day for the long weekend. ExxonMobil has teamed up with Steven Fog and Leland Graham of Greenwich Cars and Coffee...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Active Shooter Training Session Tonight

Henry, Tenn.–The Henry Police Department is hosting another free training seminar to teach the public how to survive an active shooter event. It will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, August 29, at the Henry Civic Center. The Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) seminar will significantly...
HENRY, TN
radionwtn.com

Paris Landing Arts & Crafts Festival Registrations Open

Buchanan, Tenn.–The Paris Lakeway Kiwanis Club Arts and Crafts Festival will be held September 10-11 at Paris Landing State Park and vendors can still register for a space. It is anticipated that some 80 vendors will be at the event. Numerous local and area vendors will be on hand,...
PARIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
radionwtn.com

Henry County Fair Cash Giveaway Winners

Paris, Tenn.–Several people went away from the Henry County Fair $500 richer. Cash giveaways of $500 each were given away Friday and Saturday nights. The cash give-a-way winners on Friday night were: David Hawes, Asleigh Gray, Jacob Malone and Kassandra Fields. Saturday’s winners were: Alan Foust, Glenn Webb, Morgan...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Jackson animal shelter expresses urgent need for dog homes

JACKSON, Tenn. –Local animal shelter expresses serious need for dog adoptions. According to the Jackson Animal Care Center, right now more than ever, they are in need of people interested in adopting a dog. The shelter currently has no more available space for dogs and is in dire need...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Cruisin’ for a cause, event raises money for West TN women

JACKSON, Tenn. –The first annual Cruisin’ for Cancer Car Show took place on Saturday afternoon with a big response from the community. The Woman’s Clinic, PA hosted its first annual Cruisin’ for Cancer Car Show. Jon Ewing, Chief Operating Officer, took time to share on the...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Jackson Webb Wins Grand Champion At Country Ham Sale

Paris, Tenn.–Jackson Webb was the Grand Champion winner at Saturday’s Country Ham Sale at the Henry County Fair. Jackson is the son of Darren and Cheryl Webb of Mansfield. Jackson’s Country Ham was sold for $1,000 to Leon Rogers. At Saturday’s, Country Ham 4-H project, over $65,000...
MANSFIELD, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy