WBBJ
Area Relief Ministries to hold Salt & Light Benefit Dinner Sept. 11
JACKSON, Tenn. — Area Relief Ministries is holding the annual Salt & Light Benefit Dinner to help the homeless citizens of Jackson. A lot of talent is being displayed at this year’s event. The always incredible Jackson Symphony will be the entertainment for the benefit dinner, along with...
WBBJ
Free, fun event emphasizes the seriousness of dealing with electricity
TRENTON, Tenn.– Attendees to the Gibson County Fair are enjoying rides, games, and food this week. Tuesday evening fair goers were treated to a live demonstration that could one day… save their life. This action-packed demonstration called “8-1-1 in the 7-3-1” highlighted the do’s and don’ts of electrical...
WBBJ
Elmcroft hosts ‘senior carnival’ for residents in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local group is taking the time to bring out fun for all. Elmcroft Senior Living hosted a carnival for residents at their facility in northwest Jackson. The event was a chance to invite family and friends out for some fair day entertainment. In honor of...
WBBJ
City calls for volunteers to help clean-up Muse Park
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson’s Recreation and Parks Department is planning a community clean-up day at Muse Park. The event will be held on September 17, and the city is seeking volunteers to help make it a success. “We recognize the importance of making sure all...
WBBJ
Jackson-Madison County Library sparks creativity with upcycling program
DOWNTOWN JACKSON, Tenn. — You can give items around your home a new look with the help of the Jackson-Madison county library. Adult services librarian, Shane Plunk shares why the main library in downtown Jackson continues to expand in services like the upcycling program. This service creates a space...
WBBJ
Butterfly Release in Honor of National Grief Awareness Day
JACKSON, Tenn. — On Tuesday, members of the community got together, under the leading of the Positive Living Group, to hold a butterfly release in the memory of those who are no longer with us. Twana Miller, the Executive Clinical Director and Owner of the Positive Living Group, shares...
WBBJ
Gibson County Fair returns for 167th year
TRENTON, Tenn. — At the Gibson County Fair, fair goers are excited for the food and the rides. Everyone loves when the fair comes to town, but no one gets as excited as the kids who are going to board their favorite rides. Jaxon Coffman, an attendee of the fair, shares why he loves coming to the fair with his family.
WBBJ
Bells community gathers for special event
BELLS, Tenn. — Residents of the Bells community gathered today to implore a deeper connection to each other and the park that hosted them. The Bells Association has conducted multiple events leading to today’s public and free picnic. Don Williams, President of the Bells Community Association, informs us...
radionwtn.com
.38 Special To Headline Soybean Festival
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin and other sponsors have again partnered with the city of Martin to bring the Tennessee Soybean Festival to Martin on Sept. 5-10. More than 100 events for the entire family are scheduled during the festival, including appearances by the Puppy Pals Dog Show and the Jetpack Flying Water Circus. Labor Day children’s events include the annual sidewalk chalk art contest at the C.E. Weldon Building from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and the Mad Hatter Tea Party at 11 a.m. and Magical Martin Day from 3-7 p.m., both at the Martin Public Library.
WBBJ
Experts discuss driving tips ahead of holiday travel
JACKSON, Tenn. — Here’s some tips to have a fun and safe Labor Day weekend behind the wheel. An estimated 42 million Americans plan to travel this Labor Day for the long weekend. ExxonMobil has teamed up with Steven Fog and Leland Graham of Greenwich Cars and Coffee...
radionwtn.com
Active Shooter Training Session Tonight
Henry, Tenn.–The Henry Police Department is hosting another free training seminar to teach the public how to survive an active shooter event. It will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, August 29, at the Henry Civic Center. The Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) seminar will significantly...
radionwtn.com
Paris Landing Arts & Crafts Festival Registrations Open
Buchanan, Tenn.–The Paris Lakeway Kiwanis Club Arts and Crafts Festival will be held September 10-11 at Paris Landing State Park and vendors can still register for a space. It is anticipated that some 80 vendors will be at the event. Numerous local and area vendors will be on hand,...
radionwtn.com
Henry County Fair Cash Giveaway Winners
Paris, Tenn.–Several people went away from the Henry County Fair $500 richer. Cash giveaways of $500 each were given away Friday and Saturday nights. The cash give-a-way winners on Friday night were: David Hawes, Asleigh Gray, Jacob Malone and Kassandra Fields. Saturday’s winners were: Alan Foust, Glenn Webb, Morgan...
WBBJ
Jackson animal shelter expresses urgent need for dog homes
JACKSON, Tenn. –Local animal shelter expresses serious need for dog adoptions. According to the Jackson Animal Care Center, right now more than ever, they are in need of people interested in adopting a dog. The shelter currently has no more available space for dogs and is in dire need...
wpsdlocal6.com
Contractor chosen for demolition of courthouse, jail and American Legion building in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — The Mayfield landscape is going to look a bit different soon. The contractor for the demolition of the courthouse, jail and American Legion building has been chosen. What's left of those buildings will be demolished after they were destroyed by an EF4 tornado in December. The...
WBBJ
Traveling collection of WWII memorabilia coming to Jackson State September 15
JACKSON, Tenn. — A privately-owned, traveling World War II collection is coming to Jackson State Community College in September. The display is part of Jackson State’s Constitution Day event on September 15. The collection is owned by World War II Historian Pete Johnson, who will deliver a special...
WBBJ
Cruisin’ for a cause, event raises money for West TN women
JACKSON, Tenn. –The first annual Cruisin’ for Cancer Car Show took place on Saturday afternoon with a big response from the community. The Woman’s Clinic, PA hosted its first annual Cruisin’ for Cancer Car Show. Jon Ewing, Chief Operating Officer, took time to share on the...
Family faces strokes, terminal cancer, loss of home to fire
Whenever we're faced with a life-changing tragedy, we need the support of others. One Decatur County family is dealing with three major tragedies in the span of just a few months.
radionwtn.com
Jackson Webb Wins Grand Champion At Country Ham Sale
Paris, Tenn.–Jackson Webb was the Grand Champion winner at Saturday’s Country Ham Sale at the Henry County Fair. Jackson is the son of Darren and Cheryl Webb of Mansfield. Jackson’s Country Ham was sold for $1,000 to Leon Rogers. At Saturday’s, Country Ham 4-H project, over $65,000...
Dogs rescued from dumping ground need your help
Local animal rescues are helping a woman in Henry County because her property has turned into a dumping ground for unwanted animals.
