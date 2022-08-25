ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Calhoun Community College holds September job fair

By Kaitlin Kanable
 5 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Calhoun Community College is holding a job fair to help employers find much-needed talent.

Calhoun’s Fall Job Fair will be on September 15 with employers from throughout the area. Anyone in need of a job is welcome.

The job fair will be at the Sparkman Building on Calhoun’s Huntsville campus (102 Wynn Drive NW) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

That week the college will also host a Faculty Networking Luncheon on Sept. 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone with questions can contact Calhoun at 256-306-2993 or at careerservices@calhoun.edu .

