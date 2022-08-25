Calhoun Community College holds September job fair
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Calhoun Community College is holding a job fair to help employers find much-needed talent.
Calhoun’s Fall Job Fair will be on September 15 with employers from throughout the area. Anyone in need of a job is welcome.Little Green Men? The history behind Fyffe’s UFO Days celebration
The job fair will be at the Sparkman Building on Calhoun’s Huntsville campus (102 Wynn Drive NW) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
That week the college will also host a Faculty Networking Luncheon on Sept. 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone with questions can contact Calhoun at 256-306-2993 or at careerservices@calhoun.edu .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.
Comments / 0