Ex-FBI special agent claims Joe Biden's Department of Justice pushed hard for Bureau to raid Mar-a-Lago and thinks top-brass will have tried to push back
A former FBI special agent speculated the Department of Justice may have pushed hard for the bureau to raid Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort earlier this month and implied they did so at the behest of the Biden administration. On Thursday, ex-special agent Maureen O'Connell, who specialized in forensics, gangs, and...
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Bill Barr, who bashed the Russia investigation, says attacks on the FBI over the Mar-a-Lago search are 'misplaced'
Bill Barr says attacks on the FBI over the Mar-a-Lago search are "misplaced." "A decision like this is not going to be made by the FBI," the ex-attorney general told Bari Weiss. Barr said he hasn't reached a conclusion over whether the FBI search was justified. Former Attorney General Bill...
Trump has until Friday afternoon to decide whether to fight the release of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant. His team is considering challenging the motion, per reports.
Former President Donald Trump could unilaterally release the warrant that federal agents used to search his resort and residence at Mar-a-Lago. But news reports suggest that Trump and his allies are still trying to decide whether or not to fight the Department of Justice's motion to unseal the document — and the list of goods that were confiscated.
DOJ officials were alarmed by surveillance footage of the Mar-a-Lago room where classified info was being stored, report says
Officials decided to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago after new evidence emerged about classified information kept there, the NYT reported.
Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
Chris Christie said it was "fair game" for the FBI to search Trump's safe at Mar-a-Lago. "It's not anything that's out of bounds to go into a safe, and it happens frequently," he said. He added that the FBI likely had sufficient probable cause to secure a search warrant. Former...
Unsealed FBI warrant reveals Trump under investigation for possibly violating Espionage Act
A search warrant unsealed this week revealed that FBI agents removed more than 20 boxes and binders, including 11 sets of highly classified documents from former President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate.
CBS' Norah O'Donnell sets off uproar with tweet about FBI not having Trump passports
CBS News anchor Norah O'Donnell took heat for a tweet that stated the FBI did not have former President Trump’s passports, with critics blasting her for leaving up a tweet after it was seemingly debunked. Trump alleged the FBI "stole" three of his passports on Monday, calling it an...
DOJ found that only a few items retrieved by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago were covered by attorney-client privilege, potentially undercutting a Trump defense
The DOJ said it had examined documents retrieved by the FBI from its Mar-a-Lago raid. It said only a small number of them were covered by attorney-client privilege. Trump has sought to claim this privilege to shield the documents from being examined. The Department of Justice has found that a...
Trump's former White House chief of staff said he saw the former president rip documents in half
A former White House chief of staff told CNN he saw Donald Trump tearing up official documents. "You're not supposed to do that, but there's a way to fix it," Mick Mulvaney said. Aides have said that Trump had such a distinct ripping style they knew when he destroyed a...
Trump may have hung onto documents at Mar-a-Lago because he saw something 'personally advantageous,' New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman speculates
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has covered former President Donald Trump for decades, speculated that documents seized last week by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago could have been "personally advantageous." Haberman, who is a New York Times reporter and a CNN analyst, appeared on Tuesday's episode of the podcast...
Ex-White House chief of staff said Trump stashed records at Mar-a-Lago because 'he didn't believe in the classification system'
John Kelly, ex-White House chief of staff, said Trump didn't believe in the classification system. "His sense was that the people who are in the intel business are incompetent," Kelly told The Washington Post. Kelly's remarks come amid an FBI probe into the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. President...
Trump's Long-Serving, Trusted Lieutenant Won't Turn Him In But May Personally Plead Guilty In Tax Case: NYT
A senior executive who worked for Donald Trump’s family business and has been indicted in a tax case, could be nearing a plea deal on a personal basis but won’t co-operate in a broader investigation against the former president, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Weeks before Mar-a-Lago search, Trump lawyer signed document saying all classified material had been removed
Little has been divulged by the Justice Department about the decision to retrieve White House records with an unannounced search of Mar-a-Lago on Monday. Attorney General Merrick Garland revealed Friday that he had "personally approved" the extraordinary step to seek the warrant, and the Justice Department made the warrant public on Friday, revealing that the government is investigating Trump for potential violation of three criminal statutes, including the Espionage Act.
Remember When Eric Trump Adamantly Claimed They Didn’t Receive the Search Warrant?
The FBI’s search warrant of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate has finally been made public, revealing that the ex-president is under investigation for espionage and unlawfully keeping “top secret” documents. It also confirms that the warrant and property receipt were indeed given to Trump’s attorney Christina Bobb at the time, despite Eric Trump’s claims to the contrary. Earlier this week, the former president’s son told conservative media—including The Daily Mail and Fox Business correspondent Charles Gasparino—that FBI agents “would not give [Bobb] a copy of the search warrant.” The documents that were unsealed on Friday, however, revealed that Bobb actually signed the FBI’s receipt. (The former OAN host, meanwhile, had indicated in multiple interviews this week that she had obtained the warrant and property inventory.) Gasparino, for his part, has continued to stand by his reporting that the Trump family didn’t receive the warrant in a timely fashion while also accusing his critics of living in their mom’s basement.Read more at The Daily Beast.
George Conway says individuals defending Trump over his handling of presidential records are 'basically desperate'
George Conway during a CNN interview was highly critical of Trump's handling of classified documents. "Having top-secret FBI information in our home? You're not allowed to bring that out," he said. Conway said individuals defending Trump and criticizing the FBI were "basically desperate." Conservative lawyer George Conway on Friday said...
A photo shared by the DOJ shows Trump kept a framed copy of an unflattering Time magazine cover at his Mar-a-Lago home
The 2019 Time magazine cover in a gold frame showed 15 of Trump's then-opponents peering into the Oval Office, along with the words "knock knock."
Ted Cruz says Biden is 'undermining the peaceful transfer of power' by 'using the government' to go after Trump with the FBI investigation
In an episode of his podcast released on Monday, Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz made the unfounded claim that President Joe Biden is 'undermining the peaceful transfer of power' over the FBI's unannounced search of Donald Trump's mansion. He also attacked Attorney General Merrick Garland for approving FBI agents' request...
DOJ subpoenas more security video — suggesting officials believe Trump still has more docs: report
The Department of Justice has subpoenaed more security video from Mar-a-Lago in a sign that "officials are not certain whether they have recovered all the presidential records," The New York Times reported Monday evening. Unnamed sources told the publication that officials are seeking additional footage in the wake of the...
Former DOJ official says Trump's special master request will dump a 'thankless' task on some intermediary's shoulders: 'No one wants this assignment'
A former DOJ attorney told Insider that special master work is grueling stuff. She described the screening process involved as "time consuming" and the end result as "thankless." Trump's plea for a neutral observer may no longer matter, according to recent reports. Serving as the special master in former President...
