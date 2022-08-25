ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Daily Mail

Ex-FBI special agent claims Joe Biden's Department of Justice pushed hard for Bureau to raid Mar-a-Lago and thinks top-brass will have tried to push back

A former FBI special agent speculated the Department of Justice may have pushed hard for the bureau to raid Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort earlier this month and implied they did so at the behest of the Biden administration. On Thursday, ex-special agent Maureen O'Connell, who specialized in forensics, gangs, and...
POTUS
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
Business Insider

Trump has until Friday afternoon to decide whether to fight the release of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant. His team is considering challenging the motion, per reports.

Former President Donald Trump could unilaterally release the warrant that federal agents used to search his resort and residence at Mar-a-Lago. But news reports suggest that Trump and his allies are still trying to decide whether or not to fight the Department of Justice's motion to unseal the document — and the list of goods that were confiscated.
POTUS
Person
Chuck Rosenberg
Business Insider

Trump may have hung onto documents at Mar-a-Lago because he saw something 'personally advantageous,' New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman speculates

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has covered former President Donald Trump for decades, speculated that documents seized last week by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago could have been "personally advantageous." Haberman, who is a New York Times reporter and a CNN analyst, appeared on Tuesday's episode of the podcast...
POTUS
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
CBS Miami

Weeks before Mar-a-Lago search, Trump lawyer signed document saying all classified material had been removed

Little has been divulged by the Justice Department about the decision to retrieve White House records with an unannounced search of Mar-a-Lago on Monday. Attorney General Merrick Garland revealed Friday that he had "personally approved" the extraordinary step to seek the warrant, and the Justice Department made the warrant public on Friday, revealing that the government is investigating Trump for potential violation of three criminal statutes, including the Espionage Act.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Remember When Eric Trump Adamantly Claimed They Didn’t Receive the Search Warrant?

The FBI’s search warrant of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate has finally been made public, revealing that the ex-president is under investigation for espionage and unlawfully keeping “top secret” documents. It also confirms that the warrant and property receipt were indeed given to Trump’s attorney Christina Bobb at the time, despite Eric Trump’s claims to the contrary. Earlier this week, the former president’s son told conservative media—including The Daily Mail and Fox Business correspondent Charles Gasparino—that FBI agents “would not give [Bobb] a copy of the search warrant.” The documents that were unsealed on Friday, however, revealed that Bobb actually signed the FBI’s receipt. (The former OAN host, meanwhile, had indicated in multiple interviews this week that she had obtained the warrant and property inventory.) Gasparino, for his part, has continued to stand by his reporting that the Trump family didn’t receive the warrant in a timely fashion while also accusing his critics of living in their mom’s basement.Read more at The Daily Beast.
POTUS
Business Insider

George Conway says individuals defending Trump over his handling of presidential records are 'basically desperate'

George Conway during a CNN interview was highly critical of Trump's handling of classified documents. "Having top-secret FBI information in our home? You're not allowed to bring that out," he said. Conway said individuals defending Trump and criticizing the FBI were "basically desperate." Conservative lawyer George Conway on Friday said...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Ted Cruz says Biden is 'undermining the peaceful transfer of power' by 'using the government' to go after Trump with the FBI investigation

In an episode of his podcast released on Monday, Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz made the unfounded claim that President Joe Biden is 'undermining the peaceful transfer of power' over the FBI's unannounced search of Donald Trump's mansion. He also attacked Attorney General Merrick Garland for approving FBI agents' request...
POTUS
Business Insider

Former DOJ official says Trump's special master request will dump a 'thankless' task on some intermediary's shoulders: 'No one wants this assignment'

A former DOJ attorney told Insider that special master work is grueling stuff. She described the screening process involved as "time consuming" and the end result as "thankless." Trump's plea for a neutral observer may no longer matter, according to recent reports. Serving as the special master in former President...
POTUS

