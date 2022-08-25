ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Longeveron's Lomecel-B Product Gets US FDA Fast Track Designation For Treatment Of Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome in Infants

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation to Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ: LGVN) Lomecel-B for the treatment of Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS). HLHS is a rare and life-threatening congenital heart defect affecting approximately 1,000 infants per year. Lomecel-B is an investigational allogeneic, bone marrow-derived medicinal...
