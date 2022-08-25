Read full article on original website
Related
Food Stamps: States Extending Emergency Allotment Money Through September 2022
Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. According to the U.S. Department of...
EXCLUSIVE: Longeveron's Lomecel-B Product Gets US FDA Fast Track Designation For Treatment Of Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome in Infants
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation to Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ: LGVN) Lomecel-B for the treatment of Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS). HLHS is a rare and life-threatening congenital heart defect affecting approximately 1,000 infants per year. Lomecel-B is an investigational allogeneic, bone marrow-derived medicinal...
7 Foods To Eat And 7 To Avoid For Eczema
Managing eczema is a day-to-day endeavor for millions of people across the country. Here's a list of foods that are on and off the menu if you have eczema.
U.S. life expectancy down for second-straight year, fueled by COVID-19
"The idea that people's life expectancy - in such a wealthy nation - would decrease is a wake-up call." Life expectancy in the United States fell in 2021 for the second year in a row, reflecting the merciless toll exacted by COVID-19 on the nation’s health, according to a federal report released Wednesday.
Comments / 0