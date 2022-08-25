Read full article on original website
doniphanherald.com
Nontraditional students get another option to complete college degrees
LINCOLN — Married with three kids and working, Amanda Redler said she couldn’t manage the one-hour commute to a community college from her home in Albion to resume her college studies. So Redler turned to the Western Governors University, a completely online university that Nebraska helped found back...
doniphanherald.com
Another Husker tradition sacked - but winning is missed the most
News that there will be no red balloons triumphantly rising into the sky after the first Husker score at home games in Lincoln this year signals a halt to another Nebraska football tradition. Long gone are the end zone "knothole" kids section, the Nebraska student card section and, more recently,...
doniphanherald.com
NU president receives major award from US Naval Academy
Add another accolade to University of Nebraska President Ted Carter’s distinguished U.S. Navy career. The retired vice admiral and 1981 alumnus of the United States Naval Academy was one of five people who received the academy’s Distinguished Graduate Award last weekend. Carter, a former superintendent of the academy,...
doniphanherald.com
Q&A with Ali Alexander, organizer of ‘Stop the Steal’ protests before Jan. 6
OMAHA — Conservative political activist and provocateur Ali Alexander chose Nebraska to give what he called his first public speech since organizing “Stop the Steal” rallies in the run-up to Jan. 6, 2021, when more than 2,000 people stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress certified the 2020 presidential election results.
doniphanherald.com
Omaha fisherman snags 90 million-year-old fossil
OMAHA — Andy Moore had just tied a swim jig onto his line and was rushing to make the perfect cast, aiming directly into a weedy area along a rocky cliff on the Missouri River. His line missed the vegetation and snagged on a large rock upstream. The Omaha...
doniphanherald.com
Omaha police investigate homicide
OMAHA — Omaha police were called Tuesday morning to a house near 52nd Street and Curtis Avenue to investigate the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man. Alon Reed was found dead about 9:30 a.m. inside the house at 5209 Curtis Ave., police said. The killer fled from the scene. Police said they were following up on leads.
doniphanherald.com
Concession stand in Nebraska state rec area destroyed by fire
A fire early Sunday destroyed the concession stand at the Two Rivers State Recreation Area in western Douglas County. Firefighters from Waterloo, Valley, Yutan and Omaha responded to the scene at 27717 F St. The fire was called in about 5:15 a.m. and took about 45 minutes to get under control, according to Travis Harlow, chief of the Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department.
doniphanherald.com
Body of 30-year-old Council Bluffs man pulled from Missouri River
OMAHA — The body of a Council Bluffs, Iowa, man was pulled from the Missouri River over the weekend, Council Bluffs police said Monday, noting that they consider the man's death suspicious. At 2:45 p.m. Saturday, officials got a call from a boater who was going north on the...
doniphanherald.com
Sunflowers at farm near Valley at their peak for Sunflower Fest
OMAHA — When Pam Nelson took a friend’s suggestion to plant a field of pick-your-own sunflowers on the family produce farm in northwest Douglas County, her husband, Tyler Nelson — the farmer — wasn’t pleased. Usually, he would kill off sunflowers that popped up around the farm.
doniphanherald.com
Louisville's floating playground closed for season
Louisville State Recreation Area officials had hoped to have the park's damaged floating playground back in business more than a week ago. But now it’s closed for the season, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission announced Monday. On Aug. 11, vandals punctured eight of the park’s 70 inflatables, partially...
doniphanherald.com
Man pleads guilty to involvement in illegal steroid distribution scheme
OMAHA — A man pleaded guilty to his involvement in an illegal steroid distribution scheme Friday. Fernando Lopez-Reyes pleaded guilty to distribution of and possession with intent to distribute anabolic steroids, methamphetamine and other illegal substances in Nebraska and elsewhere, and to conspiracy to launder money, according to court records.
doniphanherald.com
Proposal would use cameras to monitor, charge vehicles for using loading zones in Omaha
The city of Omaha late last year partnered with a tech company to track and analyze traffic at the city’s curbs with the goal of reducing congestion in some of the urban core’s busiest commercial areas. Soon, that partnership could start generating revenue by charging users of loading...
