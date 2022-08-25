A fire early Sunday destroyed the concession stand at the Two Rivers State Recreation Area in western Douglas County. Firefighters from Waterloo, Valley, Yutan and Omaha responded to the scene at 27717 F St. The fire was called in about 5:15 a.m. and took about 45 minutes to get under control, according to Travis Harlow, chief of the Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO