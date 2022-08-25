Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis (WashU Medicine) and BJC HealthCare are joining forces and partnering with CuriMeta, a new company that will accelerate lifesaving research in the fight against chronic and acute diseases that impact our communities. WashU Medicine and BJC HealthCare are engaging in this venture to bring sophisticated data sets in support of research that seeks to predict, prevent and cure a broad variety of diseases, using advanced, state-of-the-art technologies to protect patient privacy and confidentiality.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO