Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
wgnradio.com
How long should a roof last?
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/13/2022: Lindholm Roofing’s Assistant Manager Mike Huston to the rescue! Listen in while Mike talk about how long different roofs should last and how Lindholm offers free assessments to look at your roof. To learn more about what Lindholm Roofing can do for you go to lindholmroofing.com or call them at 1-800-4-ROOFER.
Illinois Video Arcade is Largest in US With Over 885 Free Play Games
This isn't an arcade in a shopping mall, this is an arcade the size of a shopping mall. Leave your quarters and tokens at home because you don't need them. It doesn't matter where you grew up, spending a Saturday at the mall playing video games was the perfect way to spend a day. It's that thing about no quarters being needed that immediately shoots me back to my misspent youth. I grew up in Madison, Wisconsin and my spot for video games was Aladdin's Castle Arcade at East Towne Mall. On those days when you didn't have enough quarters, there were always a few extras you could grab out of the fountain just outside the arcade's entrance. Trust me when I tell you that I was not the only kid in that arcade with a wet shirt sleeve from stealing quarters out of that fountain.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: 2023 brings a new Lettuce Entertain private members club in River North and Headlands Technologies get’s a ‘facelift’
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Chicago restaurant group Lettuce Entertain You will launch a private members club in River North next year. Crain’s reports the company will collaborate with a New York-based hospitality group, with a launch in late 2023 for the new club with a culinary focus. Lettuce President R.J. Melman says the new project will bring a curated, social, and dining experience to Chicago.
wgnradio.com
Lindholm Roofing will come out and assess your roof for free!
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/13/2022: Roofing’s Assistant Manager Mike Huston to the rescue! Listen in while Mike helps a listener who has a leak in his roof in his house in a duplex. To learn more about what Lindholm Roofing can do for you go to lindholmroofing.com or call them at 1-800-4-ROOFER.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evropa Grill Replacing Ruben’s Bar and Grill in Prospect Heights
The strip mall is also in the process of adding a new Mexican restaurant
One Of The Gaudiest Condos You’ll Ever See Is For Sale In Chicago’s Gold Coast
Another gem from the wonderful Twitter account, @ZillowGoneWild. If this kind of thing interests you, I can't recommend following them enough. This humble abode can be found in Chicago, just south of Lincoln park new the Gold Coast area of Chicago. It is currently listed at a very cool $420,000 and is one of the most uniquely decorated homes I've ever seen.
wgnradio.com
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Dan Proft responds to Mayor Lighfoot’s ‘racial demagoguery’
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (08/30/2022): On this edition, the co-host of WIND 560’s Morning Answer and conservative political advocate Dan Proft joins John Kass & Jeff Carlin to discuss Chicago Mayor Lori Lighfoot’s accusing Proft’s People Who Play By the Rules super PAC of darkening her skin tone in ads to scare white people in the suburbs. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Lunch 8/29/22: Investor potential, plant-based jerky, and Manny’s Deli celebrates 80 years
Segment 1: Scott Bauer, CEO of Prosper Trading Academy, tells John about the latest on the economic impact of student debt relief, what’s been happening with the market since Fed Chairman Powell’s announcement last week and what that means for investors. Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim...
RELATED PEOPLE
Former Illinois Small Town Sports Reporter Headed to NBC5 Chicago
Once upon a time, Samantha Rivera was lighting up the small screen here in Rockford and now she's headed down the long road of I-90 to join the NBC5 Chicago team. We LOVE seeing our former Rockfordians succeed and that's what's happening right now for Samantha Rivera who was once a part of Eyewitness News on WTVO and FOX39.
Chicago Rooftop Bar Named Best in the US by Travel Website
Rooftop bars offering spectacular views aren't hard to come by in Chicago. But according to new rankings released by a travel website, one specific bar tops them all. In fact, the iconic establishment has been deemed the nation's top rooftop bar. The website Big 7 Travel released its official list...
vfpress.news
Melrose Park Man Admits To Robbing 9 Chicago Area Banks
Surveillance footage from the 2019 robbery of a US Bank branch in Elmwood Park. Three men have since admitted to robbing the bank, along with several others in the Chicago area. | U.S. Attorney’s Office. Monday, August 29, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Federal prosecutors announced on...
THC Sando, Very Popular Illinois Chicken Sandwich is More Than You Think
Sando, that's a pretty strange name for a sandwich. Pretty sure you've never heard of a sandwich with THC before either, until now. The hero, hoagie, a submarine sandwich, open-faced, pocket sandwich, finger, ice cream sandwiches. The club, the Cuban, and the monte cristo. Don't forget the dagwood, the Denver, and the Elvis, too.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgnradio.com
Tuesdays with Tom Skilling: Should we start naming our heatwaves?
WGN-TV meteorologist Tom Skilling joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss whether we should start naming heatwaves like we do with hurricanes. Also, Tom gives us the Labor Day weekend forecast. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Woman visiting Chicago killed day before birthday by speeding Corvette
A woman visiting Chicago with her boyfriend was killed when a speeding Corvette careened into her while "showing off" with another Corvette and cutting through traffic, according to police and witnesses.
Attendees of festival at SeatGeek Stadium find surprise four-figure charges on credit cards
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (CBS) -- If you were part of the crowd at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview over the weekend, you are advised to check your bank account. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Monday night, concertgoers who attended the Sacred Rose Festival are discovering some shocking charges on their credit cards. The stadium is blaming it on a glitch. Anyone and just everyone who attended the weekend festival at the stadium is encouraged to check their credit card or bank statements. There were huge billing errors at the festival – not even a matter of a few hundred dollars, but...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daily Cardinal
Chicago announces official change to city flag
A new star will be added to the city’s flag for the first time in nearly 90 years. All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. In a long overdue...
Shocking moment two Corvettes race down busy Chicago road - before one plows into and kills woman, 40, as she crossed street: Tragedy comes just hours after crowd of protesters turn up to similar Fast & Furious-inspired meet in LA
A 40-year-old tourist visiting Chicago with her boyfriend was killed in the early hours of Sunday as a pair of Corvettes believed to be drag racing spun out of control and plowed into her on a crosswalk. Shawman Meireis, a business consultant from Naples, Florida, was walking to a late...
Loved ones say final goodbyes to Rolling Meadows family killed in Hampshire crash
Tom and Loren Dobosz and their four children were killed, along with another 13-year-old passenger in their vehicle, last month on Interstate 90 in Hampshire.
This is a great spot in South Barrington to sit outside and enjoy a delicious drink
One of my favorite things to do is to sit outside and enjoy the weather. Not many months have the state of Illinois not had sunny beautiful warm weather. I like to find places where I’m able to sit outside.
Comments / 0