Palatine, IL

wgnradio.com

How long should a roof last?

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/13/2022: Lindholm Roofing’s Assistant Manager Mike Huston to the rescue! Listen in while Mike talk about how long different roofs should last and how Lindholm offers free assessments to look at your roof. To learn more about what Lindholm Roofing can do for you go to lindholmroofing.com or call them at 1-800-4-ROOFER.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Video Arcade is Largest in US With Over 885 Free Play Games

This isn't an arcade in a shopping mall, this is an arcade the size of a shopping mall. Leave your quarters and tokens at home because you don't need them. It doesn't matter where you grew up, spending a Saturday at the mall playing video games was the perfect way to spend a day. It's that thing about no quarters being needed that immediately shoots me back to my misspent youth. I grew up in Madison, Wisconsin and my spot for video games was Aladdin's Castle Arcade at East Towne Mall. On those days when you didn't have enough quarters, there were always a few extras you could grab out of the fountain just outside the arcade's entrance. Trust me when I tell you that I was not the only kid in that arcade with a wet shirt sleeve from stealing quarters out of that fountain.
BROOKFIELD, IL
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: 2023 brings a new Lettuce Entertain private members club in River North and Headlands Technologies get’s a ‘facelift’

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Chicago restaurant group Lettuce Entertain You will launch a private members club in River North next year. Crain’s reports the company will collaborate with a New York-based hospitality group, with a launch in late 2023 for the new club with a culinary focus. Lettuce President R.J. Melman says the new project will bring a curated, social, and dining experience to Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Lindholm Roofing will come out and assess your roof for free!

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/13/2022: Roofing’s Assistant Manager Mike Huston to the rescue! Listen in while Mike helps a listener who has a leak in his roof in his house in a duplex. To learn more about what Lindholm Roofing can do for you go to lindholmroofing.com or call them at 1-800-4-ROOFER.
CHICAGO, IL
Palatine, IL
wgnradio.com

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Dan Proft responds to Mayor Lighfoot’s ‘racial demagoguery’

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (08/30/2022): On this edition, the co-host of WIND 560’s Morning Answer and conservative political advocate Dan Proft joins John Kass & Jeff Carlin to discuss Chicago Mayor Lori Lighfoot’s accusing Proft’s People Who Play By the Rules super PAC of darkening her skin tone in ads to scare white people in the suburbs. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
CHICAGO, IL
Laura Herrera
97ZOK

Former Illinois Small Town Sports Reporter Headed to NBC5 Chicago

Once upon a time, Samantha Rivera was lighting up the small screen here in Rockford and now she's headed down the long road of I-90 to join the NBC5 Chicago team. We LOVE seeing our former Rockfordians succeed and that's what's happening right now for Samantha Rivera who was once a part of Eyewitness News on WTVO and FOX39.
ROCKFORD, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Rooftop Bar Named Best in the US by Travel Website

Rooftop bars offering spectacular views aren't hard to come by in Chicago. But according to new rankings released by a travel website, one specific bar tops them all. In fact, the iconic establishment has been deemed the nation's top rooftop bar. The website Big 7 Travel released its official list...
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Melrose Park Man Admits To Robbing 9 Chicago Area Banks

Surveillance footage from the 2019 robbery of a US Bank branch in Elmwood Park. Three men have since admitted to robbing the bank, along with several others in the Chicago area. | U.S. Attorney’s Office. Monday, August 29, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Federal prosecutors announced on...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Tuesdays with Tom Skilling: Should we start naming our heatwaves?

WGN-TV meteorologist Tom Skilling joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss whether we should start naming heatwaves like we do with hurricanes. Also, Tom gives us the Labor Day weekend forecast. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Attendees of festival at SeatGeek Stadium find surprise four-figure charges on credit cards

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (CBS) -- If you were part of the crowd at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview over the weekend, you are advised to check your bank account. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Monday night, concertgoers who attended the Sacred Rose Festival are discovering some shocking charges on their credit cards. The stadium is blaming it on a glitch. Anyone and just everyone who attended the weekend festival at the stadium is encouraged to check their credit card or bank statements. There were huge billing errors at the festival – not even a matter of a few hundred dollars, but...
BRIDGEVIEW, IL
Daily Cardinal

Chicago announces official change to city flag

A new star will be added to the city’s flag for the first time in nearly 90 years. All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. In a long overdue...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Shocking moment two Corvettes race down busy Chicago road - before one plows into and kills woman, 40, as she crossed street: Tragedy comes just hours after crowd of protesters turn up to similar Fast & Furious-inspired meet in LA

A 40-year-old tourist visiting Chicago with her boyfriend was killed in the early hours of Sunday as a pair of Corvettes believed to be drag racing spun out of control and plowed into her on a crosswalk. Shawman Meireis, a business consultant from Naples, Florida, was walking to a late...
CHICAGO, IL

