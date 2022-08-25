ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Suspect in three bank robberies arrested near Whittier

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZS6Qd_0hVXSe8I00

A convicted felon suspected of committing three bank robberies in a three-hour period is in police custody, authorities said Wednesday.

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department‘s Major Crimes Bureau-Burglary and Robbery Task Force and the FBI identified Richard Martinez as a suspect in the robberies after they identified a late model black convertible Chevrolet Camaro at the scene of the robberies as the getaway car, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Detectives tracked Martinez at around 2 p.m. Tuesday to a residence in the 10600 block of Reichling Lane in an unincorporated area bordering Pico Rivera and Whittier where they served a search warrant for his arrest, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Martinez was arrested without incident as he came out of the residence between Norwalk Boulevard and the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway, Serna said.

During a search of the residence, FBI agents and detectives found a loaded pistol-ripped shotgun, a loaded 9MM handgun with an extended magazine and a demand note that Martinez allegedly passed to bank tellers before robbing the banks, according to broadcast reports.

The robberies, which authorities say occurred on Aug. 15, were near each other and shared the same modus operandi, including the demand note. The crimes also involved the same suspect and vehicle description.

Martinez was taken to the Pico Rivera Sheriff’s Station where he was booked on robbery charges and additionally charged with being a convicted felon in possession of two firearms, Serna said. He is being held on $50,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear Thursday at the West Covina Courthouse.

The investigation is ongoing in order to determine if Martinez is connected to other recent Southern California bank robberies.

Comments / 5

Related
HeySoCal

Alleged robber shot by store owner denied home detention

A judge Monday denied a home detention request from a man who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was thrawrted by the owner with a shotgun. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm last month during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
NORCO, CA
KTLA

Homeowners zip-tied, 1 shot during Temple City home invasion

Two people were zip-tied and a third was shot during a home invasion in Temple City Sunday morning. Detectives say the brazen robbery happened while a baby was inside the home. It happened around 4:30 a.m. at a home on the 9700 block of Longden Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Though […]
TEMPLE CITY, CA
KTLA

Police investigating possible beating death in La Habra

The La Habra Police Department is investigating a man’s death at a local shopping center Sunday morning. The unidentified man was found by police around 6:15 a.m. on the 1900 block of E. La Habra Boulevard. Police located the man unconscious on the ground of the shopping center parking lot. Paramedics were called to respond, […]
LA HABRA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whittier, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Pico Rivera, CA
CBS LA

Black Lives Matter marches in South LA for Dijon Kizzee, who was shot and killed by deputies 2 years ago

Black Lives Matter activists marched Sunday in South LA to demand justice for Dijon Kizzee, who was killed in 2020 by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies.Protesters marched Sunday from the site of the shooting in the Westmont Area to the sheriff's station in South LA, just ahead of the two-year anniversary of Kizzee's death. People chanted and carried signs along the route, while drivers who were part of the march in their vehicles and honked in solidarity.The 29-year-old had been riding his bicycle when deputies tried to stop him for a code violation.Kizzee's family said he was running away when...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Victims identified in deadly Santa Clarita crash

Two of the three victims killed in a fiery crash in Santa Clarita were identified by officials Monday. The collision involving a white BMW and an older model blue Chevrolet Suburban occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday at San Francisquito Canyon and Riverview roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Two of the […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Inglewood police bust massive stolen forklift operation

Police are trying to reunite more than 120 stolen forklifts with their rightful owners. On Aug. 24, detectives with the Inglewood Police Department were investigating the theft of two forklifts when they served a search warrant at a warehouse in the City of Commerce, police said. Inside they discovered more than 120 forklifts and other […]
INGLEWOOD, CA
HeySoCal

Murder-suicide in Pasadena claims man, woman

A marital split apparently led to a murder-suicide involving a man and a woman. The grisly discovery happened around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, according to Pasadena police Lt. Keith Gomez. Officers responded to the 800 block of Merrett Drive regarding two deceased family members, Gomez said. The dead were identified as...
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robberies#Bank Robbery#Fbi Agents#Fbi
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed near DTLA movie set

LOS ANGELES – A man shot to death near a movie set in downtown Los Angeles was a resident of Hawaiian Gardens, the coroner’s office announced Saturday. The coroner’s office confirmed 33-year-old Jairo Ortiz died from gunshot wounds in an alley. Officers responded to a 911 call...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Sheriff’s deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI

STEVENSON RANCH, Calif. – A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and relieved of duty after he went missing after a traffic crash in Stevenson Ranch. He was later found near his home. The deputy’s patrol SUV was found crashed in some...
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
KTLA

Altadena man fatally shoots wife, then himself, in Pasadena: Police

Amid an ongoing divorce, an Altadena man shot and killed his wife before fatally shooting himself in Pasadena Saturday night, police said. Armando Garcia, 37, arrived at the residence of 29-year-old Sylvia Garcia with a gun, shot her and then turned the firearm on himself, the Pasadena Police Department said in a news release. Both […]
PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
orangecountytribune.com

Chase started and ended here

A pursuit that raced across Orange County ended up with a motorcyclist caught and arrested in Garden Grove Friday night. According to Sgt. Charles Starnes of the GGPD, the incident began around 8:43 p.m. in the area of Beach and Garden Grove boulevards in Garden Grove. Officers spotted a motorcycle...
2urbangirls.com

Couple dies in murder-suicide over marital split

PASADENA, Calif. – A marital split apparently led to a murder-suicide involving a man and a woman. The grisly discovery happened around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, according to Pasadena police Lt. Keith Gomez. Officers responded to the 800 block of Merrett Drive regarding two deceased family members, Gomez said. The...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Murder-Suicide Leaves Local Married Couple Dead, Child Orphaned

Police said a married couple is dead after the husband allegedly killed his wife and then turned the gun on himself Saturday night in a residence in the 800 block of Merrett Drive. Police were called to the scene by relatives who found the bodies, according to a police statement.
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

Abducted 2-year-old rescued in San Bernardino after mother is brutally attacked

A 2-year-old girl that was abducted from her mother’s home was rescued by the San Bernardino Police Department Saturday morning. The girl was recovered after police served a search warrant at an undisclosed location. Police say the girl was taken by her biological father after he brutally assaulted his ex, the girl’s mother. San Bernardino […]
CBS LA

Alhambra area pursuit ends in arrest of 3 people

Officers with the West Covina Police Department were in pursuit of a possible stolen vehicle Saturday night that ended with the arrest of three people. After a pursuit on the westbound 10 Freeway, the driver slowed near Fremont and Hellman Avenues in Alhambra and attempted to get away on foot, leaving two other suspects in the vehicle. Video from Sky2 showed one of the passengers surrendering, though a third person, a woman, briefly got out of the car and then back into the vehicle. All three suspects were ultimately taken into custody. 
ALHAMBRA, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy