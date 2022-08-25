Read full article on original website
San Jacinto, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Jacinto, CA
9 Places to Visit in Joshua Tree on a Day TripBecca CJoshua Tree, CA
Golf, Spa, Eat, Repeat…. Why To Spend A Weekend In Palm SpringsBecca BlondPalm Springs, CA
Beaumont, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
New airline coming soon to Palm Springs International Airport with flights starting at $29Josue TorresPalm Springs, CA
ohmymag.co.uk
Family left horrified after McDonald’s serves their 7-year-old dishcloth-stuffed chicken wrap
As reported by Mirror, what was to be a fun Saturday take-out meal for a family from Derry, Northern Ireland, turned into a disaster because of a McDonald’s Chicken Wrap. As the father of the family, Martin Holmes, handed each family member their orders, he noticed something bizarre when he was about the give his 7-year-old his chicken wrap. Instead of the McDonald’s Chicken Wrap, the sealed McDonald's box contained just a dishcloth.
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
pethelpful.com
Irish Postman Says Goodbye to Dogs on His Route on His Last Day and Our Hearts Can't Take It
TikTok user @mr.brennan17 shared with the Internet a sweet, but also a very heartbreaking video that we couldn't possibly resist passing along to you all. His father is a postman in Ireland and it was his last day on the job. He was retiring! And with that meant he had to say his goodbyes.
pethelpful.com
Moment Cat Siblings Reunite After a Year Apart Is So Incredibly Touching
We love a sibling reunion — especially if it involves animals. Peter and Tinx were two siblings who were surrendered to the humane society and then adopted into different homes. That is — until recently, when the two were able to be reunited. Watching these two find each other again might just bring a tear to your eye.
pethelpful.com
Cockatoo's Sweet Gesture Toward Another Bird in His Owner's Care Is Warming Hearts
Employees at a vet or shelter know that part of the job includes making rounds during the day. This means checking in on all the borders living there at the moment. As routine as this job is, it's helpful when someone comes along to make it a little more manageable. And for TikTok user @fixchix that someone who joins her is the furry kind.
pethelpful.com
Woman Shares 4 Signs That Show Your Cat Missed You and It's Too Sweet
Cats are notoriously picky. They don't love just anyone and it can be hard to tell if they're really interested in being friends. So how do you know if your cat misses you when you go away? One woman on TikTok has the answers. The TikTok creator from New York City, who goes by @neat.caroline online, shared four foolproof signs that your cat really missed ya'. Take a look!
pethelpful.com
Video of Mama Cat Encouraging Tiny Kitten to Come Down the Stairs Is the Best
Being a parent requires a certain amount of patience. From constantly looking out for them and feeding them to teaching the little ones everything and their nonstop questions and energy, it's no wonder it takes a special person to fit that role. But thanks to a recent TikTok clip from @catastrophiclives, we have a better idea of how to be a good parent when the time comes.
pethelpful.com
Cat's Sweet Way of 'Celebrating' Mom's Engagement Couldn't Be Better
Cats may seem indifferent to their owners at times, but that's just because they are highly independent creatures, and it doesn't mean they don't love us. Cats just have their own ways of expressing affection in their own time. One woman's cat had an extra special and very cat-like way of showing her mom love when she came home with a new engagement ring on her finger.
pethelpful.com
Great Dane's On-Point Reaction to Being Excluded From Mom's Delivery Order Is Epic
You won't have to spend a long time with dogs to realize just how much personality they have. No two pups are the same, and that's exactly what makes them so special--just like people! Whether they bark a little too often or they act up when they need attention, even the more frustrating sides of their personalities are oh-so-golden.
pethelpful.com
Video of Dalmatian Waiting for 'Doggie Donuts' at 'Krispy Kreme' Is Everything
If you haven't heard of puppuccinos at this point, you're probably living under a rock. To catch you up, coffee shops have been giving dogs these special order "drinks" called puppuccinos or pup-cups. And it's just a cup full of whipped cream for dogs and well, they're obsessed! But we're now learning of a new doggie treat that has us driving to our nearest Krispy Kreme.
I make $20,000 a year renting out my home on Airbnb and VRBO while I travel in the summer. It's the best way to make extra money and vacation for months at a time.
When Bridget Shirvell goes traveling in the summer months, she always rents out her home in Mystic, Connecticut, to make extra income.
pethelpful.com
Video of Dog Patiently Waiting for Best Friend to Arrive at 'Camp' Is Way Too Cute
There's no denying it--everything is more fun with a best friend around. Even animals know exactly how it feels to vibe with someone who's the same amount of crazy as you are. You can both be your true selves no matter what kind of mischief you're up to. It's the best!
pethelpful.com
Foster Dog's 'Passion for Opera' Might Be the Cutest Thing We've Ever Seen
A dog has surprised the internet with his passion for a certain type of music. And we're absolutely here for it. Little Sweeney burst out in song while watching TV with his owner recently, when one of the actors in the show started singing opera. We don't think we've ever heard of an opera-loving doggo before — but we'll surely never forget the way this pup reacted.
pethelpful.com
Corgi's Funny Way of Trying to Get Work-at-Home Dad to Play Is Totally Precious
Working from home has its pluses and its minuses. But if you've ever tried getting things done with a dog in the house, you'll know that it's darn near impossible. Take it from one man online, who was so over the way that his Corgi tried to get his attention during his work day that he decided to get it all on camera. Watch the video and decide for yourself if you're on Dash's side or his owner's.
pethelpful.com
Photographer's Image of Dog Staying by Mom's Side As She Recites Her Vows Has Us in Tears
Dogs are extremely loyal. They will stay by your side at all times, and they will refuse to leave without their person coming with them. One wedding photographer witnessed this love and loyalty in action during one of her shoots, and it was so great she had to share it with TikTok.
Book beach destinations for families, couples and more: Sponsored by BeachBound
If you haven't yet made it to the beach this summer (or you're simply ready for another weekend getaway), today's the day to plan. BeachBound, an online travel site specializing in beach travel and a sponsor of "Good Morning America," offers a wide selection of curated beach experiences with a list of more than 70 destinations worldwide. The site allows vacationers to book flights, hotels, excursions and transportation while discovering new places without the stress of regular travel planning.
pethelpful.com
Chihuahua's Epic TikTok Belongs In a Western Movie ASAP
Move over John Wayne. There's a new sheriff in town, and his name is Manchas. Though this spicy little Chihuahua is known for his funny, grumpy antics, @manchasthetiktoker is getting tons of new fans for his cowboy "role" in one recent video. We must say--he fits the bill darn tootin' well, and we are living for it.
pethelpful.com
Video of Bulldog Puppy 'Napping in the Oregano' Has People Falling in Love
Bringing home a foster dog is always a transition. The dog is in a new, unfamiliar location. They're most likely scared and shy. But eventually they warm up to their new, temporary family. They realize that there are nice people out there who love them. And as they get comfortable, it's nonstop playing, treats and quiet sleeping. They get so used to the lifestyle that they just plop down anywhere for a little snooze.
pethelpful.com
Rescued Beagle's Response to Having His Very First Toy Makes Us Melt
It's second nature for our pets to have toys. In fact, you probably have an entire basket overflowing with toys for them. Every time you go to the store you think, 'Hmm maybe I should get a new toy for my fur baby.' They have so many toys that it's almost overwhelming. So many toys that it's sad to imagine a pet without that luxury. But unfortunately, that's the truth for some animals.
