Senior Day at the Milwaukee County Zoo: Seniors get in free Aug. 31
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Who says the zoo is just for kids? Wednesday, Aug.31 is a senior celebration at the Milwaukee County Zoo. All seniors, ages 55 and up, are invited to enjoy a day of free fun!. In honor of the senior celebration, seniors will get into the zoo...
Capturing Kenosha: Take ownership of your city
Recently retired after 25 years with the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department, Corrao enjoys fishing, gardening, foraging for wild foods, golfing and photography. His favorite subjects are sunrises and sunsets. Corrao's future retirement plans include traveling the United States in a recreational vehicle with his wife and documenting their journey through a travel blog and YouTube channel.
Bristol's Thompson Strawberry Farm; more than just berries
BRISTOL, Wis. - Looking for a spot to pick fresh berries, flowers and pumpkins? Thompson Strawberry Farm is loaded and ready for you to come and pick their crop. Brian Kramp is in Bristol with a family has been growing produce in Kenosha County for more than 100 years. Pumpkins...
Could elevating Root River make Racine and Kenosha as beloved as Minnesota’s Twin Cities? | Local News
RACINE — The Root River Council sponsored a free concert at Island Park on Saturday. Sweet Sheiks, a band that plays bluegrass and jazz and blues entertained the crowd, and Jake Haman, owner of Culver’s, 4542 Douglas Ave., donated free custard to give out and make sundaes as attendees enjoyed the free music and atmosphere at Island Park.
Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse
DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Old farmhouses are getting new love, and for one man, it’s an opportunity to preserve the past for future generations. Woody Knox, a master carpenter, is restoring a two-story farmhouse in Deerfield, roughly 170 years old. Also a retired project manager, Knox wants to make it his final project.
Milwaukee appeals against former Columbia Hospital demolition as university prepares to tear down building | The Daily Reporter
The City of Milwaukee filed an appeal to keep the original Columbia Hospital from being torn down as the state university system began the demolition process. Enter your user name and password in the fields above to gain access to the subscriber content on this site. Your subscription includes one...
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Milwaukee, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Milwaukee, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
New severe thunderstorm warning just issued for portions of Lake (IL), DuPage, and Cook counties; valid until 1:00 pm CDT
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 1214 PM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 100 PM CDT. * AT 1214 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM INVERNESS TO ADDISON TO NEAR LISLE, MOVING EAST AT 55 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CHICAGO, CICERO, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, EVANSTON, PALATINE, SKOKIE, DES PLAINES, BERWYN, MOUNT PROSPECT, OAK PARK, GLENVIEW, ELMHURST, LOMBARD, BUFFALO GROVE, OHARE AIRPORT, WHEELING, PARK RIDGE, ADDISON, NORTHBROOK AND ELK GROVE VILLAGE. THIS INCLUDES... LINCOLN PARK ZOO, LOYOLA UNIVERSITY, OAKTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE, TRITON COLLEGE, HAWTHORNE PARK, NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY, RAVINIA MUSIC FESTIVAL, SOLDIER FIELD, UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS CHICAGO, WRIGLEY FIELD, THE LOOP, MUSEUM CAMPUS, AND NORTHERLY ISLAND. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS AND CONTINUOUS CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. MOVE INDOORS IMMEDIATELY. LIGHTNING IS ONE OF NATURE'S LEADING KILLERS. REMEMBER, IF YOU CAN HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE CLOSE ENOUGH TO BE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
Gender reveal on Hoan Bridge; FOX6's Suzanne Spencer's expecting a...
MILWAUKEE - It was a special weekend for FOX6's Suzanne Spencer. Suzanne and her husband, Paul, had a gender reveal for their expected child -- and they did it in a big way -- with lights on Milwaukee's Hoan Bridge. Family and friends got in on the act too!. Yes,...
A Girlfriends' Getaway to Milton, WI
Milton, Wisconsin is a small town that neighbors Janesville. At one time, it was a booming town with the highway running right through it, until the bypass came along. Years later, Milton is a charming destination that is off-the-beaten-path with several neat things to see and do. I found it just perfect for a road trip with my frequent travel companion and friend, Sara of Travel with Sara. Here is your guide to a girlfriends’ getaway to Milton, WI, including what to see and do while you are there.
Latest storm reports just into the WGN Weather Center
Des Plaines- 12-inch diameter limbs snapped at 12:25 pm. Manteno Numerous limbs down across Highway 50 and near US 45 and US 52. Grant Park IL (Kankakee County) Wind gusts 60 to 65 mph. Bradley- Large tree downed, crushed a car at 1:25 pm. Braidwood Multiple large branches down at...
Girl, 9, trapped under 1,000-lb. hay bale airlifted to children’s hospital, recovering
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) – A 9-year-old girl who was trapped underneath a large bale of hale last week in Wisconsin, was expected to be released from the hospital Tuesday. Savannah Grahl, 9, and her older sister were playing with new kittens in the calf barn...
Lake County Brothers Get Prison in Wide Ranging Home Improvement Store Scam
(Waukegan, IL) Two Round Lake men are on their way to prison, after their sentencing on a guilty plea from earlier this year. Both John and Michael Miotke entered the plea back in June to one count of continuing a financial crimes enterprise. The duo was accused of stealing several high priced items from Home Depot stores throughout the Chicago suburbs in a scam involving purchase and return receipts. The twin brothers were hit Monday with 4 years behind bars each. The 45-year-old duo must also repay nearly 1-million-dollars in restitution.
Let’s visit Regency Mall in Racine, half of which might be demolished for redevelopment
Regency Mall in Racine (5538 Durand Ave.) isn’t a “dead” mall. It’s open, it has stores, and there’s even a Hot Topic and one of those FYE places. But, like most malls in the 21st century, Regency Mall isn’t doing particularly well. As of this writing, the roughly 800,000-square-foot mall—first opened in 1981—is about 60% vacant.
Elegant Farmer's Simply the Best Cheese Event
AUG 27 - 28 2022. Featuring a wide variety of award-winning specialty aged, hard and soft cheeses. Featuring a wide variety including specialty cow milk aged, hard and soft cheeses. Or try our sheep and goat milk cheeses for a little something different. Handcrafted right here in America’s Dairyland by our talented artisan cheesemakers. Enjoy getting 10% off all our award-winning Simply The Best Cheeses throughout the weekend.
Governor Evers Not Excited About President Biden’s Milwaukee Stop
(WHBL) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers says it will be fine if he’s invited to be on the stage with President Biden when he comes to Milwaukee on Labor Day. However, the governor on Monday didn’t sound too excited about the president’s recently announced campaign plans.
Visit Lake Geneva for the Countryside!
The Lake Geneva region is known for picturesque countryside drives to lakeside towns, charming historic shopping areas, and escaping the hustle and bustle of city life. Lake Geneva is also the place to connect with nature. What better way to do so than to take an excursion to our local orchards and farms?! And what better time to visit than right now?! Pick your own apples, shop farm fresh produce, try homemade baked goods, jams, and honey. Enjoy a glass of wine from our farm-style wineries. Let the kids explore nature in rural play spaces, mazes, and trails. Take in the fresh air and big skies while you experience what living in the countryside is like!
Celebration of Life posted for West Bend, WI man killed in rollover last week in Ozaukee County
August 29, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Details on the celebration of life for Kevin J. Mason, 45, of West Bend, WI have been posted. Mason was the man killed in a single vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening, August 23, 2022 on I-43 northbound at STH 60 in neighboring Ozaukee County.
Bosch Cutz of Kenosha provides free back-to-school haircuts as a way of giving back
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
