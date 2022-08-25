BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 1214 PM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 100 PM CDT. * AT 1214 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM INVERNESS TO ADDISON TO NEAR LISLE, MOVING EAST AT 55 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CHICAGO, CICERO, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, EVANSTON, PALATINE, SKOKIE, DES PLAINES, BERWYN, MOUNT PROSPECT, OAK PARK, GLENVIEW, ELMHURST, LOMBARD, BUFFALO GROVE, OHARE AIRPORT, WHEELING, PARK RIDGE, ADDISON, NORTHBROOK AND ELK GROVE VILLAGE. THIS INCLUDES... LINCOLN PARK ZOO, LOYOLA UNIVERSITY, OAKTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE, TRITON COLLEGE, HAWTHORNE PARK, NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY, RAVINIA MUSIC FESTIVAL, SOLDIER FIELD, UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS CHICAGO, WRIGLEY FIELD, THE LOOP, MUSEUM CAMPUS, AND NORTHERLY ISLAND. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS AND CONTINUOUS CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. MOVE INDOORS IMMEDIATELY. LIGHTNING IS ONE OF NATURE'S LEADING KILLERS. REMEMBER, IF YOU CAN HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE CLOSE ENOUGH TO BE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.

DUPAGE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO