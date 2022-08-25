Read full article on original website
Even with two checks in September, Supplemental Security Income benefits fall short. Here's how the program could be updated
A calendar quirk means disabled and elderly beneficiaries in this federal program will receive two checks in September, but it's not reason to celebrate. The program's 8 million beneficiaries live close to poverty due to outdated rules around asset and income limits. Now, calls are increasing for the program's rules...
Student loan forgiveness applications could open within weeks. Take these 4 steps now to get ready
The U.S. Department of Education may have its application for student loan forgiveness up and running within the next few weeks. Borrowers may start to see their balances reduced or eliminated by the end of the year, according to a department spokesperson. Here's how to prepare so that you're ready...
Student debt experts say $10,000 isn't enough specifically for Black borrowers—here's why
In 2018, Aaricka Washington took out $100,000 in student loans. The money covered a master's degree and living expenses for 10-month journalism program at Columbia University. It was Washington's first experience with student loans: She'd received an income-based scholarship to attend Indiana University for free as an undergraduate student. But after graduating, she felt pressured to get a master's degree from a prestigious school to land a higher-paying job.
Here's how soon experts say Biden's student loan forgiveness will reflect in your account
Now that millions of federal student loan borrowers have received the long-anticipated news that a portion of their debt will be forgiven, they've entered a new phase: waiting to see it reflected in their loan balances. Last week, President Joe Biden announced his plan to cancel up to $10,000 in...
Gen Z Has the Least Amount of Debt — Here’s How They Can Keep It That Way
Debt has a huge impact on Americans today, so much so that President Joe Biden is currently working toward forgiving a significant amount of student loan debt to relieve some of that pressure. This...
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
How to get free Covid-19 tests delivered before the program is suspended on Friday
On Friday, the federal government will suspend a program that delivers free at-home Covid-19 tests directly to Americans. However, you still have a chance to order your share of kits if you haven't already. Each household can order up to 16 rapid antigen tests through Sept. 2. After that, the...
Education Dept. is exploring strategies to help 5 million 'overlooked borrowers' excluded from student loan forgiveness
Millions of federal student loan borrowers could have been left out of debt forgiveness because of their loan type. The U.S. Department of Education is trying to avoid that outcome. Here's what borrowers need to know. When the U.S. Department of Education announced at the beginning of the pandemic that...
Cramer says avoid all speculative investments like crypto as the Fed stays hawkish
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is "going to bring the pain until it puts an end to the gambling," CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday. For that reason, the "Mad Money" host implored investors to avoid speculative assets like cryptocurrencies. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday implored investors to stay away from...
Jim Cramer says Powell 'means business' on inflation, so avoid money-losing companies
Shareholders of money-losing companies should steel themselves for more downside, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave that notice in his Jackson Hole speech, showing investors that he "means business" in the fight against inflation, the "Mad Money" host said. CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday that...
Worst is yet to come: Economist Stephen Roach says U.S. needs 'miracle' to avoid recession
Negative economic growth in the year's first half may be a foreshock to a much deeper downturn that could last into 2024. Stephen Roach, who served as chair of Morgan Stanley Asia, warns the U.S. needs a "miracle" to avoid a recession. "We'll definitely have a recession as the lagged...
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd
There is no recent news for this security. There is no recent news for this security.
FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund
Latest On FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund. There is no recent news for this security. There is no recent news for this security.
Mortgage demand falls even further, as rates shoot back up to July highs
The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($647,200 or less) increased to 5.80% last week from 5.65% the previous week. Mortgage applications to purchase a home dropped 2% for the week and were 23% lower than the same week one year ago. The refinance...
Trump-linked SPAC's stock falls as shareholders weigh delaying merger with ex-president's media firm
Digital World Acquisition Corp. is trying to extend the deadline to complete its merger with former President Donald Trump's Trump Media and Technology Group. Shares of DWAC fell Monday as shareholders considered the delay and Trump contends with several serious legal issues. Trump Media is also reportedly facing severe financial...
Steve Hanke says we're going to have one 'whopper' of a recession in 2023
The U.S. economy is going to fall into a recession next year, according to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, and that's not necessarily because of higher interest rates. "We will have a recession because we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply...
BYD plunges after Buffett trims his stake; one fund manager says it could be a warning sign
EV maker BYD falls more than 12%, dragging down Hang Seng Index on Wednesday. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway trimmed its stake to 19.92% to 20.04%, according to a filing. Yang Liu of Atlantis Investment says this is a "common trend," warning "maybe we'll see more" of such trims. Hong Kong-listed...
Fed's Mester sees benchmark rate above 4% and no cuts at least through 2023
Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said Wednesday she sees benchmark interest rates rising above 4% by early next year. Mester anticipates the rate increases to slow economic growth, which she sees as running "well below 2%." Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said Wednesday she sees interest rates rising...
Op-ed: September is historically the worst month of the year for stocks, but recent strength suggests the market could buck the trend
Andrew Graham, founder/managing partner of Jackson Square Capital. September is usually thought to be the worst month for stocks. This year, it's reasonable to expect a better-than-usual September. That's because much of the annual de-risking took place earlier in the year. Some of the stocks hit hard at the beginning...
Workers have the ‘upper hand' right now as job openings jump, says labor economist — but that advantage may not last
Job openings jumped in July, voluntary quits remain historically elevated and the layoff rate is hovering near record lows. There are nearly two job openings for every unemployed worker. These dynamics amount to ample choices for workers in the job market, giving them negotiating power, according to economists. The labor...
