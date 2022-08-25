Read full article on original website
CNBC
Trump's Truth Social barred from Google Play store over content moderation concerns
Donald Trump's Truth Social is not available on the Google Play store. The restriction means that 44% of smartphone users in the U.S. cannot download the app. Google says that the app violates the Play store's standards for content moderation, according to Axios. Truth Social, the would-be Twitter competitor created...
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Daily Beast
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Best Buy, First Solar, Twitter and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Best Buy (BBY) – Best Buy gained 2.6% in the premarket after the electronic retailer beat Street forecasts on the top and bottom lines for its latest quarter, while comparable store sales declined less than expected. Big Lots (BIG) –...
CNBC
Trump-linked SPAC's stock falls as shareholders weigh delaying merger with ex-president's media firm
Digital World Acquisition Corp. is trying to extend the deadline to complete its merger with former President Donald Trump's Trump Media and Technology Group. Shares of DWAC fell Monday as shareholders considered the delay and Trump contends with several serious legal issues. Trump Media is also reportedly facing severe financial...
