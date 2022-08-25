Signing Gaffe Confirms Second Randy’s Donuts Vegas Location as Debut Store Continues to Sell Out Daily

Randy’s Donuts has been moving serious product (approximately 10,000 donuts a day!) in its first Las Vegas location, which opened on Rainbow Blvd earlier this month. A total of 7 locations are said to be planned by the donut chain for Las Vegas, including several casino locations, but thus far, most of these locations have been difficult to pin down. Yesterday, however, the Las Vegas Review-Journal confirmed another planned Randy’s Donuts location, this time in Summerlin.

The Review-Journal reported that a Randy’s Donuts sign had gone up on a building, formerly occupied by a KFC , at 10267 W Charleston Blvd . Mark Kelegian, the owner of Randy’s Donuts, explained that a “miscommunication with the sign company” had led the sign to placed there much sooner than planned.

Kelegian said the Summerlin Randy’s would open no earlier than November. It is still awaiting permitting for construction. This confirms an earlier report by What Now, which said permit paperwork suggested a Randy’s Donuts would open in that location.

The incredible pace at which Randy’s product has flown out of the fryers and into the hands of customers has, thus far, led to a curtailment of the donut shop’s hours. The Rainbow Blvd Randy’s intended to remain open 24 hours a day but has been forced to close by about 7 p.m. consistently, with its supply of donuts selling out.

So, for the moment, if you’re looking to get on a Maple Raised, Lemon Jelly Filled, or Red Velvet w/ Ganache donut—or one of a large number of other varieties—you’d better head in to Randy’s Donuts early. And keep an eye out for more locations rolling out soon.

