Read full article on original website
Related
WAND TV
1 arrested, 2 wanted for murder after Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person has been arrested and two are still wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Decatur. On Aug. 14 just before 4 a.m. police were called to the 1100 block of W. Wood St. for a person who was shot. The victim, Arrion L....
Danville murder victim identified
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died in a shooting early Sunday morning in Danville. Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as 31-year-old Jonathan E. Barry of Danville. McFadden added that Barry’s family has been notified and an autopsy will be performed on Monday. […]
Crime Stoppers looking for shooters
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding people connected to a shooting. Rantoul police say property was damaged, and they believe a suspect was shooting at another person. Police says two vehicles were hit with gunfire, and they found several shell casings at the scene. Police responded to the area of Hamilton […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Identity of 31-Year-Old Weekend Homicide Victim Released
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY CORONER’S OFFICE RELEASE. Danville, IL- The Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden has identified the victim of an early morning shooting that occurred on Sunday, August 28, 2022, in Danville as 31-year-old Jonathan E. Barry of Danville, Illinois. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden stated...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Decatur Police warns of donation scam
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is warning people in the community about a scam it has become aware of that awaits drivers at street intersections. Officers said that in recent weeks, they received reports of people “aggressively seeking” donations from drivers. From these reports and further research, officers noticed several patterns: they […]
foxillinois.com
Crime Stoppers seeks information about shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking help regarding a shooting that happened earlier this month in Rantoul. On Saturday, August 14, police responded to the 700 block of Cantonment Avenue for reports of multiple shots fired. Police say three suspects were seen approaching a car...
WAND TV
Decatur man charged with multiple 2021 robberies gets 12-year sentence
DECATUR Ill. (WAND) — A 57-year-old man arrested for a string of robberies last December was sentenced to 12 years in prison Monday. This comes after Charles M. Anderson pleaded guilty to a robbery charge in June. Other charges against him — including armed robbery, aggravated robber and aggravated battery — were dismissed as a result of the plea.
fordcountychronicle.com
11 arrested so far in undercover sting targeting child predators
PAXTON — In the two months since the Paxton Police Department launched an undercover operation targeting child predators, 11 men have already been arrested in the sting, with warrants expected to be issued soon for the arrest of three more. Paxton Police Chief Coy Cornett said the undercover operation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coroner identifies shooting victim
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has released the name of a 36-year-old man who was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning. Northrup identified the victim as Oscar D. Mallett of Champaign and said he died from the multiple gunshot wounds he received during the shooting. An autopsy will be conducted […]
‘It was senseless’: friend of Danville murder victim speaks out
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – A 31-year-old man is dead after he was shot early Sunday morning in Danville. Police said he was shot multiple times inside a house. Danville police said officers were called to the house about two hours earlier for a loud party, and noticed there were multiple people there. They were called […]
Man dead in overnight Danville shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 31-year-old Danville man is dead after he was shot multiple times overnight. The shooting happened in the area of Cherry and Hazel Streets around 3:39 a.m. on Sunday. Danville Police Sergeant Eric Olson said that officers received a report of shots being fired and found the man inside a home. […]
WAND TV
Man killed in Danville shooting identified
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A man who was killed in a Sunday morning shooting in Danville has been identified. Officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Cherry Street just after 3:30 a.m. Once on scene, they found 31-year-old Jonathan E. Barry shot multiple times inside. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Illinois Proud
Person shot in Bloomington Monday morning
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A person was shot in Bloomington Monday morning and the incident is still under investigation. Bloomington Police responded to reports of a person shot Monday morning at approximately 9:42 a.m. The incident occurred at Veterans Parkway and Empire Street. At the scene, police found an...
Two 24-year-olds shot in Campustown overnight
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Two 24-year-old Danville men were shot after a fight broke out between multiple people early Saturday morning. Champaign Police Department responded to a shooting near the intersection of Third and Green Streets around 1:30 a.m. Officials say a 24-year-old male had a non-life threatening injury to his leg. Another 24-year-old male was […]
Man sentenced for trying to strangle woman
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– A Danville man was sentenced to 6.5 years for domestic battery. On August 24, Circuit Judge Charles Hall sentenced Pierre Miller for an argument that resulted in him attempting to choke a woman. Officials said the victim tried to get away, but Miller grabbed her and threw her to the ground. […]
Four arrested in connection to 2014 murder
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people have been arrested in connection to a murder that happened almost eight years ago. The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office charged all four suspects with at least one count of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder. The suspects are: Peter Campbell, 45 of Champaign Dylon Cann, […]
Students and business owners react to weekend Campustown shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Two students share the moments after hearing there was a shooting in Campustown. “It was definitely just kind of scary, I would say. My heart dropped for a little bit,” Maya Cornejo, a student at the U of I said. She was near the area of Saturday morning’s shooting at Third […]
36-year-old man dies after shooting in parking lot
UPDATE: Champaign Police arrested 32-year-old Neilmyer Anderson of Champaign in the 1500 block of North Lincoln Avenue in Urbana on Saturday. Police said he made a brief attempt to flee before being arrested. He’s been arrested on a murder charge. Police said they found a gun on him. Anderson is now in custody at the […]
foxillinois.com
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Clark County crash
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Illinois woman is dead and a man from Indiana is fighting for his life after a car and motorcycle collided. Illinois State Police (ISP) say the happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday in Clark County. A motorcycle was traveling westbound on US Route...
Crime Stoppers helps solve 6 cases
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is recognizing a successful month to achieve victory over violence. Board members say $10,500 will be awarded to anonymous tipsters, who came forward with information to help authorities track down wanted criminals. Crime Stoppers recently raised reward amounts for tipsters, and that has created more of an […]
Comments / 0