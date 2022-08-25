ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

White Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 listing appears on Amazon Mexico

By Samuel Tolbert
Windows Central
Windows Central
 5 days ago

What you need to know

  • A listing for a white Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 has appeared on Amazon Mexico.
  • This comes shortly after a video appeared to show someone unboxing the exact same model controller.
  • The controller is seemingly identical to the 2019 model, but with a color scheme themed after the Xbox Series S.
  • The release date for the controller is listed as Sep. 21, 2022.

A new version of the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 could be on the way, with an Amazon listing throwing fuel on the fires of prior rumors.

As shared in a tip from @GermanMorenoO on Twitter, an Amazon Mexico listing has appeared with a white version of Microsoft's Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 . You can see an image of the new controller below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aCs9P_0hVXRG6l00

(Image credit: Windows Central / Microsoft)

With a white body and black grips, the controller appears to be themed after the Xbox Series S . This controller is identical to one that appeared in a video recently , with matching packaging material alongside the controller itself. Our Xbox editor Jez Corden has also heard that a new version of the controller could be on the way, though he didn't have many details.

While the video by itself was not quite enough proof, combined with this new listing, it's safe to assume this controller will be announced in the near future.

No price is listed for the controller, but the retail price of the regular Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is probably a good ballpark estimate for what it'll cost. The listing on Amazon Mexico has a release date of Sep. 21, 2022, though it's possible this date was a placeholder and the actual release date is further off.

Interestingly enough, this also comes as PlayStation parent company Sony announced that it will be releasing a premium version of its own controller line for the PS5 . Titled the DualSense Edge , there's no price or release date at this time, though it offers similar feature's to Microsoft's high-end controller such as swappable sticks.

While being a premium option, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 has been the target of many complaints, with reports of higher-than-normal bumper failure and other issues. Despite this, the controller remains popular, being the best-selling gaming accessory of 2022 in dollar sales according to NPD Group executive director Mat Piscatella .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G6YKV_0hVXRG6l00

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

A high-end controller with build issues

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is meant to be a high-end option, and it provides customization like no other controller direct from Microsoft. Many users have reported issues with bumpers however, which is something to keep in mind before buying it.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

