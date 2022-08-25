ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Daily

Michigan filling in defensive line with new faces, Graham and Anoma

After a stellar defensive season, the Michigan football team is looking to retool its defense in the wake of losing NFL-caliber talent in Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo. To keep pace, the Wolverines will need players to step up — quickly — or they’ll face a steep regression and possible woes as the schedule strengthens.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan fails to capitalize against Duquesne in 1-0 loss

Just as Michigan junior midfielder Bryce Blevins whipped a delicious first-time ball from the left wing around two Duquesne defenders towards the penalty spot, senior forward Christian Pulselli broke free. In the 78th minute, Pulselli got his right foot to the ball and smashed it past the goalie — but also the goal.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Michigan Daily

Here’s what you missed from the University of Michigan this summer

As students from all over reunite in Ann Arbor for a new school year, The Michigan Daily has you covered with all the major news coming out of the University of Michigan this summer. It’s been an eventful summer for the Wolverines. From announcing a new president to medical students...
ANN ARBOR, MI

