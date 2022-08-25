ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WCVB

FTA to release report on safety of MBTA system Wednesday morning

BOSTON — Federal Transit Administration officials will discuss the findings of the agency's safety management inspection of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority MBTA rail transit system and the MBTA's state safety oversight agency, the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities. A news conference about the findings is scheduled to start...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu wants federal help to shore up MBTA workforce

BOSTON — The greater Boston region is waiting to see what federal overseers will conclude about the MBTA's safety problems, and Mayor Michelle Wu joined transit activists on Monday to call for additional federal intervention to help reverse service cuts at the agency. Wu, her transportation deputy and major...
BOSTON, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
WCVB

Doctors say COVID-19 hospitalizations are down, new vaccines coming

Life in the pandemic has changed since March of 2020. Doctors say there are still precautions to take even during times of lower hospitalizations. The COVID-19 virus has changed over the past two years and vaccines are also changing. “There is a new vaccine that should be out shortly. And...
