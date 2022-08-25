Read full article on original website
Related
WCVB
Gov. Baker receives progress report on Orange Line repairs following first week of shutdown
BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has gotten a firsthand look at the Orange Line track work that has been completed thus far during the monthlong shutdown of the MBTA's second-busiest subway line. On Sunday's tour of the Orange Line, Baker got to see the 900 feet of new...
WCVB
Orange Line shutdown expected to impact traffic in several Massachusetts cities as students return to school
MALDEN, Mass. — The Orange Line shutdown is expected to add to congestion on the roads in several Massachusetts cities Wednesday as students in Medford, Malden and Somerville return to school. The MBTA is using shuttle buses for Orange Line passengers during the 30-day shutdown of the line. School...
WCVB
FTA to release report on safety of MBTA system Wednesday morning
BOSTON — Federal Transit Administration officials will discuss the findings of the agency's safety management inspection of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority MBTA rail transit system and the MBTA's state safety oversight agency, the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities. A news conference about the findings is scheduled to start...
WCVB
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu wants federal help to shore up MBTA workforce
BOSTON — The greater Boston region is waiting to see what federal overseers will conclude about the MBTA's safety problems, and Mayor Michelle Wu joined transit activists on Monday to call for additional federal intervention to help reverse service cuts at the agency. Wu, her transportation deputy and major...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCVB
20,000 purple flags honor lives lost to drug overdoses in Mass.
A sea of purple flags, on Boston's Liberty Mall. Each flag commemorates the lives lost to the opioid crisis.
WCVB
Monday is last day to apply for mail-in Massachusetts state primary ballot
BOSTON — Monday is the last day for Massachusetts voters to apply to vote by mail in the state primary. Vote-by-mail applications are due at local election offices no later than 5 p.m. Monday. State election officials warn voters against putting the application in the mail, as it will...
WCVB
Tackling back-to-school clutter starts to with landing spots, preparation, expert says
BOSTON — The new school year is a great time for Massachusetts caregivers to reset some habits with their children. This week the focus is on tackling the clutter that comes with backpacks, clothing, lunchboxes and sports equipment. Experts said it all starts with having landing spots for backpacks...
WCVB
How many hours should students sleep on a school night? Boston doctor weighs in
BOSTON — Many public schools in Massachusetts start the new academic year this week, but getting students out of bed and into the classroom usually requires some extra help. "It can take a week to make that adjustment," said Dr. Charles Czeisler, director of sleep medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCVB
Doctors say COVID-19 hospitalizations are down, new vaccines coming
Life in the pandemic has changed since March of 2020. Doctors say there are still precautions to take even during times of lower hospitalizations. The COVID-19 virus has changed over the past two years and vaccines are also changing. “There is a new vaccine that should be out shortly. And...
Comments / 0