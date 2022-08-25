The Chattanooga Lookouts almost mounted a five-run comeback in the ninth inning but lost 9-8 to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Down 9-5 entering the final frame, Brian Rey led off the inning with a single. After an out, Mike Siani hit a single and Elly De La Cruz followed that up with an RBI double. They scored one more on a Nick Quintana groundout and another on a Christian Encarnacion-Strand double. With the bases loaded, Jeffrey Yan walked James Free to make it 9-8, but the rally ended there.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO