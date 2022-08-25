Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
WDEF
Chattanooga Mocs Diving Right Into New Season With SoCon Opponent
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Chattanooga Mocs are diving right into the 2022 season this weekend. They’re opening with a conference opponent in Wofford. Luckily UTC will bring plenty of talent and experience into the match-up. Mocs are favored to win the SoCon this year. Head coach Rusty Wright says his team has...
WDEF
Air Racing comes to Wings Over North Georgia show
ROME, Georgia (WDEF) – Wings Over North Georgia this fall will offer a new twist on public air shows. They will use the annual even at Russell Regional Airport to launch the first AirShow Racing Series event. The racers will compete n multiple heats on a 3-D track. They...
WDEF
SoCon Releases Conference Slate For Mocs Mens and Womens Basketball Teams
(gomocs.com) SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Southern Conference and the Chattanooga Mocs basketball team have revealed the upcoming 2022-23 conference slate which kicks off with a three-game road stint, the league office announced Monday morning. The defending 2022 Southern Conference Tournament champions will begin its quest to a regular season...
WDEF
Lookouts Big Rally Falls Short in 9-8 Loss to Pensacola
The Chattanooga Lookouts almost mounted a five-run comeback in the ninth inning but lost 9-8 to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Down 9-5 entering the final frame, Brian Rey led off the inning with a single. After an out, Mike Siani hit a single and Elly De La Cruz followed that up with an RBI double. They scored one more on a Nick Quintana groundout and another on a Christian Encarnacion-Strand double. With the bases loaded, Jeffrey Yan walked James Free to make it 9-8, but the rally ended there.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDEF
What’s Right With Our Schools: Barger Academy of Fine Arts
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WDEF) – Creativity is an essential part of the curriculum at Barger. Talented students can pursue their passions in dance, drama, music and visual mediums. Juana Wilson-Roberts is the Fine Arts Facilitator at Barger. She says, “Welcome to the Barger School of Fine Arts. Well, Barger is...
WDEF
North Murray QB Seth Griffin Enjoys Phenomenal Night in Win Over Pickens
Chatsworth, GA-(WDEF-TV) North Murray senior quarterback Seth Griffin had a game for the ages last Friday against Pickens. He threw for 395-yards, and he ran for 178 with seven touchdowns. The Mountaineers needed every ounce of Griffin’s performance because they won the game 54-50. Said Griffin: “I heard the...
WDEF
More To The Story With Staley: Forensic odontologist
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – He’s an 85 year old gentleman. Sitting alone in his room. On his computer. He’s a retired doctor. But in a sense, he’s still working. He lives right here. At this assisted living facility in Chattanooga. But Dr. Mike Sobel is not your regular kind of doctor. You see, he is a forensic odontologist. He’s a dentist, who works with teeth, as it pertains to crime and legal matters.
WDEF
Cleveland Hardwick clothing plant closing down
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Cleveland Daily Banner reports that Hardick Tactical is closing it’s Cleveland plant. The company used to be Hardwick Clothes, a local men’s clothing line that goes back more than 100 years in Cleveland. They were trying to transition from making dress suits...
RELATED PEOPLE
WDEF
Three People Stabbed Tuesday Evening in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Three people were taken to a local hospital after being stabbed on Tuesday evening. Chattanooga Police say that they responded to a call in the 2000 block of E. 23rd Street after receiving reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found three victims with stab wounds.
WDEF
Local organizations receive Governor’s Awards of Excellence
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Gov. Bill Lee recognized several local organizations tonight with Governor’s Awards of Excellence. The awards highlight the work done by local faith-based communities and nonprofits. Some of the organizations awarded were Clinica Medicos, Signal Mountain Social Services, and Shepherd’s Arms Rescue Mission Chattanooga, among others....
WDEF
Schools confirm that a 6 year old was dropped at wrong location
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Department of Education has confirmed an investigation into a bus stop that left a six year old girl stranded in an unfamiliar location. Spokesperson for HCDE Steve Doremus confirmed the student was let off the bus at the incorrect bus stop on August...
WDEF
Road Closures on the Way as South Broad is Redeveloped
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Multiple lanes of traffic were blocked on Broad Street on Monday for a median repair beneath I-24. Obstruction of traffic was minor, but residents can expect much larger scale projects redirecting traffic in the next couple of years. The South Broad Redevelopment is expected to bring...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDEF
Chattanooga man arrested for shooting someone during a fight
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Late Sunday morning, Chattanooga Police took 39-year-old Anthony Lively into custody after officers say he shot someone during a fight. According to Assistant Police Chief Jerri Sutton, officers responded to a call right before 11 this morning in the seven hundred block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.
WDEF
Suspect arrested for Food City fire
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Investigators have charged a suspect with setting the fire at a Food City entrance just after midnight on Sunday. The fire was set in a garbage can and a shopping cart display outside the 23rd Street grocery. Police and fire investigators arrested 47 year old Christopher...
WDEF
Who set the fire outside a Food City entrance overnight?
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Fire investigators are trying to figure out who set a fire outside the door to a Food City overnight. It was a passerby who reported seeing the fire around 1 AM at the store at 1600 23rd Street. The fire was in a garbage can and...
Comments / 0