Nashville, TN

WDEF

Chattanooga Mocs Diving Right Into New Season With SoCon Opponent

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Chattanooga Mocs are diving right into the 2022 season this weekend. They’re opening with a conference opponent in Wofford. Luckily UTC will bring plenty of talent and experience into the match-up. Mocs are favored to win the SoCon this year. Head coach Rusty Wright says his team has...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Air Racing comes to Wings Over North Georgia show

ROME, Georgia (WDEF) – Wings Over North Georgia this fall will offer a new twist on public air shows. They will use the annual even at Russell Regional Airport to launch the first AirShow Racing Series event. The racers will compete n multiple heats on a 3-D track. They...
ROME, GA
WDEF

SoCon Releases Conference Slate For Mocs Mens and Womens Basketball Teams

(gomocs.com) SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Southern Conference and the Chattanooga Mocs basketball team have revealed the upcoming 2022-23 conference slate which kicks off with a three-game road stint, the league office announced Monday morning. The defending 2022 Southern Conference Tournament champions will begin its quest to a regular season...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Lookouts Big Rally Falls Short in 9-8 Loss to Pensacola

The Chattanooga Lookouts almost mounted a five-run comeback in the ninth inning but lost 9-8 to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Down 9-5 entering the final frame, Brian Rey led off the inning with a single. After an out, Mike Siani hit a single and Elly De La Cruz followed that up with an RBI double. They scored one more on a Nick Quintana groundout and another on a Christian Encarnacion-Strand double. With the bases loaded, Jeffrey Yan walked James Free to make it 9-8, but the rally ended there.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

What’s Right With Our Schools: Barger Academy of Fine Arts

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WDEF) – Creativity is an essential part of the curriculum at Barger. Talented students can pursue their passions in dance, drama, music and visual mediums. Juana Wilson-Roberts is the Fine Arts Facilitator at Barger. She says, “Welcome to the Barger School of Fine Arts. Well, Barger is...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

North Murray QB Seth Griffin Enjoys Phenomenal Night in Win Over Pickens

Chatsworth, GA-(WDEF-TV) North Murray senior quarterback Seth Griffin had a game for the ages last Friday against Pickens. He threw for 395-yards, and he ran for 178 with seven touchdowns. The Mountaineers needed every ounce of Griffin’s performance because they won the game 54-50. Said Griffin: “I heard the...
CHATSWORTH, GA
WDEF

More To The Story With Staley: Forensic odontologist

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – He’s an 85 year old gentleman. Sitting alone in his room. On his computer. He’s a retired doctor. But in a sense, he’s still working. He lives right here. At this assisted living facility in Chattanooga. But Dr. Mike Sobel is not your regular kind of doctor. You see, he is a forensic odontologist. He’s a dentist, who works with teeth, as it pertains to crime and legal matters.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Cleveland Hardwick clothing plant closing down

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Cleveland Daily Banner reports that Hardick Tactical is closing it’s Cleveland plant. The company used to be Hardwick Clothes, a local men’s clothing line that goes back more than 100 years in Cleveland. They were trying to transition from making dress suits...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Three People Stabbed Tuesday Evening in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Three people were taken to a local hospital after being stabbed on Tuesday evening. Chattanooga Police say that they responded to a call in the 2000 block of E. 23rd Street after receiving reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found three victims with stab wounds.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Local organizations receive Governor’s Awards of Excellence

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Gov. Bill Lee recognized several local organizations tonight with Governor’s Awards of Excellence. The awards highlight the work done by local faith-based communities and nonprofits. Some of the organizations awarded were Clinica Medicos, Signal Mountain Social Services, and Shepherd’s Arms Rescue Mission Chattanooga, among others....
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Road Closures on the Way as South Broad is Redeveloped

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Multiple lanes of traffic were blocked on Broad Street on Monday for a median repair beneath I-24. Obstruction of traffic was minor, but residents can expect much larger scale projects redirecting traffic in the next couple of years. The South Broad Redevelopment is expected to bring...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga man arrested for shooting someone during a fight

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Late Sunday morning, Chattanooga Police took 39-year-old Anthony Lively into custody after officers say he shot someone during a fight. According to Assistant Police Chief Jerri Sutton, officers responded to a call right before 11 this morning in the seven hundred block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Suspect arrested for Food City fire

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Investigators have charged a suspect with setting the fire at a Food City entrance just after midnight on Sunday. The fire was set in a garbage can and a shopping cart display outside the 23rd Street grocery. Police and fire investigators arrested 47 year old Christopher...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

