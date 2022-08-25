Read full article on original website
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Colin Kaepernick, Girlfriend Announce Major Personal News
Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, Nessa, announced some big personal news on Sunday night. The former NFL quarterback and the media personality welcomed their first child into the world earlier this month. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so...
Troy Aikman Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Coach
Troy Aikman is mourning on Monday afternoon. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback lost one of his former assistant coaches on Monday. Ernie Zampese, a longtime NFL assistant coach known for his innovative offensive strategy, died at the age of 86 on Monday morning. Aikman paid tribute to his former coach...
Bills Reportedly Cut Former Alabama Star This Morning
The Buffalo Bills started to trim down their roster a bit more on Tuesday morning. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they cut former Alabama tight end OJ Howard. Howard spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Bills back in March. He agreed to a one-year deal that was worth $3 million but it wasn't enough for him to make the 53-man roster.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's New Appearance
Tom Brady had a small new look during a Buccaneers media conference on Saturday night. His face looked a bit different and it has fans wondering if he had some work done to it. "Tom Brady was def MIA getting plastic surgery. His face is giving handsome Squidward," one fan...
Bengals Cut Former Ohio State Player In Surprising Move
Throughout the preseason, the Cincinnati Bengals held a punter competition. On Tuesday, the front office revealed the winner of that battle. In a surprising turn of events, the Bengals have released Drue Chrisman. That means Kevin Huber will be Cincinnati's starting punter. Chrisman was a former All-Big Ten punter for...
Cowboys Running Back Reportedly Released On Tuesday
It is cutdown day around the NFL. All 32 teams must release 53-man rosters by 4 p.m. ET. Like the rest of the league, the Dallas Cowboys are busy this morning. Their most recent transaction involved designating running back Aaron Shampklin and cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart as waived/injured. Both players suffered...
Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season
The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys, Jets Are Reportedly Discussing Trade
The Dallas Cowboys and the New York Jets are reportedly discussing a notable trade. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Cowboys are attempting to trade for an offensive lineman. Dallas is lacking depth at the tackle spots following Tyron Smith's serious leg injury. "Dallas Cowboys are attempting to...
The Colts Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Monday
The Indianapolis Colts reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks on Monday. According to reports out of Indianapolis, the Colts have released a rookie quarterback ahead of Tuesday's cut deadline. Rookie quarterback Jack Coan has reportedly been released. Coan, who played his final season of college football at Notre...
Twin Brothers Reportedly Cut By NFL Team On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a move that NFL fans don't see very often. The front office released twin brothers Carlos and Khalil Davis from their roster. Carlos Davis has appeared in 11 games for the Steelers since 2020, racking up 11 combined tackles and two tackles for loss.
Cole Beasley Reveals He's Had Offers: NFL World Reacts
Former Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley remains out of a job heading into Week 1 of the 2022 regular season. Beasley, who drew criticism last year for being unvaccinated, has yet to sign with a team for the 2022 season. However, the veteran NFL wide receiver...
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Broadcaster Troy Aikman
Troy Aikman is gearing up for another NFL season, though this one will be a little different. The former Dallas Cowboys star turned Fox Sports broadcaster has officially joined ESPN. He'll be calling Monday Night Football games with Joe Buck, who also departed Fox Sports for the Worldwide Leader. Aikman,...
Steelers, Vikings Have Agreed To A Trade
The Pittsburgh Steelers have added to their offensive line depth with a trade on Tuesday afternoon. Pittsburgh sent a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for veteran offensive lineman Jesse Davis. Davis had signed with the Vikings this offseason after spending five years with the Miami Dolphins.
Look: NFL Cheerleader's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
The 2022 NFL regular season is less than two weeks away. At this time two weeks from Sunday, the NFL's first weekend of games will have fully kicked off. The NFL's cheerleaders are excited, too. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue featured some NFL cheerleaders several years ago. The 2022 NFL...
Steelers Star Calls Out NFL Following T.J. Watt's Injury
Cam Heyward isn't happy with the NFL after teammate T.J. Watt got hurt during Sunday's preseason game. Watt injured his left knee during the game against the Detroit Lions and didn't return after he stayed in for a few plays. After halftime finished, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that it's not a long-term issue for Watt.
Look: Jemele Hill Reacts To Tom Brady's Facial Changes
Not only did Bucs quarterback Tom Brady sound different at the podium this weekend, but he looked different too. In his first press conference since returning from an 11-day excused absence to tend to "personal matters," Brady admitted there's "a lot of [expletive] going on." It's all personal. Everyone's got...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Look: Dick Butkus' Message For Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral
It's safe to say that Dick Butkus isn't a big fan of what the Packers are doing on offense this year. The Packers lost wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders this offseason. Green Bay failed to make a big move at wide receiver to replace Adams. Butkus doesn't appear...
New Details Emerge From Reported Brian Robinson Carjacking
Details are still trickling in about the horrifying carjacking that saw Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds. According to DC Realtime News, the attempted carjacking took place at at 8th & H Street NE in Washington, DC. Robinson was one of two people to be shot with a second individual suffering a graze wound.
