Read full article on original website
Related
cleveland19.com
Overdose Awareness Day comes as fentanyl deaths continue to rise in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Overdose deaths continue to rise across the country and in Ohio, which makes this Overdose Awareness Day that much more important as the state is hoping to bring the numbers down. According to the ADAMHS Board of Cuyahoga County, this past July saw a significant spike...
cleveland19.com
67 teenagers have ‘spent more than one day’ in office building this year per Cuyahoga County officials
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 Investigates continues to push for answers, hoping to help homeless children in Cuyahoga County. Last week, we told you the heartbreaking story of one mother who’s fighting for her teen battling severe mental illness. With no where to go, we discovered he was one...
cleveland19.com
Former Medina County sheriff of 16 years dies from cancer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County community is recognizing a former sheriff who served in law enforcement for decades after he died from cancer. Former Sheriff Neil Hassinger died on Aug. 28 “after a long and courageous battle with cancer,” according to officials. The department said the...
cleveland19.com
Lorain school safety officer on leave for excessive force investigation, district says
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain City Schools confirmed Monday a high school safety officer is on paid administrative leave during an excessive force investigation. According to a news release, the actions called into question took place Aug. 25 as the officer was responding to a fight between students in the women’s restroom.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cleveland19.com
Geauga County K-9 Miner dies 2 weeks after medical issues force him to retire
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office is sad to announce the passing of 11-year-old K-9 Miner on Aug. 30, just two weeks after he retired. Unforeseen medical issues forced Miner into early retirement on Aug. 16, GCSO said. [ Geauga County K-9s Argo and Miner...
cleveland19.com
Walker family attorney questions why Akron officers turned of body cam mics
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the Jayland Walker investigation continues, his family’s attorney, Bobby DiCello, is once again calling out city leaders - claiming a lack of transparency regarding the body cam video that was just released by the city of Akron. Walker, of Akron, was shot and killed...
cleveland19.com
Several CMSD schools receive new names
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) schools have been given new names, due to board policy which prohibits naming schools for people who have enslaved others, participated in the oppression of women or other minority groups or belonged to a supremacist organization. The name changes were...
cleveland19.com
East Cleveland police chief suspended after indictment for alleged financial crimes
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of East Cleveland confirmed Monday that Police Chief Scott Gardner has been suspended. This comes after Gardner was indicted Friday on charges involving alleged financial crimes:. tampering with records. aggravated theft. telecommunications fraud. grand theft. passing bad checks. theft in office. Below is...
RELATED PEOPLE
cleveland19.com
Task force discovers more than $300K in suspected drugs at Lorain home
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office said a drug bust on Friday resulted in the discovery of suspected cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, opioids and guns. The sheriff’s office said the Lorain County Drug Task Force conducted the sting on Friday at a house on West...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for murder in Bedford Heights
BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The man wanted for a shooting in Bedford Heights which killed a man and seriously injured a woman was arrested Tuesday by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. According to the U.S. Marshals, Bernard Walter Lewis Lonnie Sparks, 33, was taken into...
cleveland19.com
Suspect in shooting at Bedford car dealership released on bond
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The car dealership employee accused of shooting a customer was back in Bedford Municipal Court on Tuesday. Bedford police said Andrew Mach shot the customer at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon at Hyundai of Bedford on Rockside Road. First responders found the customer on the...
cleveland19.com
4 people arrested in Cleveland drug bust, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bags and bottles full of drugs and guns are off the Northeast Ohio streets after a bust by Cleveland Police in the Third District. Police said Third District Violent Crimes Reduction Team detectives conducted the search warrant on Aug. 30. The search warrant was in connection...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
2nd teenager convicted of killing 14-year-old in Maple Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A second teenager charged with the murder of a 14-year-old boy in Maple Heights pleaded guilty in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court. Sha’shawn Anderson was killed around 3:40 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2021. Maple Heights police said he was shot in the back on Adams Street.
cleveland19.com
Solon Police to conduct sobriety checkpoint on Sept. 1
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon Police confirmed the department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in the area of Aurora Road and the commercial business district on Sept. 1. Police said the checkpoint is designed to detect impaired drivers before they can hurt themselves or others, and to educate the community on the dangers of drunk driving.
cleveland19.com
All 4 missing Garfield Heights teenagers return home
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police announced Tuesday afternoon that all four of their missing teenagers have returned home safely. The final teen, Denasha Melton, 16 was located by East Cleveland police officers. Police said Denasha appears safe and healthy and was left in the care of her mother. Sha-Niya...
cleveland19.com
1 year probation for drunken driver who caused electrocution deaths of 2 people in Columbia Township
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Columbia Township man was sentenced to one year probation for causing the deaths of two people and seriously injuring a third while driving drunk in October 2020. Keith Liedtke pleaded guilty to the charge of OVI in front of Lorain County Court of Common...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
Armed woman threatens to ‘shoot up’ Cleveland Family Dollar amid theft, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed two women are wanted for aggravated robbery after one held a gun and threatened to “shoot up” Family Dollar. Police said the women are accused of stealing numerous items from the Family Dollar at 4444 Rocky River Dr. at 8:58 p.m. on Aug. 24.
cleveland19.com
Wire transfer scams: How Northeast Ohio victims can file a claim to get their money back
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Have you ever quickly wired money to someone and later found out you’d been scammed?. You may be able to get some or all of the money back if you act fast. We’ve been covering their stories for years. Now, scam victims have just a...
cleveland19.com
Father of man shot at Bedford car dealership asks judge for restraining order
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The car dealership employee accused of shooting a customer appeared in Bedford Municipal Court Monday. Bedford police said Andrew Mach shot the customer around 1:30 Friday afternoon at Hyundai of Bedford on Rockside Road. First responders found the customer on the ground in the parking lot...
Comments / 0