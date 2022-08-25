Read full article on original website
Related
Eagles Reportedly Cutting Notable Quarterback On Monday
The Philadelphia Eagles made a number of bold moves in the 2022 offseason. But with final roster cuts upon them, they have to get rid of a notable quarterback they paid good money for. According to CBS NFL insider Jonathan Jones, the Eagles are cutting rookie quarterback Carson Strong. The...
Ryan Day Makes His Opinion On Jim Tressel Very Clear
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has the utmost respect for Jim Tressel. Tressel coached the Buckeyes from 2001-10 and led them to a national championship in 2002. Day spoke to the media on Tuesday and said that Tressel has been a great resource to him and that he's stoked that the 2002 national championship team will be honored on Saturday.
Look: College Football Cheerleader Dance Is Going Viral
Utah State's cheerleaders are certainly ready for the college football season. . Week Zero kicked off on Saturday, with Utah State taking on UConn to open up the year. Utah State topped UConn, 31-20, to open up the season with a victory. While the Aggies looked good on the field,...
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Girlfriend Announcement
Congratulations are in order for Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, Nessa Diab, on Sunday night. The former NFL quarterback and his longtime girlfriend, a music personality, announced that they've welcomed their first child into the world. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I...
Skip Bayless Reveals His Bold Prediction For Baker Mayfield
Skip Bayless continues to show support for Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Over the weekend, Bayless raved about Mayfield's performance in Carolina's preseason finale. "Baker Mayfield looks ... sensational. Steal of the Century. Arm is LIVE. Quick-footed mobility is back. He's finally completely healthy," Bayless tweeted. "Back to being the...
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
Ohio State Fans Not Happy With College GameDay Announcement
Ohio State will play host to ESPN's College GameDay live from Columbus next weekend. The Buckeyes are set to take on Notre Dame at Ohio Stadium next Saturday. ESPN's College GameDay will broadcast live from campus. Jack Harlow, a Louisville fan, will be the guest picker and celebrity performer. Fans...
RELATED PEOPLE
Cowboys Released Notable Rookie On Sunday
The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with a notable rookie on Sunday afternoon. According to reports out of Dallas, the franchise released rookie defensive lineman Markaviest Bryant. Bryant, a rookie out of UCF, recorded a sack in the team's second preseason game. "Cowboys have waived former UCF DE Markaviest "Big Kat"...
Tennessee Titans Release Veteran Quarterback
The Tennessee Titans will likely open the season with rookie Malik Willis as their backup quarterback. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Titans waived Logan Woodside on Tuesday. That leaves Willis and starter Ryan Tannehill as the only quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. other cuts include wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick...
Chiefs Released Quarterback On Saturday Afternoon
The Kansas City Chiefs have until Tuesday to make their final cuts to a 53-man roster. To that end, they're releasing one of their quarterbacks ahead of the deadline. On Saturday, the Chiefs announced that they were waiving and releasing five players. Among those waived was rookie quarterback Dustin Crum.
Paul Finebaum Already Eliminated 1 Team From Playoff Contention
Notre Dame enters the season ranked fifth in the national polls, but faces a tall task opening up at Ohio State. The Fighting Irish could lose Saturday night's opener and still make the College Football Playoff, if they can run the table and finish 11-1. Paul Finebaum isn't giving them any chance of doing that though.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bills Reportedly Cut Former Alabama Star This Morning
The Buffalo Bills started to trim down their roster a bit more on Tuesday morning. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they cut former Alabama tight end OJ Howard. Howard spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Bills back in March. He agreed to a one-year deal that was worth $3 million but it wasn't enough for him to make the 53-man roster.
Look: Dick Butkus' Message For Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral
It's safe to say that Dick Butkus isn't a big fan of what the Packers are doing on offense this year. The Packers lost wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders this offseason. Green Bay failed to make a big move at wide receiver to replace Adams. Butkus doesn't appear...
College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Crisis News
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders revealed that his football team is dealing with a crisis this week. A "water emergency" on Jackson State's campus has left Sanders' squad without air conditioning, water and other daily necessities. "We are hit with a little crisis in the city of Jackson," Sanders...
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Broadcaster Troy Aikman
Troy Aikman is gearing up for another NFL season, though this one will be a little different. The former Dallas Cowboys star turned Fox Sports broadcaster has officially joined ESPN. He'll be calling Monday Night Football games with Joe Buck, who also departed Fox Sports for the Worldwide Leader. Aikman,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cowboys, Jets Are Reportedly Discussing Trade
The Dallas Cowboys and the New York Jets are reportedly discussing a notable trade. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Cowboys are attempting to trade for an offensive lineman. Dallas is lacking depth at the tackle spots following Tyron Smith's serious leg injury. "Dallas Cowboys are attempting to...
Steelers Star Calls Out NFL Following T.J. Watt's Injury
Cam Heyward isn't happy with the NFL after teammate T.J. Watt got hurt during Sunday's preseason game. Watt injured his left knee during the game against the Detroit Lions and didn't return after he stayed in for a few plays. After halftime finished, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that it's not a long-term issue for Watt.
No, the University of Alabama's famous #RushTok hasn't been shut down
The sorority rush TikToks that went mega-viral last summer haven't been banned. There's a simpler reason why you're seeing fewer #BamaRush videos right now.
Cole Beasley Reveals He's Had Offers: NFL World Reacts
Former Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley remains out of a job heading into Week 1 of the 2022 regular season. Beasley, who drew criticism last year for being unvaccinated, has yet to sign with a team for the 2022 season. However, the veteran NFL wide receiver...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
606K+
Followers
73K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0