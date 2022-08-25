Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Related
Eagles Reportedly Cutting Notable Quarterback On Monday
The Philadelphia Eagles made a number of bold moves in the 2022 offseason. But with final roster cuts upon them, they have to get rid of a notable quarterback they paid good money for. According to CBS NFL insider Jonathan Jones, the Eagles are cutting rookie quarterback Carson Strong. The...
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Girlfriend Announcement
Congratulations are in order for Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, Nessa Diab, on Sunday night. The former NFL quarterback and his longtime girlfriend, a music personality, announced that they've welcomed their first child into the world. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I...
Tom Brady is now veering into laughingstock territory with plastic surgery speculation
The speculation about why Tom Brady was absent from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp continues to swirl, with the latest rumors involving plastic surgery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Here’s how much money NFL practice squad players make
The practice squad is an important part of an NFL franchise. All 32 teams are bound to encounter injuries throughout a rigorous 17-game season, and the practice squad provides them with replacement options who are already familiar with the system. Don’t be surprised to see teams promote and sign practice...
thecomeback.com
Aaron Rodgers reveals shocking drug use during games
While Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is now a strong and vocal proponent of natural health and holistic treatments, the future Hall of Famer revealed that has not always been the case. This week, Rodgers joined the Joe Rogan Experience podcast to discuss football ahead of the start of...
Chiefs Released Quarterback On Saturday Afternoon
The Kansas City Chiefs have until Tuesday to make their final cuts to a 53-man roster. To that end, they're releasing one of their quarterbacks ahead of the deadline. On Saturday, the Chiefs announced that they were waiving and releasing five players. Among those waived was rookie quarterback Dustin Crum.
Tennessee Titans Release Veteran Quarterback
The Tennessee Titans will likely open the season with rookie Malik Willis as their backup quarterback. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Titans waived Logan Woodside on Tuesday. That leaves Willis and starter Ryan Tannehill as the only quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. other cuts include wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick...
RELATED PEOPLE
Skip Bayless Reveals His Bold Prediction For Baker Mayfield
Skip Bayless continues to show support for Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Over the weekend, Bayless raved about Mayfield's performance in Carolina's preseason finale. "Baker Mayfield looks ... sensational. Steal of the Century. Arm is LIVE. Quick-footed mobility is back. He's finally completely healthy," Bayless tweeted. "Back to being the...
Cowboys Released Notable Rookie On Sunday
The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with a notable rookie on Sunday afternoon. According to reports out of Dallas, the franchise released rookie defensive lineman Markaviest Bryant. Bryant, a rookie out of UCF, recorded a sack in the team's second preseason game. "Cowboys have waived former UCF DE Markaviest "Big Kat"...
Troy Aikman Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Coach
Troy Aikman is mourning on Monday afternoon. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback lost one of his former assistant coaches on Monday. Ernie Zampese, a longtime NFL assistant coach known for his innovative offensive strategy, died at the age of 86 on Monday morning. Aikman paid tribute to his former coach...
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Broadcaster Troy Aikman
Troy Aikman is gearing up for another NFL season, though this one will be a little different. The former Dallas Cowboys star turned Fox Sports broadcaster has officially joined ESPN. He'll be calling Monday Night Football games with Joe Buck, who also departed Fox Sports for the Worldwide Leader. Aikman,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look: Dick Butkus' Message For Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral
It's safe to say that Dick Butkus isn't a big fan of what the Packers are doing on offense this year. The Packers lost wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders this offseason. Green Bay failed to make a big move at wide receiver to replace Adams. Butkus doesn't appear...
NFL World Reacts To Titans' Significant Roster Cut
The Tennessee Titans are reportedly letting go of a fixture on their special teams unit for the last 13 years. "The Titans are releasing 3x Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern after 13 seasons with the team. ... Kern was the longest tenured player on the Titans and ranks third in franchise history with 197 games played. Undrafted rookie Ryan Stonehouse will be Tennessee’s punter."
Lions cut former 1st-round pick
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
Keyshawn Johnson Sounds Off On Dolphins: NFL World Reacts
The Miami Dolphins have shown a lot of potential in the preseason, but ESPN's Keyshawn Johnson isn't a big believer in Mike McDaniel's squad. On Monday's episode of Keyshawn, JWill & Max, the former Pro Bowl wide receiver said he's not sold on Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins. Johnson then...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Browns Reportedly Cutting Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday
The Cleveland Browns are making a change in their wide receiver room. According to Ari Meirov, the Browns have cut Javon Wims. He had six receptions for 80 yards during the preseason. Wims played for the Chicago Bears from 2018-20 before he wasn't brought back for last season. In those...
Cowboys Running Back Reportedly Released On Tuesday
It is cutdown day around the NFL. All 32 teams must release 53-man rosters by 4 p.m. ET. Like the rest of the league, the Dallas Cowboys are busy this morning. Their most recent transaction involved designating running back Aaron Shampklin and cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart as waived/injured. Both players suffered...
Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts
The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots Reportedly Cut Notable Running Back On Tuesday
After two seasons with the New England Patriots, running back J.J. Taylor might be looking for a new organization. Taylor was one of the players released by the Patriots this afternoon as the team pared its roster roster to 53 men. The former Arizona star appeared in 11 games for New England in 2020 and 2021 rushing for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 42 carries.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
606K+
Followers
73K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0