WVNews
Traveling evangelist to return to Bridgeport (West Virginia) during Labor Day weekend
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Residents throughout the area are invited to a church revival in Bridgeport beginning Sunday. Evangelist Rich Tozour and his family will speak beginning at the 10 a.m. worship service at Grace Baptist Church in Bridgeport.
WVNews
Morgantown (West Virginia) police chief gives department status update to City Council
MORGANTOWN, W.Va., (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department is down about 20 officers from its authorized limit, but officers are still doing their job. In fact, officers had responded to 20,448 calls for service as of Tuesday morning, compared to 24,650 by the same time last year, according to Chief Eric Powell who gave Morgantown City Council an update on the department during council's committee of the whole meeting Tuesday night.
WVNews
WVU fraternity suspended over reported hazing incidents
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University suspended a fraternity Tuesday over reported hazing incidents, the school said. The interim suspension of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity prevents it from all recruitment activities along with participating or attending social functions, WVU said in a news release.
WVNews
UMWA, Marion Co. AFL-CIO invite community to Labor Day picnic for first time since 2019
MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time since 2019, the United Mine Workers of America and Marion County AFL-CIO are holding their annual Labor Day Picnic at Hough Park in Mannington this weekend. And officials are encouraging the community to come out for the event. The picnic,...
WVNews
West Virginia University suspends Pi Kappa Phi fraternity amid hazing investigation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University suspended the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity Tuesday for reported hazing incidents in violation of the Student Conduct Code. The interim suspension went into effect immediately and prevents Pi Kappa Phi from all recruitment activities, as well as participating, organizing or attending social functions, among other restrictions.
WVNews
FSHS 2 BPT 6, 13.jpg
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) – Bridgeport and Fairmont Senior finished where they started, play…
WVNews
Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad, All Season Real Estate are Barbour Chamber Members of Month
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad and All Seasons Real Estate Offices are the Barbour County Chamber of Commerce Members of the Month for September. The Durbin & Greenbrier Railroad operates the West Virginia Central Railroad, which features freight and tourist passenger services in...
WVNews
Education That Works: Pierpont vet tech program meets the needs of North Central West Virginia
FAIRMONT— Over the last several years, there has been a growing need for veterinary technicians in West Virginia, with many veterinary clinics and hospitals looking to local colleges for answers. Pierpont Community & Technical College has faced that challenge head on, using its Veterinary Technology (vet tech) program to...
WVNews
Shinnston City Council discusses recreational project ideas for West Side, gets update on City Hall
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Shinnston City Council further discussed recreation project ideas for the city’s West Side, as well as possible renovation of City Hall, during a work session this week. Council met at Otterbein United Methodist Church in an effort to make the session more accessible...
WVNews
Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital Names Stroke and Trauma Coordinator
WESTON, WV (Agusut 15, 2022) – Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce Morgan Norman, RN, as its first Stroke and Trauma coordinator. Norman received her Bachelor in Exercise Science from Fairmont State University and her Bachelor of Nursing from West Virginia University.
WVNews
Candy Donaldson Receives Employee Honor
WESTON, WV (August 26, 2022) – Candy Donaldson, of the Outpatient Department, has been selected as the Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital ICARE Employee of the Month for August 2022. She began her employment on June 3, 2001, on the Medical/Surgical Unit. This is the third time she has received the honor.
WVNews
Jubilee loses longtime supporter with death of Billy Adler
The Jackson’s Mill Jubilee and the Adler Family have been intertwined since the event’s inception nearly 50 years ago. The elder Bill Adler even gave it its name: The Jackson’s Mill Jubilee. The younger Bill Adler, who recently and suddenly passed away, helped to revive the annual festival several years ago.
WVNews
Morning Light Studio LLC to be at Jubilee
Carrie Dawson, owner of Morning Light Studio LLC, is a ceramic artist from Wheeling, WV, that is hand-making functional pieces of pottery art with the goal of bringing joy and a feeling of closeness to nature when her pieces are in use. She started taking pottery classes in 2009 from...
WVNews
Returning Artist Russell Shaffer coming to Jubilee
Returning this year to the festival is artist Russell Shaffer of Embossed Engraving. Russell is a former Art Teacher who hails from Wellsburg, West Virginia. Russell is a truly unique artist in that he creates the paper that becomes his artwork! To create his beautiful embossed engravings, he starts by carving images into an acrylic template, which derive from dried flower petals and other organic material that he grows from home or collects while traveling with his family. He sometimes enhances his natural artwork by hand-painting them with watercolors. You can see Russell’s artwork in person at booth # 41 at the 2022 Jackson’s Mill Jubilee this Labor Day weekend.
WVNews
Morgan Macrame new to Jubilee this year
Teresa Morgan, of Morgan Macrame, is a macrame artist from Fairmont, WV, who is new to the festival this year. She makes unique functional macrame pieces and decor. Teresa was taught at a young age to make plant hangers and the basic knots. She has taken macrame to another level.
WVNews
Robert C. Byrd boys trounce Colts, PB girls storm back
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd boys soccer issued a statement victory to open Big 10 conference play, and the Philip Barbour girls rallied to fend off a rising Flying Eagle team. In the first game of Tuesday’s home doubleheader, the RCB boys got a hat trick...
WVNews
Bridgeport's Alexa Martin excels on the volleyball court and in the classroom
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — For Bridgeport’s Alexa Martin, what seemed to be a setback turned into a blessing in disguise. “I started volleyball in sixth grade,” Martin said. “I was cut from the soccer team, so my friend and I decided at the last minute to start volleyball. It’s been a passion ever since. I hope to pursue it next year out of college.”
WVNews
Glenville State University Night Held at Lambert’s Winery
Several Glenville State University alumni, faculty, staff, and friends gathered on Wednesday, Aug. 24 for the annual GSU Night at Lambert’s Winery. Those in attendance were able to enjoy the company of their fellow Pioneers, dine on wood-fired pizzas, sample various wines, and listen to the musical stylings of the Cross Town Traffic Band.
WVNews
Drug Possession Cases Dominate Court Docket
Nearly half of recent criminal case judgments handed down in Lewis County Magistrate Court involved illegal possession of methamphetamine. Joshua A.Walker-Smith, 33, of Meadville, Penn., was charged with possession of a controlled substance/methamphetamine by Deputy D.C. Shipman, of the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department on Aug. 1.
WVNews
Doddridge County beats South Harrison in 5-setter: Buckhannon-Upshur boys overcome Lincoln
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — The Doddridge County Bulldogs pulled out a five-set match against the South Harrison Hawks, 25-17, 22-25, 25-15, 24-26, 15-12, in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday evening. Katie Rogers landed seven kills and Kami Linger and Emily Haddix both had five...
