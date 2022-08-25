ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, WV

Morgantown (West Virginia) police chief gives department status update to City Council

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department is down about 20 officers from its authorized limit, but officers are still doing their job. In fact, officers had responded to 20,448 calls for service as of Tuesday morning, compared to 24,650 by the same time last year, according to Chief Eric Powell who gave Morgantown City Council an update on the department during council's committee of the whole meeting Tuesday night.
WVU fraternity suspended over reported hazing incidents

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University suspended a fraternity Tuesday over reported hazing incidents, the school said. The interim suspension of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity prevents it from all recruitment activities along with participating or attending social functions, WVU said in a news release.
West Virginia University suspends Pi Kappa Phi fraternity amid hazing investigation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University suspended the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity Tuesday for reported hazing incidents in violation of the Student Conduct Code. The interim suspension went into effect immediately and prevents Pi Kappa Phi from all recruitment activities, as well as participating, organizing or attending social functions, among other restrictions.
FSHS 2 BPT 6, 13.jpg

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) – Bridgeport and Fairmont Senior finished where they started, play…
Candy Donaldson Receives Employee Honor

WESTON, WV (August 26, 2022) – Candy Donaldson, of the Outpatient Department, has been selected as the Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital ICARE Employee of the Month for August 2022. She began her employment on June 3, 2001, on the Medical/Surgical Unit. This is the third time she has received the honor.
Jubilee loses longtime supporter with death of Billy Adler

The Jackson’s Mill Jubilee and the Adler Family have been intertwined since the event’s inception nearly 50 years ago. The elder Bill Adler even gave it its name: The Jackson’s Mill Jubilee. The younger Bill Adler, who recently and suddenly passed away, helped to revive the annual festival several years ago.
Morning Light Studio LLC to be at Jubilee

Carrie Dawson, owner of Morning Light Studio LLC, is a ceramic artist from Wheeling, WV, that is hand-making functional pieces of pottery art with the goal of bringing joy and a feeling of closeness to nature when her pieces are in use. She started taking pottery classes in 2009 from...
Returning Artist Russell Shaffer coming to Jubilee

Returning this year to the festival is artist Russell Shaffer of Embossed Engraving. Russell is a former Art Teacher who hails from Wellsburg, West Virginia. Russell is a truly unique artist in that he creates the paper that becomes his artwork! To create his beautiful embossed engravings, he starts by carving images into an acrylic template, which derive from dried flower petals and other organic material that he grows from home or collects while traveling with his family. He sometimes enhances his natural artwork by hand-painting them with watercolors. You can see Russell’s artwork in person at booth # 41 at the 2022 Jackson’s Mill Jubilee this Labor Day weekend.
Morgan Macrame new to Jubilee this year

Teresa Morgan, of Morgan Macrame, is a macrame artist from Fairmont, WV, who is new to the festival this year. She makes unique functional macrame pieces and decor. Teresa was taught at a young age to make plant hangers and the basic knots. She has taken macrame to another level.
Robert C. Byrd boys trounce Colts, PB girls storm back

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd boys soccer issued a statement victory to open Big 10 conference play, and the Philip Barbour girls rallied to fend off a rising Flying Eagle team. In the first game of Tuesday’s home doubleheader, the RCB boys got a hat trick...
Bridgeport's Alexa Martin excels on the volleyball court and in the classroom

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — For Bridgeport’s Alexa Martin, what seemed to be a setback turned into a blessing in disguise. “I started volleyball in sixth grade,” Martin said. “I was cut from the soccer team, so my friend and I decided at the last minute to start volleyball. It’s been a passion ever since. I hope to pursue it next year out of college.”
Glenville State University Night Held at Lambert’s Winery

Several Glenville State University alumni, faculty, staff, and friends gathered on Wednesday, Aug. 24 for the annual GSU Night at Lambert’s Winery. Those in attendance were able to enjoy the company of their fellow Pioneers, dine on wood-fired pizzas, sample various wines, and listen to the musical stylings of the Cross Town Traffic Band.
Drug Possession Cases Dominate Court Docket

Nearly half of recent criminal case judgments handed down in Lewis County Magistrate Court involved illegal possession of methamphetamine. Joshua A.Walker-Smith, 33, of Meadville, Penn., was charged with possession of a controlled substance/methamphetamine by Deputy D.C. Shipman, of the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department on Aug. 1.
