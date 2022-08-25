Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
Another sunny and warm day
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunny and warm today. High 88. Scattered clouds and sun Thursday and hotter. High 90. Scattered clouds and sunshine Friday. High 88. Slight chance of showers Friday night into early Saturday morning. Scattered clouds and sun Saturday afternoon. High 88. Scattered clouds and sun Sunday. High 87. Mostly sunny each day next week with highs in the middle and upper 80s.
KMBC.com
Forecast points to warm & sunny Labor Day Weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Conditions point to a warm and sunny Labor Day. The weather is clear and cool Tuesday, with lows near 60. Wednesday will be sunny, with highs in the mid and upper 80s. Things become partly cloudy Thursday with highs in the upper 80s as well.
KMBC.com
Scattered rain showers, storms Monday evening
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's a chance for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms this evening, then clearing with lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with lower humidity. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Lows will cool into the low 60s for the middle and latter part of the week.
KMBC.com
Race For The River: 17 years in, Missouri's MR340 is the world's longest non-stop paddling race
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chronicle: Race For The River is an in-depth and action-packed special following this year's MR340 racers from start to finish in Missouri's ultimate test of endurance and strength. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
KMBC.com
Rent and utility event helps hundreds of Kansas City, Missouri residents
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of people showed up for a rent and utility assistance event in Kansas City’s Northland Monday and Tuesday. Kansas City, Missouri’s Housing Department sponsored the event with money coming from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Kansas City has received nearly $50...
KMBC.com
KCK police issue Silver Alert for man last seen Aug. 18
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, have issued a Silver Alert for a 69-year-old man. Authorities said Larry Greene was last seen Aug. 18 about 6 p.m. near KU Medical Center. Police said Greene has dementia. Anyone who has seen Greene is asked to call 911.
KMBC.com
Blue Valley Northwest lockdown lifted after report of armed suspects
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Blue Valley Northwest campus was locked down for a time Tuesday afternoon after the school received a report of two people armed with weapons in or near a school bathroom. The school district said it held all students who were still on campus in...
KMBC.com
The Tuskegee Airmen Mobile Museum comes to Wyandotte County
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools are partnering with the Unified Government of Wyandotte County to host the CAF Red Tail Squadron’s traveling exhibit Rise Above. Residents, students, parents, and families will have the opportunity to hear and experience the inspirational stories of the Tuskegee...
KMBC.com
3 injured in shooting at Peppermill Lounge South Sunday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were hurt in a shooting outside Peppermill Lounge South early Sunday morning. KCPD officers responded to a noise disturbance call at the business on Hickman Mills Dr. at 2:30 a.m. There was a large crowd outside and officers heard several rounds of gunshots.
KMBC.com
Email warning highlighted 'careless' driving months before deadly Westport fire truck crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City paramedic emailed a warning to a Kansas City Fire Department captain last year, just months before a deadly crash involving a fire truck in Westport. The email's subject line read 'Horrendous driving,' highlighting three specific complaints about Kansas City firefighter Dominic Biscari's...
KMBC.com
KC Police report argument that escalated into life-threatening shooting Tuesday afternoon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a life-threatening shooting Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred at 7300 East 108th Dr. near Ruskin Way and Sycamore Ter. in Kansas City. Officers responded to a reported shooting at the location. An initial investigation led officers to believe a...
KMBC.com
Kansas City police ask for help finding 55-year-old man
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for help in finding Timothy Saunders, 55. Authorities said Saunders was last seen on Tuesday afternoon near East Meyer Boulevard and Prospect Avenue. He was wearing a gray shirt, blue shorts and brown shoes. Authorities said Saunders suffers from a...
KMBC.com
Raymore police ask for help in finding 13-year-old boy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Raymore are asking for help in finding a teen who was last seen Sunday. Police said Casey Wilds, 13, left his home and was seen in the area of the Taco Bell in Raymore. Authorities said he could be trying to get to the Independence area.
KMBC.com
Platte County launches survey for upcoming booster shots
PLATTE CITY, Mo. — New booster shots could be on the way, and some local health departments are figuring out the best way to give shots out. The Platte County Health Department says just over 50% of people in the county have been vaccinated, so they hope this survey will tell them if the demand for the booster is there.
KMBC.com
COMMUNITY DAY: Kanbe’s Markets
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Food justice is simple - it is the idea that all of deserve healthy food. Max Kaniger is the founder of Kanbe’s Markets and recognizes the need to make healthy food accessible to all. Over 400,000 Kansas Citians still live without reasonable access to nourishing food.
KMBC.com
Man dies after being found unresponsive at Kansas City park
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City said they are investigating a man's death Monday at a park as suspicious. Authorities said officers were called about 7:15 p.m. to the 200 block of Wabash Avenue. Investigators said a parkgoer saw a man down and called for help. Emergency...
KMBC.com
Amish family recovering after driver crashes into their horse and buggy
HOLDEN, Mo. — Five members of an Amish family are recovering after a driver crashed into their buggy Saturday afternoon. Truman Gingerich, 38, and his wife Ada Gingerich, 33, were returning from a church service with three of their six children, three daughters ages three, five and seven. According...
KMBC.com
Family frustrated and confused three months after their brother was hit and killed by a car in Grandview
GRANDVIEW, Mo. — A Kansas City family is frustrated as they fight for justice for their son, brother and father. Robert Gatewell was walking on the side of Blue Ridge Road, just west of I-49, when a driver hit and killed him. He died at the scene. The Missouri...
KMBC.com
Pair of burglary suspects arrested following pursuit
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police took two suspects into custody following a pursuit Sunday afternoon. Officers received several calls concerning two individuals breaking into vehicles near the Legends Outlets at 1:30 p.m. Police attempted to pull over a vehicle that fit the description near 98th Street...
KMBC.com
Clay County grand jury indicts man in fatal shooting of North Kansas City police officer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County prosecutor announced Tuesday that a grand jury has indicted a man in the fatal shooting of a North Kansas City police officer in July. Joshua Rocha, 24, was indicted on one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action in the death of Officer Daniel Vasquez on July 19.
