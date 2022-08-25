ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

Another sunny and warm day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunny and warm today. High 88. Scattered clouds and sun Thursday and hotter. High 90. Scattered clouds and sunshine Friday. High 88. Slight chance of showers Friday night into early Saturday morning. Scattered clouds and sun Saturday afternoon. High 88. Scattered clouds and sun Sunday. High 87. Mostly sunny each day next week with highs in the middle and upper 80s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Forecast points to warm & sunny Labor Day Weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Conditions point to a warm and sunny Labor Day. The weather is clear and cool Tuesday, with lows near 60. Wednesday will be sunny, with highs in the mid and upper 80s. Things become partly cloudy Thursday with highs in the upper 80s as well.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Scattered rain showers, storms Monday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's a chance for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms this evening, then clearing with lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with lower humidity. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Lows will cool into the low 60s for the middle and latter part of the week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas City, MO
KMBC.com

Rent and utility event helps hundreds of Kansas City, Missouri residents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of people showed up for a rent and utility assistance event in Kansas City’s Northland Monday and Tuesday. Kansas City, Missouri’s Housing Department sponsored the event with money coming from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Kansas City has received nearly $50...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KCK police issue Silver Alert for man last seen Aug. 18

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, have issued a Silver Alert for a 69-year-old man. Authorities said Larry Greene was last seen Aug. 18 about 6 p.m. near KU Medical Center. Police said Greene has dementia. Anyone who has seen Greene is asked to call 911.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

The Tuskegee Airmen Mobile Museum comes to Wyandotte County

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools are partnering with the Unified Government of Wyandotte County to host the CAF Red Tail Squadron’s traveling exhibit Rise Above. Residents, students, parents, and families will have the opportunity to hear and experience the inspirational stories of the Tuskegee...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
#Humid#A Better Chance
KMBC.com

3 injured in shooting at Peppermill Lounge South Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were hurt in a shooting outside Peppermill Lounge South early Sunday morning. KCPD officers responded to a noise disturbance call at the business on Hickman Mills Dr. at 2:30 a.m. There was a large crowd outside and officers heard several rounds of gunshots.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City police ask for help finding 55-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for help in finding Timothy Saunders, 55. Authorities said Saunders was last seen on Tuesday afternoon near East Meyer Boulevard and Prospect Avenue. He was wearing a gray shirt, blue shorts and brown shoes. Authorities said Saunders suffers from a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Raymore police ask for help in finding 13-year-old boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Raymore are asking for help in finding a teen who was last seen Sunday. Police said Casey Wilds, 13, left his home and was seen in the area of the Taco Bell in Raymore. Authorities said he could be trying to get to the Independence area.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Platte County launches survey for upcoming booster shots

PLATTE CITY, Mo. — New booster shots could be on the way, and some local health departments are figuring out the best way to give shots out. The Platte County Health Department says just over 50% of people in the county have been vaccinated, so they hope this survey will tell them if the demand for the booster is there.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

COMMUNITY DAY: Kanbe’s Markets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Food justice is simple - it is the idea that all of deserve healthy food. Max Kaniger is the founder of Kanbe’s Markets and recognizes the need to make healthy food accessible to all. Over 400,000 Kansas Citians still live without reasonable access to nourishing food.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Man dies after being found unresponsive at Kansas City park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City said they are investigating a man's death Monday at a park as suspicious. Authorities said officers were called about 7:15 p.m. to the 200 block of Wabash Avenue. Investigators said a parkgoer saw a man down and called for help. Emergency...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Amish family recovering after driver crashes into their horse and buggy

HOLDEN, Mo. — Five members of an Amish family are recovering after a driver crashed into their buggy Saturday afternoon. Truman Gingerich, 38, and his wife Ada Gingerich, 33, were returning from a church service with three of their six children, three daughters ages three, five and seven. According...
HOLDEN, MO
KMBC.com

Pair of burglary suspects arrested following pursuit

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police took two suspects into custody following a pursuit Sunday afternoon. Officers received several calls concerning two individuals breaking into vehicles near the Legends Outlets at 1:30 p.m. Police attempted to pull over a vehicle that fit the description near 98th Street...
KANSAS CITY, KS

