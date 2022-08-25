Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
TX WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 31, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following. counties, Bandera and Real. * WHEN...Until 915 AM CDT. *...
SFGate
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM. * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 105 to. * WHERE...Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San. Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest. and Mountains of San Benito and Interior...
SFGate
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp. ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT. .TODAY...Hot, sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the. morning. Highs 96 to 100. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of. precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in...
Comments / 0