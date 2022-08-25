Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp. ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT. .TODAY...Hot, sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the. morning. Highs 96 to 100. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of. precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 HOURS AGO