ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madawaska, ME

Comments / 0

Related
Q 96.1

UPDATE: Missing Fort Kent Man Found After Two Days

UPDATE: The Maine Warden Service said Tuesday afternoon that an elderly man who went missing in the woods in Fort Kent has been found safe and was taken to the hospital for observation. Details on the search and rescue can be found here. The Fort Kent Police Department issued a...
FORT KENT, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wallagrass, ME
City
Madawaska, ME
State
Maine State
Madawaska, ME
Lifestyle
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Q 96.1

3 Camps Each For Under $200k In Aroostook County

Ride the water, not the waves of the real estate market. We all know the real estate market has been on a wild ride in the last two years, with prices skyrocketing and inventory levels rising and falling like Maine temperatures in the fall. The price of homes and camps in our area has become a daily conversation at offices, restaurants, and community events.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Q 96.1

Cruise this Aroostook County Scenic Byway for Endless Foliage Views

Fall is around the corner. This scenic route delivers views of an endless sea of foliage, all the way to Canadian boarder. Soon enough fall colors will begin to spread throughout the forests of Maine. Traditionally, the "blossoming" of fall foliage begins in Aroostook county. According to reports from the 2021 Maine Foliage Report, all of The Big County was seeing a 10% color change by September 15. The fall colors are already starting, see below.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Q 96.1

Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – August 22-28

Troop F of the Maine State Police included just a few incidents in their weekly report this week. Summaries may be minimally edited. State Police Issue 3 Summonses, 3 Warnings to Woman Pulled Over in Bridgewater. On August 26th, Corporal Quint was conducting traffic enforcement in Bridgewater when he observed...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Game Room#The Living Room#Indoor Pool#Design#Business Industry#Linus Business
Q 96.1

Silver Alert Issued for Presque Isle Man Reported Missing in Bangor

The Bangor Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 55-year old Presque Isle man. Officials say Joseph Dalessandris, Jr. was last seen on Monday, August 22 at around 2:49 p.m. as he was leaving Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor on foot. He has been hospitalized with a traumatic brain Injury since he was involved in a vehicle crash a month ago.
BANGOR, ME
Q 96.1

A Sign of Fall Spotted in Northern Aroostook County

The colors of fall are beginning to pop in far northern Maine. While some are alarmed at the sight of pumpkin spice everything in mid-August, the changing of the seasons is becoming apparent. In northern Aroostook county, trees eager to blaze bright with fall colors are beginning to dot the canopy of mostly dark green.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Q 96.1

Presque Isle Police Close Parsons Street During Investigation

A section of Parsons Street in Presque Isle was blocked off for several hours Thursday afternoon after police found a suspicious package inside a home. At around 2:00 PM, the Presque Isle Police Department responded to a call of a deceased male residing at 17 Parsons Street, police said in a news release late Thursday.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Q 96.1

Q 96.1

Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
831K+
Views
ABOUT

Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy