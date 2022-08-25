Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Missing Fort Kent Man Found After Two Days
UPDATE: The Maine Warden Service said Tuesday afternoon that an elderly man who went missing in the woods in Fort Kent has been found safe and was taken to the hospital for observation. Details on the search and rescue can be found here. The Fort Kent Police Department issued a...
Date Night – 15 Places to Go in Aroostook County, Maine
Aroostook County has some of the best restaurants you’ll find anywhere. Not only is the food and drinks good, but the service is so friendly and welcoming. That all adds up to a perfect date night with that someone special in your life. Ice Breakers. Drinks can be a...
WATCH: 94-Year-Old Maine Fire Truck Amazingly Still Blasts Out Water from Its Hose
I'm a bit of a history buff. I love looking at old pictures of Maine in the days of passenger rail with steam-powered locomotives, old photos and postcards of the town I grew up in and seeing how things used to be done before the age of computer chips, smartphones and electric vehicles.
Ribbon Burn – There’s Nothing Like it at The Crown of Maine Balloon Fest
The 18th annual Crown of Maine Balloon Fest is Thursday, August 25 through Sunday, August 28 in Presque Isle, Maine at the Northern Maine Fairgrounds. Every year, the event draws thousands of people to see the balloons high in the sky and take part in all the fun events and activities.
3 Camps Each For Under $200k In Aroostook County
Ride the water, not the waves of the real estate market. We all know the real estate market has been on a wild ride in the last two years, with prices skyrocketing and inventory levels rising and falling like Maine temperatures in the fall. The price of homes and camps in our area has become a daily conversation at offices, restaurants, and community events.
Cruise this Aroostook County Scenic Byway for Endless Foliage Views
Fall is around the corner. This scenic route delivers views of an endless sea of foliage, all the way to Canadian boarder. Soon enough fall colors will begin to spread throughout the forests of Maine. Traditionally, the "blossoming" of fall foliage begins in Aroostook county. According to reports from the 2021 Maine Foliage Report, all of The Big County was seeing a 10% color change by September 15. The fall colors are already starting, see below.
Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – August 22-28
Troop F of the Maine State Police included just a few incidents in their weekly report this week. Summaries may be minimally edited. State Police Issue 3 Summonses, 3 Warnings to Woman Pulled Over in Bridgewater. On August 26th, Corporal Quint was conducting traffic enforcement in Bridgewater when he observed...
Remembrance Way & Pathway At Aroostook House of Comfort Ceremony
The Aroostook Hospice Foundation recently held a special ceremony at the Aroostook House of Comfort, honoring some who have spent time at the hospice care facility. This dedication and ceremony were held at the Aroostook House of Comfort on Saturday. "A life is a continuous thread. It weaves itself through...
Fire Marshal’s Office: Suspicious Device was a Pipe Bomb in Presque Isle, Maine
Device on Parsons Street in Presque Isle was a Pipe Bomb. The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office said a suspicious package found on August 18, 2022 at a residence on Parson’s Street in Presque Isle was a pipe bomb. Officials have determined that “the device belonged to the...
Silver Alert Issued for Presque Isle Man Reported Missing in Bangor
The Bangor Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 55-year old Presque Isle man. Officials say Joseph Dalessandris, Jr. was last seen on Monday, August 22 at around 2:49 p.m. as he was leaving Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor on foot. He has been hospitalized with a traumatic brain Injury since he was involved in a vehicle crash a month ago.
Aroostook County Is Much Colder, Rainier, Snowier Than the Rest of the Country
Aroostook County is considered one of the coolest places in the state of Maine, according to bestplaces.net. But wait, there’s more…. The sight details the climate and weather for northern Maine, taking a look at rainfall, snow totals, sunshine, temperatures and more. Average Rainfall Compared to the U.S. Starting...
A Sign of Fall Spotted in Northern Aroostook County
The colors of fall are beginning to pop in far northern Maine. While some are alarmed at the sight of pumpkin spice everything in mid-August, the changing of the seasons is becoming apparent. In northern Aroostook county, trees eager to blaze bright with fall colors are beginning to dot the canopy of mostly dark green.
Presque Isle Police Close Parsons Street During Investigation
A section of Parsons Street in Presque Isle was blocked off for several hours Thursday afternoon after police found a suspicious package inside a home. At around 2:00 PM, the Presque Isle Police Department responded to a call of a deceased male residing at 17 Parsons Street, police said in a news release late Thursday.
