This fall: What to expect from Paradise Valley municipal meetings

Paradise Valley’s government is nearing its return from summer break and town staff is preparing for a productive fall.

It is not uncommon for local governments to experience a slow down during the hot summer months; while municipal staff still works, elected and appointed officials generally have several weeks off. In Paradise Valley, that break typically occurs in July and August, with a return in September.

Town Council will have its first meeting back on Thursday, Sept. 8. Planning Commission returns two days earlier, on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Two of Paradise Valley’s top staff members, Town Manager Jill Keimach and Community Development Director Lisa Collins, share what projects, policy discussions and potential topics will be discussed in the coming months.

Residents can expect the Town Council to consider implementation of the new short-term rental ordinance; return of improving cell phone coverage; and potential improvement options at the entrance of Doubletree Road and Scottsdale Road.

The Planning Commission, a volunteer group, will continue its work evaluating, receiving public input and working with planning staff on applications and development proposals.

“We continue to work on projects throughout the summer based on previous council direction and prepare new projects needing council direction in the fall,” Keimach said. “The most important item is a new short-term rental ordinance that reflects local government’s additional authority from the state with the passage of SB1168 to issue and revoke STR permits.”

Keimach says the town has hired a short-term rental code enforcement officer, Kristi Hillebert, who was promoted from the town’s engineering division.

“She is already very familiar with the town, our processes and expectations,” Keimach said. “The town’s proposed STR ordinance will be considered by the council on Sept. 8 and 23, with potential ordinance approval at the first council meeting in October.”

Other projects coming soon, Keimach says, include a potential policy change and potential next steps related to cell phone coverage.

“After many technical and land use analyses completed by working with industry experts, staff and consultants, the council will look at options to close the gaps in the town’s cell phone coverage,” Keimach said. “With these industry experts, we have identified several potential sites that together could significantly improve cell coverage.”

Collins and Keimach also pointed to the upcoming resort redevelopment applications that are coming.

“Two of our resorts in town are planning fairly significant renovations, which requires a major amendment to the special use permit,” Collins said. “The Smoke Tree Resort was recently sold, and the new owner is working with a local architect team to create a new resort. The Scottsdale Plaza Resort has also recently sold, and they are also working on a renovation. These will be a significant work effort and it will be critical that our residents are well informed so that they can provide input on these projects.”

Keimach added, the Planning Commission will review a proposal from the Andaz Scottsdale Resort to build out units initially approved as part of its previous property entitlements.

Collins says, while the development process is complex because of the necessary details needed to ensure all development meets town codes, her work is both challenging and rewarding.

“The codes that regulate development in the Town of Paradise Valley requires intense scrutiny of all development requests,” Collins said. “That is challenging because our residents and special use permit properties want to enjoy their properties to the greatest degree possible and as town staff, we help find a balance to ensure all codes are followed. This challenging work on such complex developments is very interesting and extremely rewarding.”

Over the summer, Collins said she worked on fine tuning the Board of Adjustment rules, regulations and procedures.

“The focus was on clarity for residents and alignment with state statutes,” Collins said. “[The board of adjustment] has a role that is very unique to other boards and commissions because by state law, they sit as judges to hear residents’ requests for variances or exceptions to the code based on criteria established by state law. Any decision of the Board of Adjustment is appealable to the Superior Court.”

Keimach also listed a number of projects happening behind the scenes in Paradise Valley this summer. She says the public works staff was busy with an above-average monsoon season that kept workers up many nights clearing travel lanes. Additionally, public works staff paved the last remaining sections of roadway, enabling significant annual cost savings into the town’s foreseeable future.

She also lists:

Working with a few resorts on reimbursement agreements to reduce event noise in neighborhoods; and

A minor remodel of the Town Hall community development public counter to create a “one-stop-shop” for development proposals and applicants.

“Engineering staff will be relocating and joining the rest of community development’s building and planning staff in town hall to improve communication and coordination of development reviews,” Keimach said.

Town residents — and hikers — may be excited to know that Paradise Valley also worked with the city of Phoenix this summer to add a non-vehicular access for hikers at the Cholla trailhead which is slated to open off Invergordon Lane next month.

“Our public works staff designed and installed new rideshare drop-off spots to reduce the parking impacts on Invergordon. Bike racks will also be available at the new trailheads for residents to park their bicycles,” Keimach said.