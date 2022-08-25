Read full article on original website
Man arrested in assault turned homicide, charged with Voluntary Manslaughter
Police have made an arrest regarding an assault turned homicide.Police identified the suspect as Wesley Horbal, 26, of Virginia Beach. He was arrested and charged with Voluntary Manslaughter.
Victim dies two weeks after assault at VB business
Investigators identified 26-year-old Wesley Horbal as the suspect in this case and arrested him on a charge of voluntary manslaughter.
Crime Stoppers doubles reward in Newport News gas station double murder
The reward has been doubled for information leading to an arrest in a double murder at the Kiln Creek 7-Eleven.
Police: Drunken man arrested after firing shots in Virginia Beach
A man was arrested after Virginia Beach police say he fired several rounds while drunk early Sunday morning.
Portsmouth man sentenced to life in shooting of 7-year-old
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man has been sentenced to life without parole after being convicted of fatally shooting a 7-year-old in Atlanta. Police said Kennedy Maxie was struck by a stray bullet fired by Daquan Reed back in December 2021 while Maxie and her family went Christmas shopping in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood.
13News Now Investigates: Road rage shooting in Newport News part of growing national trend
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Road rage shootings, like the one last week in Newport News that left a woman dead, are happening more frequently in America. Already this year, the Gun Violence Archive shows that 96 people have been shot and killed in road rage incidents. Another 262 people...
Candlelight vigil for woman killed in Newport News road rage incident
A Newport News community came together Tuesday night in a candlelight vigil after a woman was shot and killed in a road rage incident along Oyster Point Road.
Trial starts for Newport News police officer charged with murder
“They're trying to kill me" -- that's what the Commonwealth's Attorney said Henry "Hank" Berry III told 911 dispatchers shortly before he was shot and killed on December 27, 2019.
Suffolk murder suspect turns himself in, police say
A man charged with the murder of a woman in Suffolk has turned himself in, police said. 31-year-old John Harris surrendered himself at Suffolk Police headquarters.
Charges pending after 16-vehicle crash in Downtown Tunnel
Video shot inside the Downtown Tunnel shows the chaos that unfolded after a crash that involved 16 vehicles this past weekend.
Local man sentenced to life plus 15 yrs. for 2020 deadly shooting of girl in ATL
A Portsmouth man has been sentenced for the 2020 shooting and killing of a 7-year-old girl at a mall in Atlanta.
Man injured after shooting on Nicholson St in Norfolk
According to Norfolk police, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim around 5:40 p.m. Friday in the 8200 block of Tidewater Drive.
Prosecutor worried about circus-like atmosphere at Cory Bigsby trial
A trial date of November 7 has been set for Cory Bigsby, the father of a 4-year-old child reported missing in Hampton on January 31.
Police: Man caught trying to steal catalytic converter in Norfolk
A man was arrested early Sunday in Norfolk after police say he was caught trying to steal a catalytic converter.
Mistrial in case of man accused of killing ODU student
A murder case in Norfolk ended in a mistrial Monday afternoon, after the jury could not come to a unanimous decision.
Virginia Beach Police investigating two deadly weekend crashes
NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating two deadly crashes that happened over the weekend. One crash involved a drunk driver, and the other crash saw a Ford F-150 drive off the roadway and hit a tree, according to the department. The DUI crash happened on...
Driver killed after being rear ended by DUI suspect at stop light in Virginia Beach
A woman died after being rear ended by a DUI driver just before midnight Saturday night on Indian River Road, just down the road from Regent University.
Missing Virginia Beach man found safe
Virginia Beach police said Reginald Joseph Lynn Barnett Jr. was found safe Monday night.
Man found dead on N Military Highway in Norfolk
Police are now investigating after a man was found dead at the scene in Norfolk Monday afternoon.
Former Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene's amended lawsuit is dismissed
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A judge has dismissed the amended lawsuit filed by Portsmouth's former police chief against the city and several of its high-profile leaders. Portsmouth assistant city attorney Burle Stromberg said Angela Greene's litigation against State Senator Louise Lucas, Rev. Milton Blount with the NAACP, and council member Lisa Lucas-Burke were all dismissed.
