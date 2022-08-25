ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

fox34.com

13 sentenced to federal prison following $27 million healthcare fraud

DALLAS, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Thirteen defendants involved in the $27 million Novus healthcare fraud have been sentenced to a combined 84 years in federal prison, announced Texas Tech School of Law graduate and U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. According to plea papers and...
fox34.com

Gov. Abbott, TxDOT announce $85 billion, 10-year transportation plan

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today announced the adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.
fox34.com

DPS Announces Two Retirements and Two Promotions at Leadership Positions

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announces the retirement of Central Texas Regional Director Todd Snyder and Texas Ranger Assistant Chief Brian Burzynski. Todd Snyder has served DPS faithfully for the past 26 years. He began his career in law enforcement with the Nolan...
fox34.com

Xcel Energy encourages customers to protect themselves from scams

AMARILLO, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Xcel Energy has received several reports of attempted phone scams against Texas and New Mexico customers and is reminding business and residential customers how to protect themselves from falling victim to scams. “Scammers are always looking for new ways to fool us, but there are...
