Texas gas companies face fines up to $1 million for failing to prepare for extreme weather
"Texas gas companies face fines up to $1 million for failing to prepare for extreme weather" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for...
13 sentenced to federal prison following $27 million healthcare fraud
DALLAS, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Thirteen defendants involved in the $27 million Novus healthcare fraud have been sentenced to a combined 84 years in federal prison, announced Texas Tech School of Law graduate and U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. According to plea papers and...
Paxton’s Medicaid fraud control unit secures indictment in $6.9 million Medicaid scheme
AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - An investigation by the Texas Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, the FBI, Department of Health and Human Services - Office of the Inspector General, and Customs and Border Protection has led to charges being brought against two Houstonians for their role in a nearly $6.9 million Medicaid fraud and kickback scheme.
Gov. Abbott, TxDOT announce $85 billion, 10-year transportation plan
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today announced the adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.
DPS Announces Two Retirements and Two Promotions at Leadership Positions
AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announces the retirement of Central Texas Regional Director Todd Snyder and Texas Ranger Assistant Chief Brian Burzynski. Todd Snyder has served DPS faithfully for the past 26 years. He began his career in law enforcement with the Nolan...
Xcel Energy encourages customers to protect themselves from scams
AMARILLO, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Xcel Energy has received several reports of attempted phone scams against Texas and New Mexico customers and is reminding business and residential customers how to protect themselves from falling victim to scams. “Scammers are always looking for new ways to fool us, but there are...
