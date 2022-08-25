ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

elizabethton.com

Food City supports Medal of Honor Convention

ABINGDON, Va. — Long recognized as a proud supporter of our nation’s veterans, Food City officials recently announced that the company is hosting a fundraising campaign to benefit the 2022 Medal of Honor Convention. The campaign will begin August 31 and continue through September 9 in all Food...
ABINGDON, VA
elizabethton.com

Bert Street Music Series features Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen

Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen will perform a free concert at Memorial Park Community Center’s outdoor amphitheater on Thursday, Sept. 1. The band was formed in 2010 by Lawson, who serves as the band’s singer, guitarist and band leader. His incendiary guitar playing and powerful performances have riveted audiences throughout the region. Forging an identity as a good-time party band that plays the real-deal blues, down in the mud rock ‘n’ roll and funk music, their joyful music has made the Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen one of the area’s premier attractions.
elizabethton.com

ROCKIN’ ON THE DOE

More than 4,000 enthusiastic music lovers packed downtown Elizabethton near the Covered Bridge Park Saturday night, clapping, dancing and singing with Resurrection, a Journey tribute band, at Rockin’ On The Doe. The show opened with a performance by Dwayne Morris. The event was the “grand finale” for the Elizabethton...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

‘Landers take first crack at Rockwood

In the years since 2001, the Cloudland Highlanders and Rockwood Tigers have not faced one another. Last season’s game was to be played at Rockwood but was canceled by COVID concerns and Cloudland was given a 1-0 forfeit win. This season the 2A Tigers will come to Orr Field...
ROCKWOOD, TN
elizabethton.com

Sometimes Dreams don’t come true, Rangers looking to bounce back

Last Friday night in Roan Mountain the Rangers played pretty good football. When you play a really good football team like Cloudland, you have to play better than pretty good, make only a few mistakes, if any, and score more points than your opponent. This just didn’t happen and the Rangers’ chances of a conference title became really slim.
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN

