Northfield man sentenced to life in prison in triple murder case
MACHIAS, Maine — A Northfield man was sentenced to life in prison Friday at the Washington County Superior Courthouse for murdering three people and attempting to murder one other more than two years ago in downeast Maine. Thomas Bonfanti, 65, was ordered by the judge to life in prison...
Old Town is for the Birds: Electric scooter company makes its way north
OLD TOWN, Maine — After launching earlier this week, 44 Bird battery-powered scooters are now on the streets of Old Town. The company currently extends to 350 locations. Riders download the Bird app before hopping onto the scooter and pay a $1 fee to unlock it. Users then pay an additional per-minute fee.
