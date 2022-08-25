Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
14-year-old girl arrested in Peachtree City Walmart fire investigation
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Peachtree City police have made an arrest in the four-alarm fire that caused massive damage to a local Walmart. FOX 5 has confirmed that a 14-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with the fire. Investigators have not released the suspect's name. Investigators tell FOX 5's...
Man injured in shooting at DeKalb apartments dies
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was shot at an apartment complex in DeKalb County later died from his injuries, according to police. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. at the Hidden Hills Apartments, located in the 3000 block of Belvedere Circle in Decatur. According to DeKalb County Police...
Police: Man killed in shooting at Lawrenceville family gathering
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Investigators are working to see if they will press charges in a deadly shooting at a Lawrenceville home over the weekend. Gwinnett police say on Aug. 27, officers were called to the 1100 block of Rose Terrace Circle after reports of a person shot. At the scene,...
New information about man found shot at Vinings apartment
VININGS, Ga. - A couple says they originally thought someone was breaking into their Vinings apartment early Sunday morning, but they now believe that man was trying to get help. "I'm startled instantly because it's basically 3:45 a.m. in the morning and we had gone to bed maybe two hours...
Vinings couple details moments they found man shot on doorstep
A couple details the graphic moments a critically injured man came to their apartment for help. The 40-year-old had been shot multiple times and later died on the scene after police arrival.
Deputies: Woman seen stealing wallet at Coweta County Publix
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County deputies are searching for a woman accused of stealing a wallet at a local grocery store. Officials say on Aug. 23, the woman was caught on camera taking a wallet while her victim was shopping at Publix. According to investigators, the woman then exited...
Shooting leaves Vining residents on edge
Cobb County police are searching for a killer. Investigators say someone shot a man multiple times early Sunday morning at an apartment complex in the Vinings.
Man injured in drive-by shooting outside NW Atlanta sports bar
ATLANTA - Investigators are trying to figure out if a drive-by shooting at a northwest Atlanta sports bar was targeted. Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday outside the PreGame Sports Bar And Grill on the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. According to investigators,...
Road rage shooting leaves Atlanta man with life-altering injury
ATLANTA - Inside his Southwest Atlanta home, John Laster is ready to talk. And, he wants you to know, he is doing a lot better these days. "I keep a positive mindset," he says. "I started a podcast, based off mental health. I have some great guests, we have great conversations, it's authentic. They talk about what has affected them, what's the most traumatic thing they went through."
Driver rescued after car flips over into Stone Mountain pond
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - A driver is recovering in the hospital after police had to pull him from his car after crashing into a Stone Mountain pond Monday night. FOX 5's cameras were there as the car was lifted out of the water. Police say the car was found upside...
2 couples get into dispute, exchange gunfire, DeKalb County police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - It was a shooting dispute that started at a house and ended up at a gas station a mile away, DeKalb County police say. Investigators are trying to determine the timeline of events at two locations where multiple shots were fired by various people and left up to four people injured.
Police: Three charged with shooting airsoft guns at bystanders
ACWORTH, Ga. - Acworth police have arrested three people accused of shooting airsoft guns at innocent bystanders. In a police narrative, an officer with the Acworth Police Department says on Aug. 23 at around 10:30 p.m., they were called to the area near Logan Farm Park after reports of a group driving around shooting people with airsoft guns.
Body cam shows deputies intervene after 70-year-old woman stabs man with butcher knife, investigators say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A 70-year-old woman was arrested for stabbing a man who investigators say she was romantically involved with. It was caught on body cam by Coweta County deputies who were on a traffic stop near the stabbing scene. The two deputies are credited with saving the victim’s...
Multi-vehicle accident shuts down I-20 eastbound in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A multi-vehicle accident shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 for almost two hours in DeKalb County. Officials with the DeKalb County Police and Fire say that the crash happened before 11:40 a.m. near Turner Hill Road. A FOX 5 viewer captured one car completely...
Woman assaulted while taking shower at popular gym in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga - A terrifying assault at a Cobb County gym. A woman was assaulted while taking a shower. "Really disturbing because a lot of people come into this gym every day to work out. I'd be very, very, very creeped out and afraid," said Rissa Green who works nearby and has used the gym.
Police: Man targeted in deadly shooting in DeKalb County parking lot
CLARKSTON, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for several men in connection to a deadly shooting at a Clarkston parking lot. Investigators say the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 400 block of North Indian Creek Drive. At the scene, officers found a man in a car who...
Massive sinkhole consumes DeKalb County backyard, homeowners waiting on county
TUCKER, Ga. - A massive sinkhole in DeKalb County leaves a homeowner concerned for her safety, her home and her property's value. "This is our number one investment, this is our largest investment right? This is all we have," said Brandy Graham, the homeowner. Graham is a resident of Tucker...
Suspect wanted for armed robbery at Decatur hotel arrested
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police have made an arrest in the armed robbery of a man and a woman at a Decatur hotel. Angel Maria Nicole Macias, 29, of Stone Mountain was arrested by DeKalb County Sheriff's investigators on August 29. Arrest warrants charge Macias with armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony related to incidents on August 25 at the American Best Inn on Covington.
Lithonia police on the hunt for K-9 killer
Lithonia police are searching for the suspect who shot K-9 Officer Perro. Members of the department are planning a memorial service for the dog. K-9 Officer Perro was put down due to critical injuries.
Police: Woman stabbed during fight in Atlanta home
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a woman at a home Saturday afternoon. Officials say at around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2800 block of Barnett Court after reports of a person stabbed. At the scene, officers found a female victim with a...
