Peachtree City, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Man injured in shooting at DeKalb apartments dies

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was shot at an apartment complex in DeKalb County later died from his injuries, according to police. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. at the Hidden Hills Apartments, located in the 3000 block of Belvedere Circle in Decatur. According to DeKalb County Police...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Man killed in shooting at Lawrenceville family gathering

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Investigators are working to see if they will press charges in a deadly shooting at a Lawrenceville home over the weekend. Gwinnett police say on Aug. 27, officers were called to the 1100 block of Rose Terrace Circle after reports of a person shot. At the scene,...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

New information about man found shot at Vinings apartment

VININGS, Ga. - A couple says they originally thought someone was breaking into their Vinings apartment early Sunday morning, but they now believe that man was trying to get help. "I'm startled instantly because it's basically 3:45 a.m. in the morning and we had gone to bed maybe two hours...
VININGS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies: Woman seen stealing wallet at Coweta County Publix

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County deputies are searching for a woman accused of stealing a wallet at a local grocery store. Officials say on Aug. 23, the woman was caught on camera taking a wallet while her victim was shopping at Publix. According to investigators, the woman then exited...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man injured in drive-by shooting outside NW Atlanta sports bar

ATLANTA - Investigators are trying to figure out if a drive-by shooting at a northwest Atlanta sports bar was targeted. Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday outside the PreGame Sports Bar And Grill on the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. According to investigators,...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Road rage shooting leaves Atlanta man with life-altering injury

ATLANTA - Inside his Southwest Atlanta home, John Laster is ready to talk. And, he wants you to know, he is doing a lot better these days. "I keep a positive mindset," he says. "I started a podcast, based off mental health. I have some great guests, we have great conversations, it's authentic. They talk about what has affected them, what's the most traumatic thing they went through."
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Three charged with shooting airsoft guns at bystanders

ACWORTH, Ga. - Acworth police have arrested three people accused of shooting airsoft guns at innocent bystanders. In a police narrative, an officer with the Acworth Police Department says on Aug. 23 at around 10:30 p.m., they were called to the area near Logan Farm Park after reports of a group driving around shooting people with airsoft guns.
ACWORTH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Multi-vehicle accident shuts down I-20 eastbound in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A multi-vehicle accident shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 for almost two hours in DeKalb County. Officials with the DeKalb County Police and Fire say that the crash happened before 11:40 a.m. near Turner Hill Road. A FOX 5 viewer captured one car completely...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman assaulted while taking shower at popular gym in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga - A terrifying assault at a Cobb County gym. A woman was assaulted while taking a shower. "Really disturbing because a lot of people come into this gym every day to work out. I'd be very, very, very creeped out and afraid," said Rissa Green who works nearby and has used the gym.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect wanted for armed robbery at Decatur hotel arrested

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police have made an arrest in the armed robbery of a man and a woman at a Decatur hotel. Angel Maria Nicole Macias, 29, of Stone Mountain was arrested by DeKalb County Sheriff's investigators on August 29. Arrest warrants charge Macias with armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony related to incidents on August 25 at the American Best Inn on Covington.
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Lithonia police on the hunt for K-9 killer

Lithonia police are searching for the suspect who shot K-9 Officer Perro. Members of the department are planning a memorial service for the dog. K-9 Officer Perro was put down due to critical injuries.
LITHONIA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Woman stabbed during fight in Atlanta home

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a woman at a home Saturday afternoon. Officials say at around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2800 block of Barnett Court after reports of a person stabbed. At the scene, officers found a female victim with a...
ATLANTA, GA

