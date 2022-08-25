Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Kentucky nonprofit brings bus full of essential items for people in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — From Kentucky to Nashville — that’s the route one school bus took to deliver not students but essential items to families in need. It all started with an idea. “When we started this in Henderson, Kentucky, we really just looked at our surroundings...
Tennessee auto parts theft investigation
Auto parts theft investigation in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Woman charged after stealing milk truck in the Gulch. 10 places in Middle Tennessee commonly mispronounced. Wilson County goat up for “America’s Favorite Pet”. Major projects planned for Spring Hill.
After 37 years, remains of ‘Baby Girl’ identified as missing Indiana teen
The remains of a young girl found dead in East Tennessee more than three decades ago have been identified through DNA analysis. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now asking for the public’s help to determine what happened to her.
Tracking drought conditions in Middle Tennessee
While recent rain events have brought some relief, there are still concerns about the drought as fall approaches. Governor Bill Lee releases new plan enhancing school …. Man arrested after double homicide in Hendersonville. Pets of the Week for August 30, 2022. Metro Nashville Public Health monkeypox vaccine waitlist …
Clubhouse total loss after fire in Tellico Village
TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A well-known golf clubhouse is destroyed after a kitchen fire in Tellico Village. Tellico Village Volunteer Fire Department responded to Tanasi Country Club’s main building on Clubhouse Point after reports of a large fire Saturday evening. Tellico Village Volunteer Fire said they received mutual aid from Loudon County Fire Department and Greenback Volunteer Fire Department.
Governor Bill Lee releases new plan enhancing school safety
Gov. Bill Lee has announced new actions his administration is taking to enhance school security. Governor Bill Lee releases new plan enhancing school …. Goodlettsville homeowners out $4K after contracting …. Bus driver strike continues tomorrow. Italian tourist dies in hit and run, mentioned lack …. Endangered Child Alert issued...
Drought lingers in some parts of Middle Tennessee
Drought conditions have been present in areas of Middle Tennessee throughout the summer. While recent rain events have brought some relief, there are still concerns about the drought as fall approaches.
This Week with Bob Mueller: August 28, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A four year scandal came crashing down on disgraced former Speaker of the Tennessee House Glen Casada, and his former Chief of Staff Cade Cothren. Casada and Cothren pleaded not guilty to a 20-count indictment that came down from a Federal grand jury this week.
