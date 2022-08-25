ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Juliet, TN

WKRN

Tennessee auto parts theft investigation

Auto parts theft investigation in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Woman charged after stealing milk truck in the Gulch. 10 places in Middle Tennessee commonly mispronounced. Wilson County goat up for “America’s Favorite Pet”. Major projects planned for Spring Hill.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WKRN

Tracking drought conditions in Middle Tennessee

While recent rain events have brought some relief, there are still concerns about the drought as fall approaches. Governor Bill Lee releases new plan enhancing school …. Man arrested after double homicide in Hendersonville. Pets of the Week for August 30, 2022. Metro Nashville Public Health monkeypox vaccine waitlist …
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Clubhouse total loss after fire in Tellico Village

TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A well-known golf clubhouse is destroyed after a kitchen fire in Tellico Village. Tellico Village Volunteer Fire Department responded to Tanasi Country Club’s main building on Clubhouse Point after reports of a large fire Saturday evening. Tellico Village Volunteer Fire said they received mutual aid from Loudon County Fire Department and Greenback Volunteer Fire Department.
TELLICO VILLAGE, TN
WKRN

Governor Bill Lee releases new plan enhancing school safety

Gov. Bill Lee has announced new actions his administration is taking to enhance school security. Governor Bill Lee releases new plan enhancing school …. Goodlettsville homeowners out $4K after contracting …. Bus driver strike continues tomorrow. Italian tourist dies in hit and run, mentioned lack …. Endangered Child Alert issued...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

This Week with Bob Mueller: August 28, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A four year scandal came crashing down on disgraced former Speaker of the Tennessee House Glen Casada, and his former Chief of Staff Cade Cothren. Casada and Cothren pleaded not guilty to a 20-count indictment that came down from a Federal grand jury this week.
TENNESSEE STATE

