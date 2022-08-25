NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Merlot is just like a fine wine, and we know he will get even more lovable with age. He is a friendly boy who is a big hit with the volunteer team, making friends with all the people and dogs in play group. Merlot is always up for trying new things and really enjoys a nice long walk. Merlot is about four years old and weighs 41 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO