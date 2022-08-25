ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Changes coming to Fairgrounds in Nashville

The future of the Fairgrounds, just south of downtown Nashville, is beginning to come into view. Goodlettsville homeowners out $4K after contracting …. Italian tourist dies in hit and run, mentioned lack …. Endangered Child Alert issued for missing White County …. Kentucky non-profit brings bus full of essential …
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Major projects planned for Spring Hill

Spring Hill has major projects in the works, new development and a new exit off the interstate. Goodlettsville homeowners out $4K after contracting …. Italian tourist dies in hit and run, mentioned lack …. Endangered Child Alert issued for missing White County …. Kentucky non-profit brings bus full of essential...
SPRING HILL, TN
WKRN

Nashville restaurant abruptly closes

Workers at a Nashville restaurant were left suddenly unemployed after a surprise closing. Wilson County goat up for “America’s Favorite Pet”. Governor Bill Lee releases new plan enhancing school …. Vanderbilt Stadium getting a new name. Man arrested after double homicide in Hendersonville. Pets of the Week for...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
WKRN

Tennessee auto parts theft investigation

Auto parts theft investigation in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Woman charged after stealing milk truck in the Gulch. 10 places in Middle Tennessee commonly mispronounced. Wilson County goat up for “America’s Favorite Pet”. Major projects planned for Spring Hill.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WKRN

Crews investigating business fire in North Nashville

Crews are investigating what led to a fire at a building in North Nashville. Crews investigating business fire in North Nashville. Woman charged with stealing milk truck in The Gulch. Woman attacked while pumping gas. International Drug Overdose Awareness Day. Stabbing suspect arrested. Gas station clerk killed in deadly armed...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Pets of the Week for August 30, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Merlot is just like a fine wine, and we know he will get even more lovable with age. He is a friendly boy who is a big hit with the volunteer team, making friends with all the people and dogs in play group. Merlot is always up for trying new things and really enjoys a nice long walk. Merlot is about four years old and weighs 41 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Copper thieves target businesses

A number of businesses in the South Nashville area have been a target of thieves, some even hit more than once. Kentucky non-profit brings bus full of essential …. Rainbow bridge mural honoring dead pets causes controversy …. Neighborhood copes with heartache following TN double …. Franklin County parents offer...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRN

Horse ranch fire under investigation in Murfreesboro

An investigation is underway after a portion of a horse ranch caught fire in Rutherford County. Horse ranch fire under investigation in Murfreesboro. Governor Bill Lee releases new plan enhancing school …. Vanderbilt Stadium getting a new name. Man arrested after double homicide in Hendersonville. Pets of the Week for...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Nashville woman wanted for 2019 murder arrested in El Paso

Metro Police said the 41-year-old was wanted for allegedly killing her fiance in 2019. Nashville woman wanted for 2019 murder arrested in …. Stoner Creek Elementary students hopeful to return …. Hendersonville, TN shooting investigation continues. Tennessee auto parts theft investigation. Montgomery Co. prepares for additional growth as …. Drought...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Vehicle overturns, person possibly ejected in Clarksville crash

The Clarksville Police Department is on the scene of a “significant crash” near Richview Middle School. Vehicle overturns, person possibly ejected in Clarksville …. Governor Bill Lee releases new plan enhancing school …. Vanderbilt Stadium getting a new name. Man arrested after double homicide in Hendersonville. Pets of...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Victim hit with guitars on Broadway

Two people are accused of striking another person with guitars on lower Broadway. Metro Nashville Public Health monkeypox vaccine waitlist …. Two people are dead and a third is in police custody …. Suspected shooter detained by Good Samaritans after …. Stoner Creek Elementary students hopeful to return …. Hendersonville,...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WKRN

Driver shortage leaves bus routes down

Wilson County parents are frustrated after the bus driver shortage has led to routes being down. Woman charged with stealing milk truck in The Gulch. Crews investigating business fire in North Nashville. Gas station clerk killed in deadly armed robbery …. Missing White County baby found safe, father in custody.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Man killed in three-vehicle crash in Clarksville

One person was killed in a three-car crash that happened near Richview Middle School in Clarksville. Goodlettsville homeowners out $4K after contracting …. Italian tourist dies in hit and run, mentioned lack …. Endangered Child Alert issued for missing White County …. Kentucky non-profit brings bus full of essential …
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

CEO helping homeless people

A Nashville CEO is doing what he can to help homeless people get back on their feet. Woman charged with stealing milk truck in The Gulch. Crews investigating business fire in North Nashville. Gas station clerk killed in deadly armed robbery …. Missing White County baby found safe, father in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Deadly shooting investigation in Shelbyville

Police in Shelbyville are searching for a suspect following a deadly shooting. Governor Bill Lee releases new plan enhancing school …. Man arrested after double homicide in Hendersonville. Pets of the Week for August 30, 2022. Metro Nashville Public Health monkeypox vaccine waitlist …. Two people are dead and a...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
WKRN

Robber connected to both crimes

The man accused of killing a Smyrna gas station attendant has been linked to a robbery in Nashville, as well. Woman charged with stealing milk truck in The Gulch. Crews investigating business fire in North Nashville. Gas station clerk killed in deadly armed robbery …. Missing White County baby found...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Gas station clerk killed in attempted robbery

Authorities are searching for an armed robbery suspect after a gas station clerk was shot and killed in Smyrna. Goodlettsville homeowners out $4K after contracting …. Italian tourist dies in hit and run, mentioned lack …. Endangered Child Alert issued for missing White County …. Kentucky non-profit brings bus full...
SMYRNA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy