Laredo’s Jovita Idar to be featured on the quarter
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The United States Mint has announced the designs for the second year of the American Women Quarter Program and one of those women is none other than Laredo-born Jovita Idár. Born in 1885, Jovita was a teacher, journalist, and political activist. Laredo recently named a...
Mobile unit for veterans available on Wednesday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Veterans that are looking for information about resources available through the Veterans Administration (VA) will have access to the information through a mobile unit. The unit will be parked outside of Workforce Solutions for South Texas located at 1406 Jacaman Road on Wednesday, August 31 from...
City of Laredo conducts annual chlorine conversion treatment
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo residents might start to notice an unusual smell coming from the water. This weekend the City of Laredo started a free chlorine water conversion that will disinfect the water in town; it’s part of their updated nitrification plan. Many people took to social media...
Clear the Shelters day deemed a success
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - This weekend the Laredo Animal Care Services held its annual Clear the Shelters Day. Clear the Shelters is a National campaign that aims to encourage animal lovers to adopt at their local shelters. The Laredo Animal Care Services says 12 dogs and 21 cats were adopted...
Surprise bill: $500+ for water, Laredo resident wants to know why
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo man got a big surprise with a recent water bill. Abel Phillips says his home doesn’t have a pool, an irrigation system, or any leaks. That is why he is upset to see that his bill came out to be more than $500.
Know your rights at work!
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Do you know your rights at your place of employment?. This week the consulate is holding several workshops that aims to teach workers their legal rights in the workplace. The workshops started on Monday and ends on Friday. The Mexican Consulate in Laredo will hold various...
LISD Board of Trustees to hold special meeting
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo I.S.D. Board of Trustees will hold a special called meeting Tuesday afternoon. The board will discuss finalizing a formative evaluation of the superintendent. Also on the agenda is the naming of a room within the Nixon Band Hall for the district’s former fine arts...
Bobcats Hold Decal Day with Parents
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was a morning for the football players and their parents to come together and get their kids ready for the opening game by applying the Washington Middle School logo to their helmets. For more headlines. click here.
Laredo school districts prepare for covid and flu season
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The start of the school year is still fairly fresh but there continue to be invisible enemies lingering in the air that could deter students and teachers from being in the classrooms. It’s a triple threat coming to schools. While we continue to deal with...
Flood problem leaves Laredo resident asking city for help
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you live in Laredo, on most days we have dry days, and every now and then we’ll get some rain. For some the rain can be a blessing but for others it can be a nightmare. With more rainy days expected in our forecast,...
Over 300 potential police officers pass entrance exam
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Over 300 potential police officers passed the Laredo Police Department’s entrance exam. The test was given on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the Sames Auto Arena. Roughly 559 applicants took the test on that date and 321 people passed. The applicants who passed the written portion...
Police urge Laredo drivers to be cautious during rain
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s time to batten down the hatches as South Texas prepares for another series of thunderstorms expected in the coming days. Two weeks ago, Laredo was hit with a massive thunderstorm which caused flooding, road closures and several car accidents all throughout the city. As...
Five-year-old drowns during pool party in Rio Bravo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A family gathering in Rio Bravo ends in tragedy over the weekend after a five-year-old drowns during a pool party. The incident happened on Saturday night close to midnight when the Rio Bravo Fire Department heard frantic knocking at their door. At the same time, the...
Law enforcement receives 4.3 million dollars for border security
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Roughly 4.3 million dollars is awarded to local law enforcement agencies to tackle border security. Since illegal border crossings are at an all-time high, the federal funds will be used to pay for equipment and overtime for officers of the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, Laredo Police Department and the offices of Webb County Constables Precinct one through four.
Shooting reported outside warehouse in north Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo Police are investigating a shooting that happened in north Laredo Sunday morning. The incident happened on Sunday at around 10:20 a.m. at a warehouse near 11910 Conly Road. According to police, a 38-year-old man got into a fight with a 49-year-old led which escalated into...
28-Year-Old Man Killed, 1 Person Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident In Laredo (Laredo, TX)
The Laredo Police Department is investigating a severe tractor-trailer collision that claimed the life of one man and left another injured. The motor vehicle accident took place on Tuesday at around noon at the 8300 block of [..]
Laredo Police still on the lookout for man wanted for murder
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is still on the lookout for a man wanted for murder. 44-year-old Fabricio Perez has an active arrest warrant for murder. The case began on Thursday, August 18 when Laredo police officers responded to the intersection of Guadalupe Street and Texas Avenue where they found a deceased man inside a white car. Investigators determined this case was a murder and the suspect was identified as Fabricio Perez.
