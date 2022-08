“Icky Micky”, a new children’s book written by Carmel Valley’s Victoria Bennett, is a story of acceptance and about being that kid who shows kindness to the person who might be considered the class outcast. Bennett hopes to get her book with its valuable lesson into as many classrooms and school libraries as she can, gifting it for free to any teacher who would like it.

DEL MAR, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO