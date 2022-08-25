ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

Houma Police announced the arrest of members of “Yee Way” and “400 Block”

For several months, Houma Police Department and other law enforcement agencies were investigating a group of individuals associated with various crimes throughout our communities. During the investigation, it was developed that these subjects identified themselves as a group known as “Yee Way” and “400 Block”. Investigations surrounding this group range from narcotic sales, firearms charges, burglaries, battery, etc. Investigators met with representatives with the 32nd Judicial District Court and secured arrest warrants for all involved.
HOUMA, LA
APSO: Suspects accused of using lost debit card identified

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says the suspects have been identified. ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to hear from anyone who may know these two people pictured below. The two people seen in the...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
7 members of ‘Yee Way’ & ‘400 Block’ gangs booked in Houma, 3 wanted

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Seven members of two street gangs in Houma have been booked after an investigation into various crimes lasting several months. According to Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman, the crimes committed by these individuals range from burglaries and batteries to drug sales and gun charges. Arrest...
HOUMA, LA
Attorney: Video shows deputy stomping on 12-year-old boy during arrest

BELLE CHASSE, La. - An attorney for a 12-year-old boy has released a video that, he says, supports the claim that his client was stomped on by a sheriff's deputy in Louisiana. Ryan K. Thompson of the Thompson Justice Institute said the video was taken February 19 as deputies were arresting the unidentified boy after pulling him over on a dirt bike in Belle Chasse in Plaquemines Parish.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
Dog reported malnourished in St. James

The St. James Sheriff’s Office was notified on Sunday via email and Facebook posts of a dog located in Vacherie which was chained to a post and appeared malnourished. A supervisor was dispatched to the residence and the owner of the dog was instructed to take it to a veterinarian immediately. The first concern is to make sure the dog is cared for and the Sheriff’s Office has advised it will consult with the veterinarian to help in the investigation. SJSO is awaiting results of the dog’s examination and will proceed accordingly.
VACHERIE, LA
Authorites turn to public for answers in connection to fatal shooting of Terrebonne man and woman

GRAY, La. (WVUE) - Nearly two years after the murders of a Gray man and woman, authorities in Terrebonne are turning to the general public for clues. On Nov. 16, 2020, Janice Gardner was found shot to death by Terrebonne deputies in the hallway of a home on Linda Ann Ave. A man, Keith Stevenson, 44, of Gray, was also found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the home. Deputies say they later learned that night that two unknown gunmen forced their way into the residence, shooting Stevenson and Gardner.
GRAY, LA
Deputies seek 2 suspects accused of burglarizing vehicles

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects accused of stealing items out of four vehicles in an area subdivision. The sheriff’s office said the burglaries took place in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 27 in the South Haven...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Deputies searching for vehicle stolen from Hammond area Dollar General

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Tangipahoa Parish deputies are searching for a suspect that is believed to have stolen a vehicle from a Dollar General store on Wardline Road. The sheriff’s office says the vehicle was taken on Mon., Aug. 22 when the owner of the vehicle left it running while they briefly went into the store.
HAMMOND, LA
Juveniles involved in Destrehan shooting

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 90 block of Carriage Lane in Destrehan on Saturday, August 27, 2022, around 12:30 A.M. Deputies were dispatched to the area around 12:30 A.M. based on the report of gunfire. When deputies arrived at the...
DESTREHAN, LA
Motorcyclist killed in Harvey crash, authorities say

A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Harvey Sunday night, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the intersection of First and Destrehan avenues just before 9 p.m. Investigators said a motorcyclist was traveling south on Destrehan when he lost control and crashed into the guardrail.
HARVEY, LA
Vehicle crashes into Metairie canal during three-car wreck, JPSO says

A vehicle plowed into a Metairie canal Monday morning during a three-car wreck near West Napoleon Avenue and David Drive, authorities said. The occupants in the submerged vehicle were evaluated by medical personnel, according to Brandon Veal, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. He didn't say how many people were in the vehicle.
METAIRIE, LA
New Orleans coroner IDs three killed in shootings last week

Three men killed in New Orleans shootings last week were identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office Monday. Demetrius Thomas, 33, was killed in the St. Roch neighborhood Wednesday, marking the third of four homicides reported that day. New Orleans Police were called to the 2800 block of Comus Court at 1:40 p.m., where Thomas was declared dead.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Deputies find missing 15-year-old runaway

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a 15-year-old runaway who has been missing since Aug. 27. Officials have reported that the girl has been found safe and in good health. According to reports, Aubrey Parker left a friend's residence in Luling and...
LULING, LA

