houmatimes.com
Houma Police announced the arrest of members of “Yee Way” and “400 Block”
For several months, Houma Police Department and other law enforcement agencies were investigating a group of individuals associated with various crimes throughout our communities. During the investigation, it was developed that these subjects identified themselves as a group known as “Yee Way” and “400 Block”. Investigations surrounding this group range from narcotic sales, firearms charges, burglaries, battery, etc. Investigators met with representatives with the 32nd Judicial District Court and secured arrest warrants for all involved.
brproud.com
APSO: Suspects accused of using lost debit card identified
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says the suspects have been identified. ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to hear from anyone who may know these two people pictured below. The two people seen in the...
WDSU
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's office arrest woman accused of assaulting store clerk
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reported that a woman was arrested for being accused of attacking a convenience store clerk in Ponchatoula. Around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies observed a dark blue Nissan Frontier pickup, flipped over in the wood line near the intersection of Louisiana Highway 1088 and Louisiana Highway 36.
fox8live.com
7 members of ‘Yee Way’ & ‘400 Block’ gangs booked in Houma, 3 wanted
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Seven members of two street gangs in Houma have been booked after an investigation into various crimes lasting several months. According to Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman, the crimes committed by these individuals range from burglaries and batteries to drug sales and gun charges. Arrest...
fox13news.com
Attorney: Video shows deputy stomping on 12-year-old boy during arrest
BELLE CHASSE, La. - An attorney for a 12-year-old boy has released a video that, he says, supports the claim that his client was stomped on by a sheriff's deputy in Louisiana. Ryan K. Thompson of the Thompson Justice Institute said the video was taken February 19 as deputies were arresting the unidentified boy after pulling him over on a dirt bike in Belle Chasse in Plaquemines Parish.
Senseless violence and killings around the city are escalating, Reverend is taking matters into his own hands.
"It's demonic, diabolical, and devilish. My son's debt has inspired us to STOP THE VIOLENCE."
brproud.com
Air Med transports man with serious injuries from crash in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – An early morning accident on Lockport Rd. left one man with serious injuries. Louisiana State Police told us that two vehicles were involved in the accident which took place around 5 a.m. Air Med was called in to transport the injured man. Emergency responders...
L'Observateur
Dog reported malnourished in St. James
The St. James Sheriff’s Office was notified on Sunday via email and Facebook posts of a dog located in Vacherie which was chained to a post and appeared malnourished. A supervisor was dispatched to the residence and the owner of the dog was instructed to take it to a veterinarian immediately. The first concern is to make sure the dog is cared for and the Sheriff’s Office has advised it will consult with the veterinarian to help in the investigation. SJSO is awaiting results of the dog’s examination and will proceed accordingly.
fox8live.com
Authorites turn to public for answers in connection to fatal shooting of Terrebonne man and woman
GRAY, La. (WVUE) - Nearly two years after the murders of a Gray man and woman, authorities in Terrebonne are turning to the general public for clues. On Nov. 16, 2020, Janice Gardner was found shot to death by Terrebonne deputies in the hallway of a home on Linda Ann Ave. A man, Keith Stevenson, 44, of Gray, was also found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the home. Deputies say they later learned that night that two unknown gunmen forced their way into the residence, shooting Stevenson and Gardner.
brproud.com
Deputies seek 2 suspects accused of burglarizing vehicles
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects accused of stealing items out of four vehicles in an area subdivision. The sheriff’s office said the burglaries took place in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 27 in the South Haven...
fox8live.com
Police trying to identify woman accused of stabbing Ponchatoula store clerk
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Ponchatoula police are asking the public’s help to identify and find a woman accused of stabbing a convenience store clerk last Friday night (Aug. 26). Chief Bry Layrisson said the attack occurred at a Texaco gas station on Highway 22 in the eastern part of...
Officials seeking two masked gunmen involved in 2020 homicide
The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office (TPSO) is asking for the public's help in identifying suspects who may be connected to a homicide that happened in 2020.
fox8live.com
Deputies searching for vehicle stolen from Hammond area Dollar General
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Tangipahoa Parish deputies are searching for a suspect that is believed to have stolen a vehicle from a Dollar General store on Wardline Road. The sheriff’s office says the vehicle was taken on Mon., Aug. 22 when the owner of the vehicle left it running while they briefly went into the store.
NOLA.com
Ex-NOPD chief Warren Riley and Mayor LaToya Cantrell settle lawsuit over yanked job offer
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration has settled a lawsuit from Warren Riley, the controversial post-Hurricane Katrina police chief who alleged that she wrongfully yanked a job offer to him in 2018. A little more than three weeks before the case was set to go to trial, U.S. District...
L'Observateur
Juveniles involved in Destrehan shooting
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 90 block of Carriage Lane in Destrehan on Saturday, August 27, 2022, around 12:30 A.M. Deputies were dispatched to the area around 12:30 A.M. based on the report of gunfire. When deputies arrived at the...
NOLA.com
Motorcyclist killed in Harvey crash, authorities say
A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Harvey Sunday night, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the intersection of First and Destrehan avenues just before 9 p.m. Investigators said a motorcyclist was traveling south on Destrehan when he lost control and crashed into the guardrail.
NOLA.com
Vehicle crashes into Metairie canal during three-car wreck, JPSO says
A vehicle plowed into a Metairie canal Monday morning during a three-car wreck near West Napoleon Avenue and David Drive, authorities said. The occupants in the submerged vehicle were evaluated by medical personnel, according to Brandon Veal, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. He didn't say how many people were in the vehicle.
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner IDs three killed in shootings last week
Three men killed in New Orleans shootings last week were identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office Monday. Demetrius Thomas, 33, was killed in the St. Roch neighborhood Wednesday, marking the third of four homicides reported that day. New Orleans Police were called to the 2800 block of Comus Court at 1:40 p.m., where Thomas was declared dead.
WDSU
Deputies find missing 15-year-old runaway
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a 15-year-old runaway who has been missing since Aug. 27. Officials have reported that the girl has been found safe and in good health. According to reports, Aubrey Parker left a friend's residence in Luling and...
Woman shot multiple times, attempting to leave argument in Pine Village
After calling someone to pick her up, the woman tried to leave the location but the suspect pulled out a gun and shot her multiple times.
