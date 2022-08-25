ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Why Ohio’s flags are at half-staff on Aug. 31

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine ordered Ohio’s flags to be flown at half-staff Wednesday to honor those who have died of a drug overdose. The mandate that Ohio’s public buildings and grounds fly flags at half-staff from sunrise until sunset coincides with the state’s annual recognition of Ohio Overdose Awareness Day on August […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus returns to the classroom: What to expect on the first day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With Sunday’s vote to accept a new three-year contract, Columbus City Schools teachers and students returned in-person to the classrooms Monday morning, and there are a few things parents should know. “We are going to re-do our first day,” Columbus City School Board President Jennifer Adair said after Sunday’s union vote. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus school board president Jennifer Adair on new teachers’ contract

Columbus school board president Jennifer Adair on new teachers’ contract. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3R9oepK. Columbus school board president Jennifer Adair on …. One year later, mother seeks answers in son’s shooting …. How Biden’s student debt cancellation action could …. Mailbox thefts a growing concern in Ohio, US.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Society
Columbus, OH
Government
NBC4 Columbus

Absentee ballot applications being sent to registered Ohio voters

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Every registered voter in Ohio will soon be receiving a piece of mail from the Secretary of State’s office. Voters will soon be receiving absentee ballot request forms in their mailboxes starting Tuesday. The office stresses these are not actual absentee ballots but request forms for the ballots. Ohio has been […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Mailbox thefts a growing concern in Ohio, US

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) – As Groveport Police investigate after mailboxes outside the post office on Main Street were broken into, a security expert said this type of theft is a growing problem across Ohio and the country. Police said the theft of the blue mailboxes happened overnight Monday, with everything inside the boxes being stolen. […]
GROVEPORT, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College
NBC4 Columbus

What concessions Columbus teachers got by striking

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus teachers are back in the classroom after giving a new labor contract their stamp of approval. After refusing to accept the district’s “last, best and final offer” on Aug. 18, the 4,500-member Columbus Education Association launched a three-day strike, assembling picket lines outside empty school buildings as students logged in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New charges for teen in Groveport football game shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been indicted in connection to a Friday evening shooting during a high school football game in Groveport. Columbus resident James Keys has been charged in Franklin County Common Pleas Court with discharging a firearm, felonious assault and tampering with evidence, court records show. Keys had originally been charged with […]
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Better Business Bureau warns of latest lottery scam

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — What are the odds? Another text scam is making the rounds in central Ohio. The messages claim to come from a lottery winner, who wants to share the wealth. The sender of the message claims to be the winner of the Powerball jackpot who wants to give back some of that […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NBC4 Columbus

Three injured in shootings at Columbus grocery store, restaurant

Two shootings near Alum Creek Drive Tuesday night left three people injured. Three injured in shootings at Columbus grocery store, …. Johnstown mayor, city council president recalled …. Morning Forecast: August 31, 2022. Franklin County pledges $2.5M to Mid-Ohio food bank. Two injured in shootings at Columbus grocery store, …
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus teachers union and school board approves new contract

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus City Schools teachers’ union has voted to approve a new three-year contract, officially ending the first strike in the district since 1975. Teachers, staff, and students will all return to in-person learning Monday morning after the Columbus Education Association (CEA) approved the contract with a vote Sunday evening. The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police looking to solve string of summer thefts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are seeking to solve a string of unrelated thefts, burglaries, and break-ins over the last few months. Among the incidents is a man who attempted to pawn a stolen bicycle, a couple involved in a catalytic converter theft, and a man who broke into a home under renovation.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy