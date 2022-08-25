Read full article on original website
Why Ohio’s flags are at half-staff on Aug. 31
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine ordered Ohio’s flags to be flown at half-staff Wednesday to honor those who have died of a drug overdose. The mandate that Ohio’s public buildings and grounds fly flags at half-staff from sunrise until sunset coincides with the state’s annual recognition of Ohio Overdose Awareness Day on August […]
Beagles rescued from lab-experiment breeding facility arrive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus dog shelter has taken in 10 beagles rescued from a mass-breeding operation in Virginia. The dogs arrived at CHA Animal Shelter this week after a lawsuit was filed in May by the United States Department of Justice against an Envigo RMS LLC facility in Cumberland, Va. According to the […]
Columbus returns to the classroom: What to expect on the first day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With Sunday’s vote to accept a new three-year contract, Columbus City Schools teachers and students returned in-person to the classrooms Monday morning, and there are a few things parents should know. “We are going to re-do our first day,” Columbus City School Board President Jennifer Adair said after Sunday’s union vote. […]
Columbus school board president Jennifer Adair on new teachers’ contract
Absentee ballot applications being sent to registered Ohio voters
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Every registered voter in Ohio will soon be receiving a piece of mail from the Secretary of State’s office. Voters will soon be receiving absentee ballot request forms in their mailboxes starting Tuesday. The office stresses these are not actual absentee ballots but request forms for the ballots. Ohio has been […]
Two Hilliard teachers to undergo surgery after discovering kidney match
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — The lives of two Hilliard City School teachers will forever be changed this Friday. Scott Allen and Amy Case, who met more than 10 years ago while teaching at Hilliard Bradley High School, are poised to go under the knife as part of a procedure that will save one of their […]
Columbus home prices drop, Worthington named third hottest market in U.S.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A housing report by Columbus Realtors has revealed homebuyers are seeing relief as the prices for central Ohio homes slowly begin to decrease. Columbus Realtors’ Central Ohio Housing Report for July found the average sales price for a home dropped over $8,000 since June. The drop is the first sign of […]
Mailbox thefts a growing concern in Ohio, US
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) – As Groveport Police investigate after mailboxes outside the post office on Main Street were broken into, a security expert said this type of theft is a growing problem across Ohio and the country. Police said the theft of the blue mailboxes happened overnight Monday, with everything inside the boxes being stolen. […]
Gov. Mike DeWine teases Honda factory in Ohio after report
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine signaled his support Monday to bring a joint Honda-LG electric vehicle battery plant to Ohio. https://nbc4i.co/3TrcTmA.
What concessions Columbus teachers got by striking
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus teachers are back in the classroom after giving a new labor contract their stamp of approval. After refusing to accept the district’s “last, best and final offer” on Aug. 18, the 4,500-member Columbus Education Association launched a three-day strike, assembling picket lines outside empty school buildings as students logged in […]
New charges for teen in Groveport football game shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been indicted in connection to a Friday evening shooting during a high school football game in Groveport. Columbus resident James Keys has been charged in Franklin County Common Pleas Court with discharging a firearm, felonious assault and tampering with evidence, court records show. Keys had originally been charged with […]
Better Business Bureau warns of latest lottery scam
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — What are the odds? Another text scam is making the rounds in central Ohio. The messages claim to come from a lottery winner, who wants to share the wealth. The sender of the message claims to be the winner of the Powerball jackpot who wants to give back some of that […]
Three injured in shootings at Columbus grocery store, restaurant
Two shootings near Alum Creek Drive Tuesday night left three people injured. Three injured in shootings at Columbus grocery store, …. Johnstown mayor, city council president recalled …. Morning Forecast: August 31, 2022. Franklin County pledges $2.5M to Mid-Ohio food bank. Two injured in shootings at Columbus grocery store, …
Columbus teachers union and school board approves new contract
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus City Schools teachers’ union has voted to approve a new three-year contract, officially ending the first strike in the district since 1975. Teachers, staff, and students will all return to in-person learning Monday morning after the Columbus Education Association (CEA) approved the contract with a vote Sunday evening. The […]
Two women shot multiple times in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -- Columbus police are searching for the suspect who shot two women in the Livingston Avenue Area on the south side. https://nbc4i.co/3KvQlgq.
How Ohio mom says honey saved her child’s life
A mom's viral Facebook post reaches thousands with a warning about button batteries.
Man fatally shot by Columbus police may have had vape pen next to him in bed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old is dead after he was fatally shot early Tuesday by a Columbus police officer attempting to serve an arrest warrant on him, with body camera footage showing that the man, who was Black, was unarmed and sitting in bed next to what may have been a vape pen. The […]
Man wanted since 2021 still not arrested for northeast Columbus murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers need community help to find a man who has had a murder warrant since last year but has yet to be arrested. Police say that Brandonlee Berry was identified as the suspect in the August 2021 death of Charles Jones Jr., 28, in north Columbus. On Aug. […]
Boy, 4, with rare disease arrives at Children’s Hospital for treatment, family still needs help
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 introduced you to Lex Corbett back in June. Lex was born with a rare spinal atrophy disorder and needed to get from London, England to the only hospital that could treat him: Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. People from around the world got him there. Lex was born with Smard1, […]
Columbus police looking to solve string of summer thefts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are seeking to solve a string of unrelated thefts, burglaries, and break-ins over the last few months. Among the incidents is a man who attempted to pawn a stolen bicycle, a couple involved in a catalytic converter theft, and a man who broke into a home under renovation.
