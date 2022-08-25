ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
epicstream.com

Yoo Joo Eun Dead by Suicide at 27

Yoo Joo Eun passed away due to suicide on Monday, August 29. She was 27. Yoo Joo Eun’s older brother shared his sister’s suicidal note in a post on Instagram. He also detailed the late actress’ funeral details. Yoo Joo Eun’s Note. Her brother revealed he...
In Touch Weekly

’90 Day Fiance’ Star Andrei Castravet Has a New Job! Get Details on His New Career

Money issues. While 90 Day Fiancé star Andrei Castravet previously came under fire by his wife Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast’s family for being a stay-at-home dad, the TLC star recently unveiled a new career path. Following in the steps of his father-in-law, Chuck Potthast, the dad of one is trying his luck in the real estate field. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Andrei’s new job.
SFGate

Mikhail Gorbachev, Last Soviet Leader, Dies at 91

The Moscow hospital where Gorbachev breathed his last said that he died after a “severe and prolonged illness.” A cause of death has not been announced yet. The leader had been ailing since June. More from Variety. Gorbachev assumed power at what was then the Union of Soviet...
SFGate

Cinesite Acquires Majority Stake in VFX Studio FX3X

Visual effects and animation company Cinesite has acquired a majority stake in Balkans-based visual effects studio FX3X. FX3X, which works on both feature film and episodic television projects, has offices in Skopje and Belgrade. It was founded by Milivoje Gjorgjevikj and Kristijan Danilovski in 1997 and is one of Eastern Europe’s largest VFX houses. It also boasts a fully-equipped motion capture stage at its Skopje location.
The Associated Press

Queen to see in new UK leader in Scotland for first time

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II will remain in Scotland, where she is taking her summer break, to receive Britain’s outgoing Prime Minster Boris Johnson and his successor next week, Buckingham Palace officials said Wednesday. The 96-year-old monarch traditionally holds audiences with outgoing and incoming prime ministers at...
