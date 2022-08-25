Read full article on original website
Coronado City Council Discusses A Wide Range Of Topics At August 16 Meeting
At the Coronado City Council meeting of August 16, Henry Angelino, General Manager of the Coronado Cays Homeowners Association (CCHOA), addressed the Council at this time about the RV-Resort proposal for North Grand Caribe Isle in the Cays. Angelino asked the City to consider submitting a letter to the San Diego Port Commissioners opposing the proposal and resort development at North Grand Caribe Isle.
Election Season Is Upon Coronado
In Coronado there is an “L” in vote. It stands for letters to the editor. Every two years in Coronado we face an election in the fall. This year is no different. The Coronado Eagle & Journal will strive to cover what is important, locally, to all of us. Our editorial section will focus on the all-important local candidates as they have an opportunity to answer questions posed to them in our Candidate’s Forum (starting weekly on Sept. 14) during the run up to the 2022 election.
Coronado Yacht Club Hosts Kitty Muhl Ladies Sailboat Race
On Sunday, August 21, 2022, the Coronado Yacht Club hosted the annual Kitty Muhl Ladies Sailboat Race. This event was established by Kitty Muhl, the wife of CYC Commodore Elmer Muhl, in 1946. The Muhl family was well known in Coronado for many years as the owners of Muhl’s Jewelers.
“Project Read Every Day” ...
CHS Student Adam Perez Successfully Implements “Project Read Every Day”. Adam Perez, a rising senior at Coronado High School, created and implemented a successful reading program at Emerson/Bandini Elementary. Several free book fairs were held where students had the opportunity to pick out and keep as many books as they found interesting. Students were encouraged to build home libraries, tracked daily reading minutes, wrote or drew book reports, and as a result, had the opportunity to win prizes.
Raise The Banner Ceremony At CHS
Islanders Sports Foundation presents a salute to the athletes! Join us on Monday, August 29, at 6:30 p.m. in the Blumenthal Gym as we revive our Raise the Banner event (sidelined by the pandemic). Did you know that since the 2019-2020 school year Coronado High School has:. Won 11 League...
Film Forum Coronado
Coronado Public Library, in partnership with the Coronado Island Film Festival, presents Film Forum Coronado at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7 and Wednesday, September 28 in the library’s Winn Room. Film expert Ralph DeLauro provides a brief introduction to each film and leads a discussion afterwards, often including...
The Citizens We Need
This was the annual SEALs reunion weekend in Coronado. Hundreds come every August from all over the country to reconnect, retell their stories, tour the latest Team installations, hear from active-duty leadership, and take ashes of the recently departed out for ocean burials. Maybe you saw some of them around...
As We Start The New School Year
The summer is ending, and Coronado’s children are heading back to school. I don’t know about you, but my wish for our children is that they receive great instruction in math, reading, history and science. I want them all to have the opportunity to get excited about learning and become well-prepared for career or college goals.
CIFF Presents The Perfect Summer Classic, ‘Stand By Me’
As part of its monthly Classic Film Series, Coronado Island Film Festival will grace the big screen at Coronado’s Village Theatre on Wednesday, August 31 with everybody’s 1986 coming-of-age favorite, “Stand By Me,” directed by Rob Reiner. The film was nominated for a Best Writing Oscar (so good!), and stars Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, Jerry O’Connell and Kiefer Sutherland. There’s also a great role in it for our good friend Richard Dreyfuss, who charmed the town at our festival last November.
